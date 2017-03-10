be an extra on pitch perfect 3
this is your chance ontd!!
- obsessed with anna kendrick and the rest of the cast of pitch perfect? here is your opportunity to be in their next movie!
- they announced a new contest, allowing a lucky winner and guest to join the bellas on set
- to enter, go to the omaze website and donate $10 to get 100 entries to win. each donation will be split between three causes: donorschoose.org, the school of st jude and love is louder
source / source2
I liked the first movie a lot but for some reason I grew immensely annoyed with the entire concept afterwards and didn't see the sequel. I didn't even download it illegally.
The first one was okay and the second one was offensive. So like who made this happen?
Is this because Anna's career is going sideways?
#StopYTs
In my defense I didn't zoom in
It's great they are taking donations for charities though.
Edited at 2017-03-10 04:10 am (UTC)
I dunno why everyone hates Anna K though, I think she funny.
