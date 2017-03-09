Who WON ANTM Cycle 23?

this season started out half fun and just fell apart. Not to mention that the careful editing Courtney got now MAKES NO SENSE since she isn't even the winner.



the only way to redeem this season is with a reunion Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah the editing was super weird this season, and it seems to be all for nothing?? Idk I'm just happy India won, she's been my overall fave this season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think she got a careful edit. They constantly showed people talking about how much they disliked her. She seems like she's just really grating and annoying to be around all the time and that tends to be a bit difficult to get across on television. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, it started so good!! Tbh, I blame the judges they kept eliminating the best models for no good reason...like there's only so much you can do when the judges keep fucking up



Also, for real, who on the crew is in love with Courtney because DAMN it's so clear she was given such a positive twist. How'd she manage such luck??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drew did an interview with Courtney recently and started the interview with "Well obvious we know that I was obsessed with you from the beginning" etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao the editing this season was a mess



like they would have "storylines" in episodes with no resolution/it would just disappear. And sometimes the photoshoots would last like 0.5 seconds and other times they would last 40 minutes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drew's comment about Tattiana's lotion when it was body butter rubbed me the wrong way...like the way he said it made me annoyed like there's not that much if any of a difference between someone selling makeup or clothes. Don't knock her business, many people her age don't have a business. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The better who question would be: Who cares who won ANTM? Reply

Thread

Link

You can look at this post and my previous posts for that answer. Or, you know, just scroll if you see a post you don't care about. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who leaked those spoilers? i was ready to be angry!! Reply

Thread

Link

No clue, someone said it in the livestream post yesterday. I was ready to be pissed too, India had FIVE first call outs and was only in the bottom THREE (never bottom two!!) once! She hands down deserved to win if they were going by overall performance this season. If they went against that, then there clearly would be no point in doing photo shoots and stuff going forward! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her Rimmel commercial was also cute and obviously whatshisface wanted her for his magazine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I'm SO glad they weren't true!! When they criticized India's paper photo (which was obviously the strongest) I was like bitch if they send her home rn.. but then they sent CoryAnne home Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tyra's exit cracked me up. I liked this season even though the last few episodes were pretty boring because everyone with a personality was gone. Reply

Thread

Link

so happy for rita winning this season Reply

Thread

Link

Fuuuck I could've watched this tonight but I forgot lol. SO TEMPTED TO READ THE POST AND SPOIL MYSELF... I think I will!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Lol do it!



I totally forgot unti I was scrolling fb right before bed and the ANTM page spoiled me on the winner and I was like SHIT I FORGOT TO WATCH THAT TODAY AND MAKE A POST. So naturally, I stayed up another hour to watch it and submit. And here I am commenting instead of going to sleep -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I had that go to sleep go to sleep! gif I'd post it for you 😁



I'll definitely watch the episode for real tomorrow but I'm glad I read the post lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly what happened to me. ANTM on Facebook spoiled it and I was like "fuck I forgot to watch this morning." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://skinbuttr.com/collections/f ace-by-skinbuttr



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:31 am (UTC) I got curious about Tatianna's cocoa butter and she has a skin care line too. I was pretty impressed with the ingredients too because they were non-irritating and she didn't add fragrance for any of the face stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait are her and cortney friends outside the show? I see cortney in a group pic on the site Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damn you're right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused by that too!! I thought Tati was in the crew that hated Courtney?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

On twitter a few weeks ago, it seemed like the editing exaggerated certain things and also that everyone patched things up.



I could also see Tati being a smart business woman not wanting to burn her bridges.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want the face mask product Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what ugly boring packaging.





but damn, good on her, everything is sold out. ANTM was a good marketing ploy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not even mad at you op, I only JUST watched it...like with this flop "top 3" I had to force myself to even watch because like god damn...I DO NOT CARE



Such an all around huge disappointment. I guess at least India won? I don't like her and don't think she should have been top 3 but she's miles above forgettable ass Tati and basic boring Coryanne(which, WTF I can't believe people were talking about her great personality this episode...BITCH WHERE??????)



I can't believe Courtney played her girl like that though when they asked who she thought would win! Her and India are like legit friends now I've been flowing their insta-stories and they're like always hanging out. I'd be so mad if I was India. Lol



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol ikr?? I was really surprised when Courtney said that. I guess India had enough people in her corner? Love how they didn't show Kyle like the whole episode, I want to know who she was rooting for. Her pic in my icon was my favorite part about this season lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not really sad they didn't show Kyle, i greatly dislike her but I was a little annoyed during the runway part cause I wanted to see her with the big floofy hair they were giving everyone, you only saw her for like a split second in the background once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who did all of them pick as their winner? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What did she say!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol, it is so dumb but a part of me thinks that this must've been edited from another question or she was told to say it or something. Idk it felt off. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like tatiana's shoes 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad India won, but I didn't really care. sigh, I miss the days when I actually did kinda care about this show, when I thought it somewhat meant something (sure, it never did, but it was just more fun). Reply

Thread

Link

Ok i had to read the post and spoil myself



YESSSS so happy for her!!! 😆😆😆 Reply

Thread

Link

Someone mentioned in another post that Coco Rocha should host and now that's all I want.



They need a real model who can give real advise on posing and angles.



I never would have thought i would miss Tyra's "teaches" (why did she call her lesson a "teach" btw?)



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

alliteration Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coco Rocha being a hardcore Jehovah's Witness though weirds me out. She even does the door to door thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Prince went door to door too.



Could you have imagined answering your door and Prince is there with a copy of the watchtower? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't believe they were drilling in our brains the "BO$$" angle and... india ends up winning. Reply

Thread

Link

but like, were any of them really a "BO$$"?



They kept saying Tati was but she had 0 personality too lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol i think they even mentioned Tati's personality as a reason she should win and I was, like, "what personality?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

true. its not like the modeling industry is brimming with personality lbr.



i just don't see how india had any outrageous quality other than being gigi hadid lite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, you don't have to have a personallity to have a brand/be a boss... they even brought up the jenners as an example Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when drew and law were arguing and drew was like, "you can sell your lotion and i'll sell a BRAND." i was rolling. it had me cracking up.



i'm glad india won. tatiana is undeniably pretty, but there's not much about her that stands out to me. i wish they let her keep her natural hair instead of the makeover hair. she's signed to an agency, so good for her.



i wonder if india will get work because she's such a gigi lookalike with sharper features. Reply

Thread

Link





http://screenertv.com/television/americ as-next-top-model-cycle-23-makeovers-ran ked-tash-paige-kyle/ Agreed on the makeover. I had to google b/c i couldn't remember what she (or most of the contestants, anyway) looked like before and this blog ranked her makeover second to last b/c they said it was very 2000s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I died at the lotion comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved how heated Law and Drew got, I was on Drews side so I died when he got all pissy too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his wild gesticulating made it 10000x better. i'llmake a BRAAAAAAND *sweeps hands dramtically* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link