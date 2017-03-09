Jen dior

Patricia Clarkson Lands Role in HBO's 'Sharp Objects'!!!



Clarkson will play Adora Crelin, the mother of Camille Preaker, a reporter returning to her hometown to cover the murders of two little girls.



We have an Amma, too!

Source
Bonus source
OMMMMGGG it seemed only Amy Adams was attached to this project. Gillian Flynn is also writing some of the episodes so I have a lot of faith in this!
  • Current Mood: excited excited
Tagged: ,