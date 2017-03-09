Nicki Minaj Attempts A Clapback w/ "No Frauds" feat. Drake and Lil Wayne
Nicki Minaj finally released a diss track titled "No Frauds" after Remy Ma bodied her with "Shether" last month.
It was wack, don't bother listening to it tbh. It is an autotuned mess.
There was a YouTube video with the whole song including Drake and Lil Wayne's verses, but it got taken down so here's Nicki's parts. Their parts suck anyways. The singing on the chorus... LMAO. And this sounds like a Drake track. I think it was produced by 40, one of Drake's main producers, so...
watch remy come for ellen 😂
SHE DID THAT
This shitty singing about Meek.
And she takes another shot at Remy on Changed It with the risk your career thing
I haven't been this disappointed since I lost my V-card.
too bad her deranged stans really think she did something w these tracks
I don't need no, frauds
I don't need no, drama when you call
I don't need no, fake
Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
'Cause I don't need no, fraud
I don't no, drama when you call
I don't need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]
Aye yo, throw your wrist-es up, all my bitches up
These niggas is pussier than what? All them dicks is up
All my real niggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up
I ain't in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr
You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin'
What the fuck is this bitch inhalin'?
I would've helped you out that pit you fell in
I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen
Tried to drop "Another One", you was itchin' to scrap
You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped
Heard your pussy on "Yuck," I guess you needed a Pap
What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?
What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?
Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin' she back
Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?
"Back to Back"? Me and Drizzy laughed at that
They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings
They turn around and say Lebron ain't got 6 rings
I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb
That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album
Sheneneh, you a fraud committin' perjury
I got before and after pictures of your surgery
Ra took you to her doc, but you don't look like Ra
Left the operating table, still look like "nah"
What I'll be calling my coworkers tomorrow/today.
Thanks Nicki.
Left the operating table, still look like "nah"
Lmao ok but you got both your ghostwriters on the track, Sticky Minaj!
Also exposing Reay simply does not work because her business is known to everyone
So Remy got a toxic pooch??? LOL
What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?
What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?
Didnt know that tea about her son but I can believe it. She's just money-deprived and bummy.
They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings
They turn around and say Lebron ain't got 6 rings
LMAO she's so fucking wrong for this line.
That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album
She had trouble getting Nas to clear shETHER too. That's why she did all that teasing when really couldnt get them permits yet. He had to check to make sure that check wasn't fraudulent.