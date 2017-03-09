RamiShh

Trailer for Buster's Mal Heart starring Rami Malek


The film follows a mountain man(Emmy Award Winner RAMI MALEK) on the run from authorities who survives the winter by breaking into empty vacation homes. He's haunted by a recurring dream of being lost at sea only to discover that the dream is real: He is one man in two bodies.

ontd are you ready for Rami to snatch up all those meaty leading man parts?
