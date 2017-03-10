Win It All | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

''Jake Johnson (New Girl) stars as small time gambler Eddie Garrett, who agrees to watch a duffel bag for an acquaintance who is heading to prison. When he discovers cash in the bag, he’s unable to resist the temptation and winds up deeply in debt. When the prison release is shortened, Eddie suddenly has a small window of time to win all the money back.Directed by Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies) and co-written by Swanberg and Jake Johnson, the Netflix original film Win it All co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio and leading Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez. Jake Johnson and Joe Swanberg also serve as producers, along with Alex Orr. The film will launch on Netflix on April 7, 2017.''