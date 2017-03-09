Mini Riverdale Round Up + Viewing Post

I loved the retro dream sequence. Reply

Lol I posted the same.exact.thing.



I flove that they paid homage to Archies origins, I need a whole episode dedicated to it tbh lol. Reply

I almost want a whole series like this, it gives me pleasantville vibes. Reply

Yes, the entire intro scene gave me pleasantville vibes as well. Reply

When it was first announced, I was hoping that was how it would be. Reply

i really ship betty and jughead, then i feel kinda guilty cause of all the anti's. Reply

don't feel guilty <3 Reply

I like them together as well. It sucks because we all know they aren't going to last, and they will be broken up by the season finale. Reply

i thought spoilers said they'd last at least until season 2. Reply

why is kevin okay with veronica calling him her gay Reply

That was wild Reply

bc the show made kevin stereotypical~ gay. Reply

Mte wtf was that Reply

what am i supposed to do until the 30th :( Reply

Damn at the Sheriff basically calling Jughead a high school shooter. I was half expecting Reggie to be in the hallway during Jug's arrest chanting 'murderer'. Reply

lmao same i had flashblacks to episode 2 where he blamed juggie Reply

Imagine if Reggie predicted who the murderer was. Reply

lmao that would make reg the real gemius, diltin doily who??? Reply

GREAT EP



LOVED the rich/cool kids hanging as a unit too Reply

And Cole's face when he was talking to FP at the end, wtf? Reply

he was ~holding back~









lmfao Reply

His shits? It looked painful. Shoulda yelled 'scene'.



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:38 am (UTC)

veronica's face @ jughead putting his arm around betty. Reply

lmao Reply

lol i caught that too. we all know why she really made that face 👀 Reply

the ontd posts make me feel i need to watch this show. i have the first 2 eps downloaded already. it seems awfully white, tho.



the blonde gal looks like brittany murphy in that first pic. Reply

