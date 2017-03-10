This should be Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes) [The Pitbull remix]



So, what I'm guessing is that Britney didn't want to be involved in promoing this single at all so they cut her for someone desperate for the spotlight? Reply

1. i doubt britney did this song and she knows what a pitbull is



2. why would you do that to my fave glory track. the sound of that pains me. Reply

Ricky Martin remix or gtfo. I agree about the promotion thing Reply

Or they just thought Canola would be more appealing to the public. Reply

Also, I miss when Americans couldn't go to Cuba and ~celebrate~ their culture for Fast & Furious movies Reply

let me guess you're canadian Reply

expose ha! Reply

I mean, Camila is Cuban and was born there. Reply

Parent

.......that guy must really love that shirt.. looks like he dyed his hair to match it Reply

he just took a quick trip to the halloween store, don't give him too much credit he just took a quick trip to the halloween store, don't give him too much credit Reply

he reminds me of toucan sam Reply

OP, camila should add you to the payroll Reply

lol let her worry about getting on a payroll herself first



edit: I forgot she's on the squad payroll, my bad



Edited at 2017-03-10 02:56 pm (UTC) Reply

lmaooo Reply

She seriously sings 2 lines only? Reply

mte normani Reply

She's so beautiful Reply

woooooooow *_* Reply

this song is so bad. jose, c'mon. Reply

Karlatina rise!!! Reply

ngl i love all the ass shots, i am drooling Reply

So, while all of me agrees that Camila shouldn't be in this song at all, part of me wants to hear the original version with Britney, and the other part wishes Pitbull had replaced Britney with a more talented Latin vocalist like Becky G or Sofia Carson, or even Anitta -- come to think of it, how has there not been a Pitbull/Anitta collaboration yet? Reply

The original version also didn't have JB, right? It was just Pitbull and Britney? They need to release a remix of No Seas Cortes tbh! Reply

It was Pitbull, Britney and Romeo Santos Reply

Kehlani and G-Eazy have a song together too what... Reply

Idk how that's surprising at all considering they're both from the Oakland scene Reply

bolivian radio already played it yesterday when i was driving home from work



her team knows exactly what they're doing 😩 Reply

she walks like her feet hurt Reply

came here to say this lol. it looks like she can hardly walk in whatever shoes they put her in in the beginning with that gigi runway stomping. Reply

Lmao exactly what I was thinking. I get girls in my store all the time buying heels for the first time and they all walk like that. Reply

Lmao as a guy even I was wondering what was going on with that walk Reply

im concerned that it says spanish version, meaning an english one is coming...

was hoping i wouldnt have to hear kkkamila on the radio again Reply

english version out april 14 along with the album. Reply

