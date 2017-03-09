Sir Patrick Stewart meets Ginger the pitbull
Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks Sunny and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I'm in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/VQUBDvZhi9— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 8, 2017
Sir Patrick Stewart is fostering a pitbull named Ginger and is looking for someone to take her home. Ginger was rescued from a pitbull fighting ring.
The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/yDWiXbCSXS— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 9, 2017
Source 2 3
Two of my favourite things in all the universe = Sir Patrick + Doggos 😍😍😍
My first foster fail pibble Pumpkin:
Current (hospice) foster dog Stevie who is blind & has epilepsy:
I can't IMAGINE ever being able to say goodbye to a doggo on it's way to another forever home though! I feel like it'd be incredibly difficult. They become our children in such a real way idek.
Like our current rescue in a staffie, and he was at the rescue centre for 7 years, their longest resident. He kept getting taken home on trial by people, then sent back because they didn't want him. We had him for like idk 5 hours or something and had already determined that we would be parted over our actual dead bodies.
I suppose it must take a special kind of selflessness and service to foster a dog and be able to say goodbye to it as it goes off to live with someone else!
I think it's absolutely wonderful that you're fostering. I didn't know hospice fostering was a thing for dogs. That's incredible!
im so desperate for a dog to care for lol UGHHH
People my age are getting baby fever but I just want a dog, tbh!
I want a dog tbh, but financially I'm just not there yet. I plan to volunteer at a shelter soon, though.