March 9th, 2017, 10:44 pm illumsphere The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming ft. Daft Punk Music Video I hate how attractive I find him when he does these dorky little dances. ONTD, how do you feel about struggle MJ?
In the end, it probably was a win/win for everyone involved.
They will totally headline Coachella 2018 with Beyonce and a rock act.
Did you go to the tour?? I saw it 3 times. Miami, Seattle, and Denver. It was my first "travel just to see a band" thing I did 10 years ago!
I'm both jealous and happy for you, I would do anything to experience Television Rules The Nation/Crescendolls live at the show :(
I went with a friend to Seattle and Denver after he convinced me Red Rocks was a must-see venue. And I always wanted to visit Seattle, so yeah.
They only did 48 shows in total, 14 in north America. They could have stretched that shit out a few more cities!
But they get an extra year or 2 if they continue with their ALIVE 1997, 2007 shtick.
The tour can start in 2017, and carry over into 2018 to still count :D
That's my logic, anyway.
^^Thomas circa 2006/2007 was cute and daddy af.
Edited at 2017-03-10 06:49 am (UTC)
also, this is aesthetically more pleasing than his other videos, so i def need an icon from this!
Edited at 2017-03-10 06:52 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-10 07:39 am (UTC)
bieber>
Edited at 2017-03-10 07:44 am (UTC)