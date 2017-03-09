The Backstreet Boys serenade Joey Fatone of NSYNC at their Vegas Residency
At their Vegas Residency, the Backstreet Boys pulled Joey Fatone of NSYNC on stage. They serenaded him with Shape Of My Heart. Joey carried AJ and kissed Nick.
Source: Instagram 1, Instagram 2
3 days and 2 nights in Vegas I'm so nervous lol but so excited to see them
AND THEY DO THE CHAIR CHOREOGRAPHY AND IT'S PERFECTION
I went to Vegas last Wednesday for opening night and it was so good! I went with my mom and dad because they are huge fans too (at times my dad manages to out-fangirl me...true story!). I'm going back again in June with a couple of my besties and I can't wait!
and a non-biased opinion (bc they were both before my time), nsync was vastly superior to BSB
Accurate.
they just all can still stand each other
;_______;