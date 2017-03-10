Kerry Washington to Produce ‘The Mothers’ Adaptation for Warner Bros.

OMG! OMG! I LOVED this book! It was an amazing debut. Easily one of my favorites. I could read it over and over again. Reply

i was about to ask if anyone read it, but this is all i need. i shall put it on my TBR Reply

i devoured that book. i even tweeted the author. lmao. it was really good. Reply

Oooh I'm currently reading this Reply

who do you think should be cast as nadia? Reply

good for her, she should focus on her carrer as a Producer

acting is really not for her Reply

she's still a better actress than what Hollywood forces down our throats. Reply

I think she's a good actress. I haven't seen her in much else than Scandal, but from what I've seen she handles that role well despite the campy writing. Reply

i think she's a good actress. the problem is "scandal". she's been phoning it in for a few seasons now. i just dont think she knows what to do with such a shitty script. Reply

You do know she is more than likely taking a leading role in this project, right? Reply

for now she is only producing, let her give a chance to another actress who can act

maybe she will be too busy with Scandal Reply

I read this book last month...Well, I listened to the audio of it. It was really good! I think it'd make a great movie. Reply

Very smart of her to produce her own stuff.



Honestly the description of the book sounds mega boring to me, but maybe I'll give it a shot. Reply

