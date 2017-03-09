Quavo from Migos says he can't be homophobic because he has a song with Frank Ocean
Quavo on controversial Makonnen comments: "I got a record with Frank Ocean. That closes my case." https://t.co/ph4ZufWLR1 pic.twitter.com/Hh2ztb03PG— Complex (@Complex) March 9, 2017
- Last month Quavo from Migos said that Makonnen being gay made him less ~hard of a rapper because he used to rap about trapping and selling molly and apparently gay people can't do that. Offset and Takeoff cosigned his remarks and said people supported Makonnen coming out because the world is ~fucked up and not right.
- They issued a shitty "I'm sorry if you're offended" twitter apology and said that they wished Makonnen didn't have to hide his sexuality and that they love anyone whether they're gay or straight
- Quavo addressed this again in a Billboard interview. He said, "If you real from the heart, you real from the heart. That ain't got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It's 2017, and we all living." However, he went on to add, "When Makonnen’s music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would’ve come out the same way... I got a record with Frank Ocean That closes my case."
