TV - ANTM Kyle

Who WON ANTM Cycle 23?



All three girls did their photo shoot for Paper Magazine, which consisted of 6 pages each. They redid India's hair again, thank god, even though those curls were a questionable choice. There didn't really seem to be a theme to the shoot, just solid colors and telephones? idk

For the final runway, the other 11 girls came back to walk with them in a show for The Blonds. All three of the finalists were still in contention for the runway challenge, unlike previous seasons. They also randomly had Tinashe perform in the middle of the show. Stacey MacKenzie came back to help w/ their runway walks (a bit late for that, isn't it??) as well.

Just the photo shoot was analyzed to determine the top 2

[Who was eliminated first at judging?]
CoryAnne


The runway was then analyzed, in conjunction with their body of work, to determine the winner. Tyra came in and told each judge what to look for in America's Next Top Model, then peaced out for them to deliberate (tho lbr I'm sure she cast the final vote).

[Who was the runner-up?]
Tatiana Ashley and Law wanted her to win

[Who WON?]
India Rita and Drew wanted her to win


Source: Me & my TV
Pictures from Facebook

omggggg I'm such a flop y'all should never rely on me to make results posts again lmao [Spoiler (click to open)]BUT I'M SO HAPPY THAT PREVIOUS SPOILER ABOUT CORYANNE WINNING WAS WRONG, YAAAAAAAAS INDIA!!!!
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,