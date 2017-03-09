Patricia Clarkson Lands Role in HBO's 'Sharp Objects'!!!
Patricia Clarkson lands a starring role in Gillian Flynn's HBO project "Sharp Objects" https://t.co/Ut0L7QQhwG pic.twitter.com/xHeMYcKDrV— Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2017
Clarkson will play Adora Crelin, the mother of Camille Preaker, a reporter returning to her hometown to cover the murders of two little girls.
HBO's 'Sharp Objects' adds Eliza Scanlen https://t.co/4ZcnNOGv0T pic.twitter.com/A7qnRwQRrX— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 9, 2017
We have an Amma, too!
OMMMMGGG it seemed only Amy Adams was attached to this project. Gillian Flynn is also writing some of the episodes so I have a lot of faith in this!
I hope Amy is still attached.
Please don't fuck this up HBO.
AMY is saying fuck your Oscar!
I want all the Emmys!
Also, I love Patricia as an actress.
and get that emmy amy!
I didn't even know this was happening!!!! Sharp Objects is my favorite Gillian Flynn book. Gone Girl who?