March 9th, 2017, 08:35 pm abortions Produce 101 Season 2 unveils theme song/first performance source keep it..............season 1 will NEVER be topped!!! boa looked dead when she said "its showtime"
So I will watch this, and I will vote for the hip hop president (so long as it doesn't cost me).
And I'll vote against all the NEWEST members just because.
Orochimaru better get it!
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:52 am (UTC)
wait orochimaru.............goodbye LOL
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:54 am (UTC)
I wanted to see Sohye's rise!
PS: Watch Riverdale
That energy! That Dance! That song!
They did that!
Moonbok will definitely Sohye is way to the end
You wasted an opportunity to create your own catchphrase there sis
I would always hear "pick me" blasting in tom n toms coffee whenever I went to one in koreatown in LA
And I'm definitely going to be watching. I know the PDs are gonna be messy af.
Also can someone explain the whole monbak thing, are people just being mean because he's not conventionally attractive or am I missing smth.
The hype is real tbh, I can already see people who weren't gonna watch switching sides. I'm rooting for the 88 liner.
Cos the original was sweet and fun but I don't want that this time. Esp since that moonbok guy looks like pure entertainment
is he cute
(Scroll down)
http://pann-choa.blogspot.com/2017/03/e
Maybe NU'EST can recruit the boys24 bad breath guy... the next iljin group
excuse yourself tbh!
Nuest actually had a decent following when they debutted but Pledis sent them to Japan straight after instead of promoting them more in SK so they started flopping when other groups debutted