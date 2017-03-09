carly

Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan Collab Coming, Mendes Stans Gaga




Shawn Mendes has been seen with Niall Horan in the studio lately.

Mendes recently told Access Hollywood during the iHateRadio Music Awards red carpet that him and Niall have been working on a song as well as "hanging out a bunch, he's really sweet."

When asked about Gaga replacing Beyonce @ Coachella, Mendes replied "She's going to kill it. Lady Gaga is amazing and was amazing at the Superbowl too, yaas queen."

Source

they look very... cozy
