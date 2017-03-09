all mine

James Blunt reveals that story about Princess Beatrice cutting Ed Sheeran's face open was a lie




Random Interviewer: You were there when Ed Sheeran’s face was cut, allegedly by Princess Beatrice as she went to mock-knight you. What actually happened?

James Blunt:Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.

source= https://twitter.com/ShortList?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
