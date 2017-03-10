



this reminds me of... Reply

acting seems like such an awkward profession Reply

been studying theater for four years; it is awkward af most of the time. You have to be very emotionally available pretty much all the time, too. Reply

Right? I'd be watching a show and how odd and awkward acting is just hits me. The whole idea of grown ass people playing pretend for a living is weird asf but it's a part of life lol. Reply

idk if i'm scared, aroused, or both idk if i'm scared, aroused, or both Reply

omfg WHEN is skam coming back!!!! i can't take this much longer!!! Reply

who tf knows :( mid march & not even a damn trailer to show for Reply

Hahahaha same! My body and mind are at odds right now. Don't really know what I'm feeling tbh. Reply

daddy hugh<3

also i fucking loved logan!

it got me all emotional, but it was great.

and laura was badass. Reply

kind of an awkward thing to watch really Reply

daddy Reply

I....I....I think I'm pregnant... Reply

lmao anyway I didn't plan on Loan initially cause everything after x2 was garbage but w/ Laura and the good reviews I said fuck it and went for $4 Tues and I LOVVEDD it. soo fucking good and emotional. I was shocked at how bloody it was. also Hugh can still get it Reply

yeah the xmen movies haven't done much for me, i only really liked X-2 and First Class, never watched Apocolypse and didn't get the praise for DOFP. Logan is the best film by far imo. Reply

I am the first person to openly hate on all x-men related movies ever made, I think they're fucking awful. But yeah Logan, is such a good movie.



This is the grittiness/darkness DC has been aiming for all these years and failing miserably. Reply

I hate all of them too lol. The only straight up good scene is the Nightcrawler in the White House fight scene - everything else is bland af and/or terrible Reply

100% same. i haaaaaaaaate all the other x-men films but goddamn logan was so good. this was the x-men film were deserved all along. Reply

Haha I went for the $4 screening on Tues., too. Still a packed house, which was great. Reply

Lmao how he goes from pussy pounder to people pleaser. That shy "Hi" Reply

Can't even tell if that ruined the mood or improved it rn tbh! What a... gent? Reply

I'm more into this gif than the video tbh Reply

lmaoooo the hi at the end



he's so handsome Reply

I got my 8" dildo ready OP! Reply

want me to work that out for you? 😏😏😏 Reply

válgame dios..... Reply

