ELLIOTT2

Samantha Bee is sorry for offending man with stage 4 brain cancer after saying he has "Nazi hair"




During a segment on her show Full Frontal, Samantha Bee said a CPAC attendee has "Nazi hair."

The man from the segment, as well as his sister, both tweeted at Samantha to let her know that his haircut is a result of the chemotherapy he had undergone for his stage 4 brain cancer.

Samantha responded, saying she is sorry for offending him and that she has removed him from the segment.

Full Frontal's executive producer Jo Miller said that the show reached out to the man and that they would donate money to his cancer treatment.










Sources: 1 2 3 4
Tagged: , ,