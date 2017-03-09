Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan Collab Coming, Mendes Stans Gaga
Nothing makes us happier than @ShawnMendes and @NiallOfficial's friendship! Now we REALLY need to hear this song!! https://t.co/awqo8CICdB 😍 pic.twitter.com/bxVvjEJs3i— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 9, 2017
Shawn Mendes has been seen with Niall Horan in the studio lately.
Mendes recently told Access Hollywood during the iHateRadio Music Awards red carpet that him and Niall have been working on a song as well as "hanging out a bunch, he's really sweet."
When asked about Gaga replacing Beyonce @ Coachella, Mendes replied "She's going to kill it. Lady Gaga is amazing and was amazing at the Superbowl too, yaas queen."
Source
