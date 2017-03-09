Patricia Clarkson Lands Role in HBO's 'Sharp Objects'!!!

i'm so excited about this and I need Gillian to write more books. yayyy



I really hope 2017 is the year Gillian delivers. I feel it in my bonesss Reply

Ikr I'm like *wipes nose on sleeve* ya got any more of them Gillian Flynn novels? Reply

I'm sooo looking forward to her next one as well, I mean damn it's been 5 years since Gone Girl. Although I remember reading an interview ages ago where she said she might be writing YA?? Idk how I feel about that. Reply

I need a new book by her, right away! Reply

Srsly I pretty much read all three of hers in one weekend I need moooore fucked up people stories Reply

I just finished Girls on Fire and its very Flynn esque. Reply

I totally pictured Elle Fanning as Amma while reading the book.



I hope Amy is still attached. Reply

She's still attached Reply

This book fucked me up. It was so good. Reply

I was hoping for Michelle Pheiffer for Adora.

Please don't fuck this up HBO.

AMY is saying fuck your Oscar!

I want all the Emmys! Reply

Omg Michelle Pfeiffer would've been amazing. I was expecting someone like Jessica Lange or Nicole Kidman (even though she's way too young). Reply

Iirc Adora was described as being late 30's--early 40's and had Camille as a teen so Nicole would totally fit (and she was my 1st choice too) Reply

Fuuuuuuccck. Pfieffer would have been amaaaaazing. Reply

YESSSSS! This is such good casting! Sharp Objects is my second fave Gillian Flynn book. Reply

Mine too. Which one is your favorite? Reply

Gone Girl! Both books stuck with me for a long time. Reply

omg I love patty clarkson Reply

This is finally happening!!! I'll admit that Sharp Objects was my least fave Gillian Flynn book, but I'm still really looking forward to the mini-series. Reply

Huh, I actually have this book sitting on my desk, lol. I've been meaning to read it, maybe later this month.



Also, I love Patricia as an actress. Reply

Patricia Clarkson is perfect for this, but I'm not entirely sold on Amy. She's obviously talented, but she's about 10 years older than I pictured Camille. I would have loved to see someone like Kirsten Dunst playing the role. Reply

loved the book, hope this is good Reply

can fifty year olds stop playing forty-two year old Amy Adams' mother? first Laura Linney, now this. Reply

According to Hollywood every mother was a teenager when she had a kid! Reply

Lol in this case it fits the story Reply

Patricia is 15 years older than Amy. It's not THAT close. Reply

good pick Reply

I didn't know this was being made into a mini-series. I'm so fucking pumped for this. Reply

yesss



and get that emmy amy!



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:51 am (UTC)

I didn't even know this was happening!!!! Sharp Objects is my favorite Gillian Flynn book. Gone Girl who? Reply

Um no Gone Girl is the best, Sharp Objects was my least fave (but I still liked it enough). Dark Places was good but made me really uncomfortable, like it creeped me out the most out of the three. Reply

lol to each his own! maybe it's because I read Sharp Objects first and the end really caught me off guard, but it will always have a special place in my heart. Dark Places took me foreverrrrrr to finish. I just didn't care. my roommate rented the movie on VOD and I didn't care about that either. Reply

Parent

