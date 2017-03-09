Scandal 6x06 Promo "Extinction"

abc really should have just let this season be the last smdh Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the next is the last. This season has been pretty good (I haven't seen tonight's yet) but I don't want it to go on forever like Grey's Anatomy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1



I finally stopped watching the show, I can't take it anymore.



#FreeKerry, I want her to move on to bigger and better things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS. between scandal and her two pregnancies she hasn't been able to pick up new work/build on the hype scandal originally gave her :(( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? I'm a little sad she wasn't able to capitalize on her success right away, but on the other hand her production company is going well, and at least one of the projects she dropped out of (Unforgettable) seems like a flop, so bullet dodged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The only sad thing about Scandal ending is these two lovely ladies not working together anymore.



At least Bellamy is doing film projects on the side.The only sad thing about Scandal ending is these two lovely ladies not working together anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She needs to. Her acting has gotten so hammy, I feel like she lost what made her awesome in the earlier seasons and now she's phoning it in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm resigned to the fact that it will never live up to seasons 1-3 where they had an intricate conspiracy to unfold. This season it's back to political issue of the week, unless Cyrus is on screen. The end of this episode was good, though.



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ikr. some of the stuff is predictable tho. however i wasnt sure where it was heading and was stressed from those few mins but the payoff was good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sort of confused on what to think of Jake/Vanessa. i do think he does love her /has feelings for tho Vanessa trying to get information out of Jake makes me *eye emoji* her. lbr oliva would the only one he truly loves. hes going to get killed or divorced soon.



side note i was reading a comment about how scott is a terrible actor and that they dont believe he could be a villain like huck. LMAO surejan.gif Reply

Thread

Link

I'm like... a little mad about this ep?



Like it was so good but it had no Mellie and now I have so many more questions than when I started it like WTF WHY DID JAKE LIE TO ROWAN AND WHATS WITH THAT LADY WHO SET UP LIV WHAT IS HAPPENING RN Reply

Thread

Link