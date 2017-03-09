Samantha Bee is sorry for offending man with stage 4 brain cancer after saying he has "Nazi hair"
Samantha Bee apologizes after mocking man with brain cancer for having 'Nazi hair' https://t.co/osB4vvKiPf pic.twitter.com/LsSLsYEPcl— Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 9, 2017
During a segment on her show Full Frontal, Samantha Bee said a CPAC attendee has "Nazi hair."
The man from the segment, as well as his sister, both tweeted at Samantha to let her know that his haircut is a result of the chemotherapy he had undergone for his stage 4 brain cancer.
Samantha responded, saying she is sorry for offending him and that she has removed him from the segment.
Full Frontal's executive producer Jo Miller said that the show reached out to the man and that they would donate money to his cancer treatment.
@iamsambee Also, it's not a Nazi haircut. Richard Spencer's is, but mine's from cancer. 🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️— Kyle (@_that_kyle) March 9, 2017
When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX— Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017
@meg_kelly16 We deeply apologize for offending you and @_that_kyle. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece— Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) March 9, 2017
Shrug.
Anyway, I don't give a shit tbh.
...that being said, it's good she apologized & removed it, but he DID choose to go to CPAC. He deserves dragging for that, just not for the cancer/baldness part. One thing is a choice, the other isn't.
but ita w your comment
same. body shaming is a big thing on here and its ridiculous.
Are people saying otherwise? Like the one line people are taking issue with is the line mocking his haircut.
lmao. when she dies "bitch mocked a cancer patient bye"
BITCH I AM LAUGHING
I always say im sorry for doing xyz.
What is CPAC?