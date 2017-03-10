Kerry Washington to Produce ‘The Mothers’ Adaptation for Warner Bros.
Adaptation of Brit Bennett’s debut novel and New York Times bestseller,”The Mothers,”
Kerry Washington on board to produce.
“The Mothers” is a story about young love, friendship, a big secret in a small community, and the things that ultimately haunt us most.
acting is really not for her
maybe she will be too busy with Scandal
Honestly the description of the book sounds mega boring to me, but maybe I'll give it a shot.