Who WON ANTM Cycle 23?

All three girls did their photo shoot for Paper Magazine, which consisted of 6 pages each. They redid India's hair again, thank god, even though those curls were a questionable choice. There didn't really seem to be a theme to the shoot, just solid colors and telephones? idk
For the final runway, the other 11 girls came back to walk with them in a show for The Blonds. All three of the finalists were still in contention for the runway challenge, unlike previous seasons. They also randomly had Tinashe perform in the middle of the show. Stacey MacKenzie came back to help w/ their runway walks (a bit late for that, isn't it??) as well.
Just the photo shoot was analyzed to determine the top 2
CoryAnne
The runway was then analyzed, in conjunction with their body of work, to determine the winner. Tyra came in and told each judge what to look for in America's Next Top Model, then peaced out for them to deliberate (tho lbr I'm sure she cast the final vote).
Tatiana Ashley and Law wanted her to win
India Rita and Drew wanted her to win
omggggg I'm such a flop y'all should never rely on me to make results posts again lmao [Spoiler (click to open)]BUT I'M SO HAPPY THAT PREVIOUS SPOILER ABOUT CORYANNE WINNING WAS WRONG, YAAAAAAAAS INDIA!!!!
the only way to redeem this season is with a reunion
Also, for real, who on the crew is in love with Courtney because DAMN it's so clear she was given such a positive twist. How'd she manage such luck???
like they would have "storylines" in episodes with no resolution/it would just disappear. And sometimes the photoshoots would last like 0.5 seconds and other times they would last 40 minutes.
MTE
I totally forgot unti I was scrolling fb right before bed and the ANTM page spoiled me on the winner and I was like SHIT I FORGOT TO WATCH THAT TODAY AND MAKE A POST. So naturally, I stayed up another hour to watch it and submit. And here I am commenting instead of going to sleep -_-
I'll definitely watch the episode for real tomorrow but I'm glad I read the post lol
I could also see Tati being a smart business woman not wanting to burn her bridges.
but damn, good on her, everything is sold out. ANTM was a good marketing ploy.
Such an all around huge disappointment. I guess at least India won? I don't like her and don't think she should have been top 3 but she's miles above forgettable ass Tati and basic boring Coryanne(which, WTF I can't believe people were talking about her great personality this episode...BITCH WHERE??????)
I can't believe Courtney played her girl like that though when they asked who she thought would win! Her and India are like legit friends now I've been flowing their insta-stories and they're like always hanging out. I'd be so mad if I was India. Lol
YESSSS so happy for her!!! 😆😆😆
They need a real model who can give real advise on posing and angles.
I never would have thought i would miss Tyra's "teaches" (why did she call her lesson a "teach" btw?)
Could you have imagined answering your door and Prince is there with a copy of the watchtower?
They kept saying Tati was but she had 0 personality too lmao
i just don't see how india had any outrageous quality other than being gigi hadid lite.
i'm glad india won. tatiana is undeniably pretty, but there's not much about her that stands out to me. i wish they let her keep her natural hair instead of the makeover hair. she's signed to an agency, so good for her.
i wonder if india will get work because she's such a gigi lookalike with sharper features.
