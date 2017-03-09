Mini Riverdale Round Up + Viewing Post
Tonight’s #Riverdale Goes Old School. And It’s Awesome. https://t.co/iWUQvJRhAt pic.twitter.com/3tOoI7I2ig— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) March 9, 2017
Riverdale 1x07 "In a Lonely Place" Season 1 Episode 7 Sneak Peek #2 - THE SEARCH IS ON — When a major piece of evidence is mysteriously destroyed, new rumors begin to swirl as to who was really behind Jason’s murder. Tensions build when Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) father returns to the fray and it’s revealed that he and Fred (Luke Perry) have some unresolved issues between them. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) takes matters into her own hands after her fight with Hermione (Marisol Nichols). Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) approaches Betty (Lili Reinhart) with an unexpected proposal that leaves Betty torn. KJ Apa and Madchen Amick also star. Allison Anders directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#107)
Episode 7 premiere tonight. Riverdale will be on a three week break and will return on March 30, 2017. Hopefully this will be posted by 9pm.
Sources : 1,2,3
I flove that they paid homage to Archies origins, I need a whole episode dedicated to it tbh lol.
LOVED the rich/cool kids hanging as a unit too
lmfao
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:38 am (UTC)
the blonde gal looks like brittany murphy in that first pic.