be an extra on pitch perfect 3

I liked the first movie a lot but for some reason I grew immensely annoyed with the entire concept afterwards and didn't see the sequel. I didn't even download it illegally. Reply

The sequel is absolute garbage, don't do it. Reply

omg not love is louder. literally the most bullshit 'cause'. just a bunch of d-listers posing w ugly sharpie writing Reply

Who asked for this?



The first one was okay and the second one was offensive. So like who made this happen?



Is this because Anna's career is going sideways? Reply

white people asked for this Reply

Is this because Glee died?



#StopYTs



I mean the second one made a crazy amount of money. Reply

I'd stab myself in the face after a day of Anna's quirkiness Reply

I never saw the sequel. The trailer alone looked awful. Reply

OMG OP's icon of Taylor as Ekans. Reply

Why did I think that was Melania?



In my defense I didn't zoom in Reply

Am I a bad person for liking Anna's book? I'm asking for a friend, of course. Reply

i liked it too Reply

Why are they making another one? The first was bad enough. I will never understand how their group made it anywhere in any competition with their boring routine.



It's great they are taking donations for charities though.



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:10 am (UTC)

I like Anna in genera, but no ty to this. I never got the hype for these movies, and the lazy race jokes in the second one were so exasperating. Reply

Every time I see any comments on any social media for these stars, it's just Bechloe stans going nuts, so I assume they're the only ones powering this movie along now right? They'll probably just do a tiny nod to the pairing and keep them with guys anyway.

I dunno why everyone hates Anna K though, I think she funny.

I don't hate her, but she has that kind of presence that I just can't stand to be exposed to for too long. It's too much drama, imo. Reply

I'm still cracking up over, "We can hang out in here. I'll *put* you in here..." Reply

This whole franchise is extra Reply

They film these movies literally right next door to my complex. I'm not a fan but I like seeing Baton Rouge & my alma mater in them. I should walk my dog & be all "oops am I in your shot? My bad..." Reply

i mean the first one was pretty offensive too, but the concept was at least fresh and interesting so i enjoyed it. the second was boring as hell and also offensive, so really nothing going for it. idk why a third is needed. Reply

I haven't watched the 2nd one. Why does this warrant a trilogy? Reply

Because $$$ Reply

