Kristen Stewart Comes Out As Bisexual!
Kristen Stewart has publicly come out as bisexual in a new interview in The Guardian! Kristen says,
“You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”
On being an LGBTQ icon and sexual fluidity:
"[It's] been nothing but positive. I mean, it’s hard to talk about. I don’t want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience. The whole issue of sexuality is so grey. I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”
On prejudice against LGBTQ people:
“...Things are changing. I mean, I don’t think I would have approached my life differently if that hadn’t been the case...But all the prejudice; it’s going for sure. I mean, yeah, it’s definitely still there. People still have some horrendous fucking experiences. But it’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down any more. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.”
I am shooketh!
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:53 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:59 am (UTC)
QUEEN OF ONTD, TBH!
Kristen is a straight beautiful doting mother of 3?? who only has love for Edward
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:53 am (UTC)
---
If you're something just call it like it is
Edited at 2017-03-10 04:45 am (UTC)
But I fear this will cause wank because of the moment in the gif -- personally I think bi people are allowed to say that we're "so gay" in that kind of semi-playful context (and trolling a psycho dictator def counts), but I'm sure people will say otherwise. Would that we could all chill & let people pick their own labels.
I'm actually curious, not trying to be an ass. I'm bisexual myself and have never said I was gay, just bi.
i think she looks better blonde than as a brunette