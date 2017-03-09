Kristen Stewart Comes Out As Bisexual!

Good for her! Reply

Thread

Link





hoe we know Reply

Thread

Link

Never forget the glorious day when these photos were published. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The old threads about that were hilarious, the way people were coming up with nonsense like "they were just hugging" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao @ her apology afterwards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love him. i love him. i love him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still can't believe they did this in broad daylight.



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like she's puking in the first photo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I have this very vocal feminist friend who stans Kristen Stewart (& Zayn). Never mind that they cheated, etc, they're beautiful and that's all that matters to her 🙄 Idiot.



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:59 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are they fucking in that first one? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was so fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that she did this right after she went to the gym nnnnn that crustiness. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kristen is a really Messy b*tch that live for drama. Her main goal in life is to cheat on her significant other and/or break relationships apart.



QUEEN OF ONTD, TBH! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never forget page 42... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I remember those days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this was intentional. She's always been a lesbian, idc what anyone says. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol so much for the ppl here who were insistent that she wasn't bi Reply

Thread

Link

Someone added the "lesbian actresses" category to her Wikipedia page, like, the night of that SNL ep. 🙄 I was like "should we maybe wait to see what...? Oh, nvm." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just gal pals! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was more referring to the ppl who were adamant that she's really only attracted to women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is not news Reply

Thread

Link

her new stans are gonna turn on her so quick if she ever gets w a guy. you in danger girl Reply

Thread

Link

Her longtime fans on L'Chat are already pissed with her Guardian interview. Hearing her say she's bi is the last thing they wanted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





aw yeah, another bi people calling themselves gay wank post Reply

Thread

Link

speaking of which... where is my shawn mendes is gay post, mods! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the more the merrier Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imnotasquirrel if i jinxed the wank, i'm gonna slit.rectify this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks like it's gonna be people calling themselves queer wank instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh, I'm bi and sometimes call myself "gay" as a catch-all and in reference to gay culture. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao this gif. I've been watching so much wrestling stuff lately and I forgot what a mess Shawn was back in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

random, but that gif is so cute, who's the actress? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these slanderous lies are obviously untrue and being spread by FKA twigs!!!



Kristen is a straight beautiful doting mother of 3?? who only has love for Edward



Reply

Thread

Link

4, there is a new baby in the family !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Kristen sold her secrets to having quick pregnancies that don't change her body at all she would never have to work again and her family could have the true privacy they crave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that every time this is brought up theyve had another baby lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i know twigs was up to no good. still trying to destroy this family.



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte...will no one think of sweet pea, jelly bean and ring pop?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





we been knew Reply

Thread

Link

ikr.. when i saw the title I was like did I travel back in time, am I somehow in an old post, why is this news Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I commend her for identifying herself as bi and not as ~fluid or ~queer or some bullshit along those lines Reply

Thread

Link

r u trolling girl, queer isn't bullshit. it's an umbrella term sure, but it also encompasses a rejection of all normative identity categories - like it exists to defy the idea that you're pinning yourself down as this one definite Thing, and is a repudiation of that kind of categorizing............ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blah blah blah sounds like bullshit



---

If you're something just call it like it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't ya'll just get tired? I feel exhausted even reading that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so it means nothing, in other words. how useful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



r u this dude? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

...really? Those are legit terms; they're not like "sapiosexual" or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm queer as fuck and you can GTFO, Kellyanne. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Here we go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im with you girl



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:45 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like her hair. Reply

Thread

Link

brandnewinfo.gif



But I fear this will cause wank because of the moment in the gif -- personally I think bi people are allowed to say that we're "so gay" in that kind of semi-playful context (and trolling a psycho dictator def counts), but I'm sure people will say otherwise. Would that we could all chill & let people pick their own labels. Reply

Thread

Link

Don't say people. Say lesbians. Say you don't care about lesbians. There, done lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

preach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice try, but no, not what I meant. Some lesbians, yes, but also gay men, straight people, everyone. All kinds of people love to police bi folks' sexuality and exact dating ratios. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I didnt realize there were people disputing that bisexuals were gay? they realize bi people also have relationships with people of the same sex right? are people really trying to remove the b from lgbt smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol, I swear. You're consistently leaving low-key homophobic comments towards gay men and lesbians on here so your comments in this post aren't a surprise. Better get back to telling gay men what they should and shouldn't find offensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why would you refer to yourself as gay if you're bisexual, though?



I'm actually curious, not trying to be an ass. I'm bisexual myself and have never said I was gay, just bi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm gonna settle into this post before the wank Reply

Thread

Link

too late Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dammit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks great w/ the buzz imo, she pulls it off



i think she looks better blonde than as a brunette Reply

Thread

Link

i think she is naturally blonde too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link