Jared looks old as fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to comment because I watched the episode, but I really can't think of much to say about it - it was just so-so. Reply

Thread

Link

hated tonight's episode lolololol god it sucke Reply

Thread

Link

it was so bad i couldn't even finish typing my comment i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda spaced out halfway thru it, tbh.



I only kept watching it, 'cause Riverdale was next. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i finished the episode feeling all bitter because PELLEGRINO's flop ass was the most interesting part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And next week is more MoL crap that I just don't care about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-03-10 07:17 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm three episodes behind...this is getting rough. Reply

Thread

Link