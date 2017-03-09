

So I will watch this, and I will vote for the hip hop president (so long as it doesn't cost me).

And I'll vote against all the NEWEST members just because.



Orochimaru better get it!

he will make Korea great again. pic.twitter.com/rbaE6mhqsp — ren (@joysusschrist) March 9, 2017





sis u should really go back and watch season 1 lmaooooo its so fucking fun



wait orochimaru.............goodbye LOL



I figured I know the end result so there's no point. Plus I don't wanna fall for one of the girls who ain't make it. Reply

I couldnt find some of the eps :(

I wanted to see Sohye's rise! Reply

He's the only reason I'm slightly interested. I'm hoping all the kpop people I follow on twitter keep me posted. Reply

(Semi-related) lmao wtf HH President was born in 95? I thought he was older Reply

The "Pick me pick me pick me" part in the verses sound rly similar to a late 90s/early 2000's dance song...something with a 'Waiting for Tonight' vibe? I can't place what exactly sounds like tho... Reply

And Pick Me is lowkey iconic, that song was pure trash but I loved it. Reply

mfte legendary iconic never duplicated



Ughhh this shit slaps. You have good taste.





PS: Watch Riverdale Reply

this is waaaaaaaaay better by a mile



That energy! That Dance! That song!



They did that! Reply

I didn't think I'd care about the boys version at all but I'm already excited now



Moonbok will definitely Sohye is way to the end Reply

offensive to sohye Reply

Is he? Or is he Risa? Reply

I like the boys' version tbh and BoA is royalty how dare you Reply

she didnt have the ENERGY that JKS did, sis was like reading the morning news like.... Reply

I can't believe she made me miss "It's SHOOOOWTIIIME"



You wasted an opportunity to create your own catchphrase there sis Reply

They should have made her one of the trainers idg why they made her the host Reply

omg



I would always hear "pick me" blasting in tom n toms coffee whenever I went to one in koreatown in LA Reply

Boa was too solemn, like she was introducing the olympics or something.



And I'm definitely going to be watching. I know the PDs are gonna be messy af. Reply

I thought boys24 was the 101 male ver?

Also can someone explain the whole monbak thing, are people just being mean because he's not conventionally attractive or am I missing smth. Reply

Korean male netizens plan to get him in the final group as a form of revenge for Yeonjung making it to I.O.I (because they think she's ugly). They're awful. Reply

We love the nation's center, Moonbok. Somi over.



The hype is real tbh, I can already see people who weren't gonna watch switching sides. I'm rooting for the 88 liner. Reply

Is this a fun mess cos I'll start watching if it is



Cos the original was sweet and fun but I don't want that this time. Esp since that moonbok guy looks like pure entertainment Reply

it doesn't start airing until next month i think Reply

ot but i'm so in love with your icon. early 2000s kaneshiro is the best kaneshiro Reply

The 88'er... just form a duet with Insun auntie bruh Reply

who's the 88er



is he cute Reply

what happened to her? I hope she gets into variety if the idol route doesn't work out for her Reply

Ooh yess Reply

...they're trying to push that middle guy? flop taste. You can already tell most people in the back triangle are practically out already Reply

I'm pressed that NU'EST got in but even worse is their rankings or w/e. Why did you let them flop, SK?



I've always heard that they were a nasty group and they lost all of their fans because of it. Cuz fans can prop up even the floppiest of groups (looking at you Monsta X). Reply

I think they were rude to Seventeen when they were nugus, but HDU! Monsta X is gr8. They released the K-Pop video of 2016 with 'All In'



Maybe NU'EST can recruit the boys24 bad breath guy... the next iljin group Reply

Cuz fans can prop up even the floppiest of groups (looking at you Monsta X).



excuse yourself tbh!



Nuest actually had a decent following when they debutted but Pledis sent them to Japan straight after instead of promoting them more in SK so they started flopping when other groups debutted Reply

(You are not wrong!!) Reply

my sis was telling me that they were super popular when they first debuted but pledis shipped them to japan too soon Reply

Moonbok is soooo ugly omg Reply

