Samantha Bee is sorry for offending man with stage 4 brain cancer after saying he has "Nazi hair"

This is why I don't respect lazy jokes about appearances.

I feel like haircuts are (usually) fair game bc you choose them yourself.

the smart & beautiful Samantha Bee gets a pass

What's even wrong with his haircut?

his fade is more like a smash-cut

the very short on the side, long on top cut for men that is now super popular was also popular w Nazis.

Oh, yikes

Still popular, I think.

this is a better apology than most

It's an actual apology. Sorry "for" offending, rather than "that" you're offended. She and her team actually took responsibility, which is nice.

well he's still at CPAC, so...

^ tbh my sympathy is limited. He's supporting parties that would happily resign him and anyone else with cancer to death with their healthcare plans sooo

You don't know what his actual views are or why he was there. Not everyone who associates themselves with a political party agrees with every one of their party's policies. I mean, I am a lifelong democrat, but I am repeatedly frustrated and let down by the DNC. Many party policies and platforms fly in the face of their supposed ideologies.

That's so fucked up

Omg. I think that's one of the reasons to not make fun of peoples look. Like it wasn't made with the intention to shame him for having cancer but you never know if something you are mocking is actually something else health related.

Yeah, I feel like this has happened before but I can't put my finger on it

probably not what you're thinking of but some comedian called alyssa milano fat and then she announced her pregnancy like a month later

ashley judd? she was bloated or something due to a health problem

There were a lot of articles that commented on Selena Gomez gaining weight when it turned out she was on steroids for Lupus.

man reading these replies are so sad.



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:51 am (UTC)

During the Golden Globes, Michael C. Hall was wearing a beanie due to cancer and someone (not sure who or in what context) made a joke about it

Isn't he still a Trump supporter though?

Shrug.



Shrug. Reply

he isn't a Trump supporter

Grow tf up. https://t.co/7XXmryps6f — Kyle (@_that_kyle) March 4, 2017

he doesn't seem to be particularly fond of trump based on his twitter Reply

I scrolled back to November and he seemed less fond of Hillary and he's a republican, so I'm betting he voted Trump.

Anyway, I don't give a shit tbh.



Anyway, I don't give a shit tbh. Reply

this was an honest mistake. it looks like a regular hairstyle. it sucks, it does, she fucked up. and he fucked up being someone with stage 4 cancer who should be more understanding of the importance of healthcare. while i feel for him with regards to his illness, sorry, when it comes to him being the victim of snap judgement, i just can't find sympathy for someone who doesn't have sympathy for others based on snap judgments with regards to their race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

Good point. Would he defend a poor (or non-white, or LGBT) person who has the same illness and say they deserve respect & treatment? Gotta wonder.

omg if ONTD suddenly pretends it's above petty jokes about people's appearances I am going to have a stroke. Posts about Cumberbatch would beg to differ. And Swifty. And Lena Dunham. And Hiddleston, lately. And Channing Tatum. And Jeremy Renner. etc etc etc. All of those people have said dumb shit, but somehow their looks often take precedence, which is tiresome.



...that being said, it's good she apologized & removed it, but he DID choose to go to CPAC. He deserves dragging for that, just not for the cancer/baldness part. One thing is a choice, the other isn't. Reply

excuse you, channing is precious and unproblematic

but ita w your comment



but ita w your comment Reply

Channing "Potato" Tatum, you mean??? Cuz that's what people here say!

omg if ONTD suddenly pretends it's above petty jokes about people's appearances I am going to have a stroke.



same. body shaming is a big thing on here and its ridiculous. Reply

but he DID choose to go to CPAC. He deserves dragging for that



Are people saying otherwise? Like the one line people are taking issue with is the line mocking his haircut.

ONTD ain't shit, mostly. They'll slam people for making bully-ish comments in one post, and the next post it's nothing but shitty comments about an Ed Sheeren/Sam Smith/Cumberbatch/Lena Dunham/etc. for how fat/ugly/balding/ginger/etc. they are.

i mean obviously she had no way of knowing prior to making the joke. but still, damn. good move to delete him from the segment.

I know it's not the same because SB is a public figure but ONTD is not in any particular position to criticize her for making fun of his appearance however wrong it was. She did apologize (though obviously not by ONDTDs definition). But this will probably be brought up in every post about her for the next decade

But this will probably be brought up in every post about her for the next decade



lmao. when she dies "bitch mocked a cancer patient bye" Reply

lmaooo so true

Ha! You know it's going to happen.

BITCH I AM LAUGHING

Why do celebs never say that they 'Im sorry for blah' but always 'I apologise or I didn't mean to offend'.

I always say im sorry for doing xyz.

What is CPAC?

I always say im sorry for doing xyz.



What is CPAC? Reply

Conservative Political Action Conference.

Thanks. So most of them would be trump supporters then?

Reply

I mean this guy in particular attended CPAC, so I'll allow it.

