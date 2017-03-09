carly

Nicki Minaj Attempts A Clapback w/ "No Frauds" feat. Drake and Lil Wayne




Nicki Minaj finally released a diss track titled "No Frauds" after Remy Ma bodied her with "Shether" last month.

It was wack, don't bother listening to it tbh. It is an autotuned mess.

