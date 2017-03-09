Awww joey! I always liked his voice ❤ Reply

That's cute though. I want to see them in Vegas so bad. Reply

lol that's cute. Reply

awwwwwww my heart Reply

i love this song. Reply

aaw that's cute. don't get your hopes up, joey Reply

My bff and I are seeing them in April



3 days and 2 nights in Vegas I'm so nervous lol but so excited to see them Reply

they were so fun when I saw them in concert a couple years ago!! they know ppl only care about their hits lol Reply

ohhhh my darling it is honestly so amazing, they sound really really great and it was so fun to watch the goofy ass boys just being the same goofy ass boys





AND THEY DO THE CHAIR CHOREOGRAPHY AND IT'S PERFECTION Reply

the greatest boyband of all time is 911 Reply

*BTS AKA BANGTAN Reply

ew Reply

i remember when my 11 year old self thought that BSB and Nsync hated each other lol



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:42 am (UTC) Reply

loooool Reply

This is adorable.



I went to Vegas last Wednesday for opening night and it was so good! I went with my mom and dad because they are huge fans too (at times my dad manages to out-fangirl me...true story!). I'm going back again in June with a couple of my besties and I can't wait! Reply

I was there Saturday night ! I want to go again lol. Reply

You should totally go again if you can! :) Do you live in Vegas, or did you travel to see it? I live in Reno, so it's a quick flight over. Reply

opening night twins!!! it was so cute i still can't get over it Reply

looks like he's been eating well



and a non-biased opinion (bc they were both before my time), nsync was vastly superior to BSB Reply

lolol Reply

bsb > nsync 4evr Reply

lies



they just all can still stand each other



;_______; Reply

Nope. lol Reply

Never Reply

RIP your taste. Reply

?? ??? I'm trying to find the truth in your lie. Couldn't seem to find it. Reply

yup Reply

