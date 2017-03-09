Quavo from Migos says he can't be homophobic because he has a song with Frank Ocean

yes, case closed! Reply

Thread

Link

I am watching this series right now and it is so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg why did this image come to mind immediately lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this brings back memories Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh me and my sister were obsessed with this



The new episodes on netflix is just not the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't that homophobe preacher have a song with frank too, smh Reply

Thread

Link





Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

Yeah and then his mom asked if they can crop her voice out of his song lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



well in that case Reply

Thread

Link

The case is closed in the same way Chaffetz said the case is closed for an investigation into Russia. Reply

Thread

Link

This nigga. Please fucking stop. Put the shovel down. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, that's exactly how it works! If you've talked to a gay person, know a gay person, or have a song with a person, you can't be homophobic! Reply

Thread

Link

who knew "i have gay friends" would be the new thing Reply

Thread

Link

Ariana Grande ended homophobia with Into You anyway, why was anyone questioning him in the first place? Reply

Thread

Link

YOU MIGHT Reply

Thread

Link

Madonna ended homophobia when she released Vogue in 1990! She then brought it back to life only to kill it again when she performed at the Super Bowl in 2012! Reply

Thread

Link

What is the trend lately of forgeting the true lord and savior of gay people Macklemore?? He ended homophobia with "Same Love" and now people don't even mention him , smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

migos sing bad and boujee right? i'm so over that song and how my 5th graders think it's cute to rap the chorus 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

Have they released this full track yet? (Also obviously this is a BS statement and offensive af)



Edited at 2017-03-10 12:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mmhm it's called slide. it's very meh imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! The "preview" was released like two weeks ago but I never saw the official release so I was very confused, LoL "Meh" is the perfect description. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link