Riverdale 1x08 'The Outsiders' promo
and what was jughead doing on july 4th? i don't remember if they said it in a previous episode
I kid, I kid.
I'm hooked despite swearing off the CW. I know I'll eat my words but for now I like the pure messiness and not trying to be anything else (coughdctv). I'm pissed about Chuck but hoping they'll fix that somehow. am not going to let the usual shit (tumblr twitter fandom involvement) bring me down either. Betty is Bonnie from Htgawm in another life & I worry about Archie's actor' scalp
Skeet Ulrich is so damn fine.
The girl who plays Betty reminds me of Brittany Murphy and that's all I can think about during her scenes.
And is Jughead's real name Jughead? lol. Is it a nickname? I don't know anything about this ~universe.
also his sister jellybean is really named forsythia lmaooo.
*Papa
Obviously I can't type today :)
gap toothed bitch
What are the R and S for?
This site has the music played in every episode. I bookmarked episode four but you can use it for any episode :)
Bughead being questioned in Jason's murder is a HUGE stretch and really just lazy writing. It makes no sense. He was with the sheriff when the car was being torched.
Also, I am not here for jealous Archie.
veronica needs to stop treating gay ppl as an accessory tho. i welcome all of her cringey lines, but not this
jughead, betty and cheryl + their fams remain the most interesting part of riverdale