I am not ready for this hiatus. Reply

Canadian so as this was supposed to be my casual show I watch it on Netflix on Fridays. However I have become way too into it and am trying to find a link now that doesn't have the audio out of sync. Can't believe I got hooked this fast. Reply

it's weird, i've always had the cw (not in hd, but still). i had no idea it wasn't readily available in canada Reply

Aren't some of the CW shows aired on other channels like CTV or CTV2? Reply

i srsly cannot believe how much i love this damn show. waiting a week is hard enough and now we gotta wait 3? :( :( :( Reply

why is everyone on the show so sketchy



and what was jughead doing on july 4th? i don't remember if they said it in a previous episode Reply

i thought he was supposed to have a summer road trip with archie, but archie bailed? so idk what he ended up doing tho Reply

I guess killing Jason Blossom?

I kid, I kid. Reply

I think they only mention of that weekend with him is he was supposed to go on a camping trip with Archie and Archie stood him for his teacher. Reply

Maybe the hiatus will help me warm to Veronica. I want to but she is so damn cringe. She's the weakest actress but they give her all the clunky ~zingers that need stronger delivery. That louboutin snake line is still giving me secondhand embarrassment 2 weeks later



I'm hooked despite swearing off the CW. I know I'll eat my words but for now I like the pure messiness and not trying to be anything else (coughdctv). I'm pissed about Chuck but hoping they'll fix that somehow. am not going to let the usual shit (tumblr twitter fandom involvement) bring me down either. Betty is Bonnie from Htgawm in another life & I worry about Archie's actor' scalp Reply

Veronica was my favorite character in the comics and they are ruining her on this show. Her character trys way too hard with all of her one liners, a lot of them are not even clever. And if she uses the term "My gay" again I'm going to scream. It's too much. Reply

she feels like a rehash of queen bee characters that we've seen before, and her storyline with the parents doesn't interest me that much either Reply

I just do not understand why her mom won't just say that this deal will save Archie's family from potential financial turmoil? I don't think Veronica would have a problem with making sure Archie and his dad don't end up homeless and penniless. Reply

Same about Veronica. I feel like we're supposed to love her but I just can't. Reply

I'm surprised how much I like this tragic mess of a show. Reply

jellybean sounds like one cool 10 yr old. i hope she and jughead's mom make an appearance in season 2. Reply

I hope his mom is played by Neve Campbell, lol Reply

Omg yes! Reply

OMG! This NEEDS to happen! Someone with power, make this happen! Reply

The Blooms are so fucking creepy. And Pap Bloom's wig makes me laugh.



Skeet Ulrich is so damn fine.



The girl who plays Betty reminds me of Brittany Murphy and that's all I can think about during her scenes.



And is Jughead's real name Jughead? lol. Is it a nickname? I don't know anything about this ~universe.



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:53 am (UTC)

jughead's real name is forsythe pendleton jones III (which is why his dad is FP) but lol at his juvie record having the name jughead on it because yes jughead is just a nickname.



also his sister jellybean is really named forsythia lmaooo.





Edited at 2017-03-10 03:59 am (UTC)

Link

What were his parents thinking? Those poor kids, and Jughead & Jellybean are weird nicknames too. Reply

lmao what a mouthful! Reply

*Blossom

*Papa



Obviously I can't type today :)



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:08 am (UTC)

Betty, especially with her journalism and everything, always reminds me of Supergirl. Reply

Yes Cheryl dads hair is ridiculous and distracting. I lol every time he's on the screen. Reply

I LIIIIIIVEEEEEEEEE Reply

I can't believe how much I like Cole Sprouse??? Lololol Reply

Same. haha It is still weirding me out. Reply

It's making me feel really old too. I think of him as being younger (Suite Life of Zach & Cody) and had no idea he was only a year younger than my sister. Reply

He's a couple years older than me so I shouldn't feel weird about it but even though I never watched Zach & Cody that stuff was everywhere when I was growing up so sometimes in scenes I remember his kid self and it weirds me out so much. Reply

Lol cute Reply

gap toothed bitch lmao they should've given archie a gap toothgap toothed bitch Reply

this is so cute omfg why did this have to be modern 😭 Reply

Cute pic.



What are the R and S for? Reply

Parent

DADDY JUGGERNAUGHT SLAYS AS USUAL Reply

can anyone ID the music at the very end of the ep? Reply

http://www.tunefind.com/show/riverd ale/season-1/41059



http://www.tunefind.com/show/riverd ale/season-1/41059

This site has the music played in every episode. I bookmarked episode four but you can use it for any episode :)

that;s the first place I checked haha. they don't seem to have the very end song up yet tho. Reply

I can't believe Jughead's sis stole my name Reply

I tried to make a viewing post but I didn't make it in time. :(

Bughead being questioned in Jason's murder is a HUGE stretch and really just lazy writing. It makes no sense. He was with the sheriff when the car was being torched.

Also, I am not here for jealous Archie. Reply

right? i think it was just done for the ~drama. but obv keller knows better, so idky he went through w it. unless cheryl's threat actually bothered him Reply

Link

The Blossoms are not even enjoyable villains to watch imo. They are more annoying than anything. I think it's their acting. Reply

It seems to be a timing thing. Last week I submitted a viewing post like an hour before the show, but the mods didn't seem to go through the queue until an hour and a half AFTER it aired. Reply

it's hilarious how much i look forward to this show.



veronica needs to stop treating gay ppl as an accessory tho. i welcome all of her cringey lines, but not this Reply

yeah i love veronica but that was gross Reply

surprisingly a really good ep? cole's acting impressed me tbh he played the whole second half rly well.



jughead, betty and cheryl + their fams remain the most interesting part of riverdale Reply

Yeah there were lots of times that Cole impressed me but he made some weird faces during his last scene with his dad lmao. Reply

