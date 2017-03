Don't go chasing Waterfalls.







Pink and Carey Hart share a tag????

Jason Waterfalls*

The only waterfall I care about is by Destiny's Child <3

lol can't tell if you're being serious or trolling that Kids React! vid from awhile back

wow two of the worst oversingers on one song, all they need Xtina to make it the holy trinity

Say 'waterfall' one more time...

lol

IIII'M gonnaaaaa faaaaalllll like a waterfaaAAALLL, like a waterfaAAalllll

Lmao

Is P!nk making music for the non-mohawk community now?

I feel like all Sia songs sound the same tbh

I like her songs a lot but IA.

Yeah... I like her older music but it became really apparent on Some People Have Real Problems. She needs to take a break where she doesn't write anything for a while and get some different inspiration or something.

ia. i'm sick of her tbh.

Came here to post the exact same thing, lol.

Not when she writes for Queen Xtina tbh.

true. most of them get really screechy/screamy and i don't really like that tbh.

So generic, so boring.

The hot new song for all people into watersports, and Trump's new favorite song.

Edited at 2017-03-10 09:20 am (UTC)

This song is fucking terrible. Damn Sia, guess you had to make one bad track.

they're both talented, sucks that this song is so weak

