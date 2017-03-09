Scandal 6x06 Promo "Extinction"


Rowan is caught by surprise when someone from his past resurfaces, and Olivia has to make a life-changing decision about the campaign. Meanwhile, flashbacks reveal exactly what happened the night of Francisco Vargas’ assassination, on “Scandal,” airing Thursday, March 16th on ABC.

Source - 1
This felt like a boring ep but OMG the end was super tense.
Tagged: , ,