James Blunt reveals that story about Princess Beatrice cutting Ed Sheeran's face open was a lie
Random Interviewer: You were there when Ed Sheeran’s face was cut, allegedly by Princess Beatrice as she went to mock-knight you. What actually happened?
James Blunt:Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.
All of it. Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate – he’s trying to sell records."
By "he", I mean Edward (Edmond? Edwin? Edgar?) of course.
Get your shit together Edward Christopher
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:31 am (UTC)
He looks like an Edwin.
idk why but your original comment + this revelation is cracking me up