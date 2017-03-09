Nicki Minaj Attempts A Clapback w/ "No Frauds" feat. Drake and Lil Wayne

nicki garbage



OMG it got reuploaded. http://www.brandnew.hiphop/nicki-mi naj-frauds-feat-drake-lil-wayne/ Just found another link in case it gets taken down again

Nicki Minaj feat. Drake and Lil Wayne - No Frauds (Remy Ma Diss) #TheBig3 pic.twitter.com/xGABz1ZpzG — The Trap Files (@blinkinggif) March 10, 2017





There was a YouTube video with the whole song including Drake and Lil Wayne's verses, but it got taken down so here's Nicki's parts. Their parts suck anyways. The singing on the chorus... LMAO. And this sounds like a Drake track. I think it was produced by 40, one of Drake's main producers, so...

No wonder it goes awf!

soft

This GIF is amazing.



This GIF is amazing.

Edited at 2017-03-10 05:53 am (UTC)

Your icon is flawless and iconic

this is my favorite version

Lmao nicki this is weak af



LMAO ARE U JOKIN NICKI?! THIS IS WHAT YOU COME BACK WITH??? omg I can't. Remy scalped ha and came for every goddamn follicle for 7 mins but this is it? Rilly?

She has to pull out both Drake and Wayne 2 (???) weeks after she got bodied by Remy in 7 minutes long execution, and the only guest spot was Nicki, herself, stanning Remy? I LIVE!!!!

she's dragging herself at this point

...Remy pulled her tea from Safaree, Meek, and Papoose tho.

Did she really try to use the fact that Ellen likes her to hurt Remy's feelings

watch remy come for ellen 😂





watch remy come for ellen 😂

SHE DID THAT

Lol this gif. I am dying to see the video/the context

No...it was a play on words because she said "Generous"...

Remy can't score anyone but Wendy so that's that the point of that line.

She released two more songs as well.



This shitty singing about Meek.







And she takes another shot at Remy on Changed It with the risk your career thing



you posted the same song twice

Omg sorry. This is the 2nd song



:/



I haven't been this disappointed since I lost my V-card.

hang it up



hang it up

flatscreen

so much about this is unintentionally poetic. nicki rebuffing none of remy's claims, having like 2 mins of material, needing wayne and drake to back her up, drake coming in telling ppl to mind their business lmao. just such a weak effort overall



too bad her deranged stans really think she did something w these tracks Reply

[Pre-Hook: Nicki Minaj]

I don't need no, frauds

I don't need no, drama when you call

I don't need no, fake

Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah



[Hook: Nicki Minaj]

'Cause I don't need no, fraud

I don't no, drama when you call

I don't need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up



[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]

Aye yo, throw your wrist-es up, all my bitches up

These niggas is pussier than what? All them dicks is up

All my real niggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up

I ain't in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr

You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin'

What the fuck is this bitch inhalin'?

I would've helped you out that pit you fell in

I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen

Tried to drop "Another One", you was itchin' to scrap

You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped

Heard your pussy on "Yuck," I guess you needed a Pap

What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?

What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?

Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin' she back

Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?

"Back to Back"? Me and Drizzy laughed at that

They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings

They turn around and say Lebron ain't got 6 rings

I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb

That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album

Sheneneh, you a fraud committin' perjury

I got before and after pictures of your surgery

Ra took you to her doc, but you don't look like Ra

Left the operating table, still look like "nah"





Edited at 2017-03-10 05:54 am (UTC)

uuughhh....its just as funny reading it

Well. An attempt was made.

lmao 'i never signed a 360' is so funny to me. like wow could u clear that up nicki!!!

it just cements for me that she did indeed sign a 360

bitch you wild dumb



What I'll be calling my coworkers tomorrow/today.



Thanks Nicki. Reply

Ra took you to her doc, but you don't look like Ra

Left the operating table, still look like "nah"





You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped



Lmao ok but you got both your ghostwriters on the track, Sticky Minaj! Reply

Lmaooo 24 hours in the studio to give me this shit? TWO WEEKS? Lmaoooooooo just take your L.

damn this is bad

This is so bad it's making me reevaluate Drake's win in the Meek beef. We're Charged Up or Back to Back even better?



Also exposing Reay simply does not work because her business is known to everyone Reply

Heard your pussy on "Yuck," I guess you needed a Pap



So Remy got a toxic pooch??? LOL



What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?

What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?



Didnt know that tea about her son but I can believe it. She's just money-deprived and bummy.



They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings

They turn around and say Lebron ain't got 6 rings



LMAO she's so fucking wrong for this line.



That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album



She had trouble getting Nas to clear shETHER too. That's why she did all that teasing when really couldnt get them permits yet. He had to check to make sure that check wasn't fraudulent.

Also, that looks like an old ass photo.

The funniest part about this is that Nicki is probably feeling herself and her "singing" on these tracks...

more autotune than 808s and heartbreak.

