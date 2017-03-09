so boring. if you're gonna go 80s sci-fi, go all the way. his love interest is super qt tho Reply

I feel like it took forever for this video to come out. Like the song's been out as a single almost since the album came out. Reply

I love this song SO much. Reply

i begrudgingly love it, too. every time i hear it on the radio i dance in my seat. Reply

I can't quit this album even if he is trash. my bff got me it for my bday and this song in particular sounds amazing on vinyl Reply

His jacket looks like it came from a cheap MJ Halloween costume. Even though his voice is garbage, this song is nice. Reply

the dances are cute but i don't find him attractive. Reply

I hate The Weeknd, but love Daft Punk so I'm conflicted yet again Reply

RIGHT???? I DON'T KNOW HOW TO FEEEEELLLL Reply

me toooo :( Reply

I hate Daft Punk gave him this fucking BOP because I hate Ables lyrics. Reply

This is the same way I felt about Skrillex and Diplo making me jam to Justin Bieber. Except Justin is generally an awful person. Reply

that situation doubly pissed me off because how Justin always made it sound like he did that, bitch YOU DID NOTHING! Like I legit recall him in interviews saying how he ~wrote~ the songs and stuff, like...the fuck you turd??? Skrillex and Diplo ain't really shit either but you still owe those bops to them. Show the respect. Reply

Yeah, Skrillex and Diplo could have given those songs to any pop star.

In the end, it probably was a win/win for everyone involved. Reply

So true I love the beat and his voice but I hate lyrics for this + starboy too. Reply

I keep trying to block out his trash lyrics and just listen to the beat but god....it's IMPOSSIBLE Reply

IA Daft Punk made this song. Reply

Daft Punk makes every song tbh Reply

His album is everything and DP looks so cool Reply

Literally the best song on starboy tbh Reply

There's still time, gorl. I have faith they will, at the very latest, kick off the tour in the fall.

They will totally headline Coachella 2018 with Beyonce and a rock act.



Did you go to the tour?? I saw it 3 times. Miami, Seattle, and Denver. It was my first "travel just to see a band" thing I did 10 years ago! Reply

I didn't! I found out about the shows a week before, A WEEK! So obviously I couldn't make it, I'm still sad about it, I guess I deserve it for not being such a devoted fan back then.



I'm both jealous and happy for you, I would do anything to experience Television Rules The Nation/Crescendolls live at the show :( Reply

I lived in Orlando at the time, so having them swing back to the states in 06 to my state was like destiny!

I went with a friend to Seattle and Denver after he convinced me Red Rocks was a must-see venue. And I always wanted to visit Seattle, so yeah.



They only did 48 shows in total, 14 in north America. They could have stretched that shit out a few more cities! Reply

lmao this has been the same Coachella prediction for almost 5 years (as in Daft Punk will headline) Reply

pft, but its GOTTA happen now. Initially, i expected 2016 because they played in 2006.

But they get an extra year or 2 if they continue with their ALIVE 1997, 2007 shtick.

The tour can start in 2017, and carry over into 2018 to still count :D



That's my logic, anyway. Reply

i'm still incredibly in love with this song. Reply

THIS SONG IS SUCH A FUCKING JAM! And I'm not even over Starboy yet. The beat is just so damn sexy. FUCK YOU DAFT PUNK FOR GIVING THIS TO HIM. Britney's robot voice woulda slayed Starboy!!! Reply

I just realized this song reminds me of Lose Yourself To Dance. OMG WHAT A BOP!!! Reply

omg the girl in the video is the real star tho, she's beautiful. also this song is great, daft punk always delivers. Reply

i think it's kiko mizuhara Reply

I love how authentically MJ this song sounds. The vocals and Thomas' vocoder parts are smoooth Reply

^^Thomas circa 2006/2007 was cute and daddy af.



Edited at 2017-03-10 06:49 am (UTC) ^^Thomas circa 2006/2007 was cute and daddy af. Reply

it's nice. i love this album, as well as his previous album, and all of his songs. although, the radio needs to stop playing this song every 5 minutes. i'm starting to get sick of it tbh.



also, this is aesthetically more pleasing than his other videos, so i def need an icon from this!



Edited at 2017-03-10 06:52 am (UTC) Reply

His voice is honestly so bad idk how anyone can stand it! struggle vocals Reply

Cute vid. Reminds me of Cyndi Lauper's True Colors Reply

vid was boring till the end but the song goes hard...am a sucker for 80s sounding music. Reply

Fame has really pushed him into being a MJ clone. When I heard this song for the first time, my mind was like ??? because it sounded like MJ but I *knew* it wasn't him. I feel like The Weeknd had a more distinctive voice in his older music. Reply

I only noticed the snake at the end. Snakes bring trouble.



i find him so unattractive... :s

bieber>



Edited at 2017-03-10 07:44 am (UTC) Reply

they're both ugly inside and out, lbr. Reply

