ekans

be an extra on pitch perfect 3

this is your chance ontd!!


- obsessed with anna kendrick and the rest of the cast of pitch perfect? here is your opportunity to be in their next movie!
- they announced a new contest, allowing a lucky winner and guest to join the bellas on set
- to enter, go to the omaze website and donate $10 to get 100 entries to win. each donation will be split between three causes: donorschoose.org, the school of st jude and love is louder

source / source2
