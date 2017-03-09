James Blunt reveals that story about Princess Beatrice cutting Ed Sheeran's face open was a lie

lmao come thru james blunt Reply

Ed's just tanking himself in public opinion lately lmao Reply

"How much of it was made up?



All of it. Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate – he’s trying to sell records." Reply

desperate like his bff taylucifer Reply

lmao. Expose him! Reply

lmao he ain't ever gonna get knighted (for real) now. Reply

him nor Beckham LMAO

Reply

james blunt is an actual gem, lmao Reply

oh ed Reply

Why is he like that? Why is he so embarrassing?

By "he", I mean Edward (Edmond? Edwin? Edgar?) of course. Reply

James Blunt- the hero we never knew we needed. Reply

so whens ed gonna end up in rehab Reply

Every story about him lately involves him being drunk.



Get your shit together Edward Christopher



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:31 am (UTC)

Oh, so it's Edward...

He looks like an Edwin. Reply

He looks like a Charles Lee Ray. Reply

idk why but your original comment + this revelation is cracking me up Reply

Your comment progression involving his full name is giving me the giggles. Reply

And he looks more like an Edmond. Reply

He looks like an Ed edd and Eddie reject Reply

Damn my guy. Get help. Reply

damn he was candid abt it lmao Reply

lol wow, what a stupid thing to lie about Reply

