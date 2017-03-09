Scandal 6x06 Promo "Extinction"
Rowan is caught by surprise when someone from his past resurfaces, and Olivia has to make a life-changing decision about the campaign. Meanwhile, flashbacks reveal exactly what happened the night of Francisco Vargas’ assassination, on “Scandal,” airing Thursday, March 16th on ABC.
This felt like a boring ep but OMG the end was super tense.
I finally stopped watching the show, I can't take it anymore.
#FreeKerry, I want her to move on to bigger and better things.
The only sad thing about Scandal ending is these two lovely ladies not working together anymore.
side note i was reading a comment about how scott is a terrible actor and that they dont believe he could be a villain like huck. LMAO surejan.gif
Like it was so good but it had no Mellie and now I have so many more questions than when I started it like WTF WHY DID JAKE LIE TO ROWAN AND WHATS WITH THAT LADY WHO SET UP LIV WHAT IS HAPPENING RN