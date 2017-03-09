Trailer for Buster's Mal Heart starring Rami Malek
The film follows a mountain man(Emmy Award Winner RAMI MALEK) on the run from authorities who survives the winter by breaking into empty vacation homes. He's haunted by a recurring dream of being lost at sea only to discover that the dream is real: He is one man in two bodies.
ontd are you ready for Rami to snatch up all those meaty leading man parts?
fucking finally
I forgot my Rami icon.
I can't unsee him as Jude in an adaption of A Little Life. But I personally read Jude as Native American so Rami wouldn't work for that anyway.
I want him to get all the awards !