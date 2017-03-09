Sir Patrick Stewart meets Ginger the pitbull

he can be extra sometimes, but people who foster are my people, and that video was preassch<3 Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVE DOGS Reply

Thread

Link

ME TOO. THEY ARE THE BEST. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggggggggg Reply

Thread

Link





me when I saw those biceps: Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao that gif is cracking me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been trying to write a paper on developing theories of Sickle Cell Trait protective mechanisms against Severe Malarial infection in sub-Saharan Africa all night, but I keep like paussssinngggg to rewatch those vids on his facebook and melt my heart down into NOTHINGNESS AND LOVE VAPOUR.



Two of my favourite things in all the universe = Sir Patrick + Doggos 😍😍😍 Reply

Thread

Link

my heart melted during his interview on conan <3 sir poop is lovely! Reply

Thread

Link

That dog is ADORABLE. OMG. Reply

Thread

Link

T____________T She's so beautiful! Reply

Thread

Link





My first foster fail pibble Pumpkin:





Current (hospice) foster dog Stevie who is blind & has epilepsy:

Sir Pat Stew is a national treasure. 💙 Fostering is one of them most impactful ways of volunteering for an animal shelter/rescue. I could see him foster failing for Ginger though, she's adorable!My first foster fail pibble Pumpkin:Current (hospice) foster dog Stevie who is blind & has epilepsy: Reply

Thread

Link

We've always always had rescues who have been through severe traumas, and despite that until googling "can you foster dogs UK" i'd never heard of fostering dogs before somehow.



I can't IMAGINE ever being able to say goodbye to a doggo on it's way to another forever home though! I feel like it'd be incredibly difficult. They become our children in such a real way idek.



Like our current rescue in a staffie, and he was at the rescue centre for 7 years, their longest resident. He kept getting taken home on trial by people, then sent back because they didn't want him. We had him for like idk 5 hours or something and had already determined that we would be parted over our actual dead bodies.



I suppose it must take a special kind of selflessness and service to foster a dog and be able to say goodbye to it as it goes off to live with someone else! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww, they're both so cute.



I think it's absolutely wonderful that you're fostering. I didn't know hospice fostering was a thing for dogs. That's incredible! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both are precious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to hug them both Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

precious dogs omg! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg <33 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I WANT A DOG SO BADLY BUT I CAN'T AFFORD TO TAKE CARE OF IT AND IM SAD INSIDE FOR THIS :( :( :( :( :(



im so desperate for a dog to care for lol UGHHH Reply

Thread

Link

UGH, SAME. Emotionally, I think I'm finally ready after my baby of 18 years passed away, but financially I'm a mess. I hate it.



People my age are getting baby fever but I just want a dog, tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot of foster programs cover supplies and vet bills! you should look into that. :) some dogs (particularly older/disabled ones) end up being "permanent" fosters, where you keep the dog for life but the program still pays for everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So adorable- I think fostering is almost better than anything as you are so unselfish-dunno if I could give up a dog to another loving home...there would be tears....Warms my heart seeing such love! Reply

Thread

Link

This post has two of my favorite things and I couldn't be happier that it exists--especially having just come back from seeing Logan. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, look at her sweet face!



I want a dog tbh, but financially I'm just not there yet. I plan to volunteer at a shelter soon, though. Reply

Thread

Link

awww i love pitbulls so much. my first dog was a rescue pit i named elephant (i really wanted a pet elephant as a kid) and she was an angel. we don't deserve dogs tbh <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking love pitties. I want to adopt one someday after I know I can handle it. Ginger looks like a freaking cutie I'm in love. Reply

Thread

Link



When your dog looks like Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/MNgyK0BPpr — Shaz 🎶 (@sharonmar3) March 8, 2017

I initially thought he met this dog. :3 Reply

Thread

Link

I want to help this lil bb get adopted so bad. Somebody help the doggo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He kind of does. That face! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only 30 comments? How dare you, ontd Reply

Thread

Link

ia!!! this is the best thing ive seen today!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not even pitbull wank, what's going on here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, this is a disgrace Reply

Parent

Thread



Link