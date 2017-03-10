This is what Hugh Jackman sounds like when he's fucking you...
Video of Hugh Jackman doing voiceover for 'Logan' has surfaced online and it's well....arousing.
Just close your eyes, ONTD, just close your eyes....
Source
What kind of sexy ASMR? Not my proudest fap, tbh...
idk if i'm scared, aroused, or both
also i fucking loved logan!
it got me all emotional, but it was great.
and laura was badass.
This is the grittiness/darkness DC has been aiming for all these years and failing miserably.
he's so handsome
quiero que el Hugh me penetre como si no hubiera mañana.