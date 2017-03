looks cheesy as hell. i'm totally here for it. Reply

i feel confused Reply

what Reply

huh Reply

William Moseley is cute, but this looks meh. Reply

Peter Pevensie!! Reply

I legit thought that was Taran Killam. Reply

lmao same!!! Reply

It isn't?!?!?!? Reply

This looks...not good



Gina Gershon should've gotten a better career Reply

she really should. ilh sfm. Reply

this looks horrible Reply

ugh. when will i get a decent adaptation of this fairytale instead of yet another saccharine version?rusalochka is prob the best / most faithful adaptation i've seen so far Reply

Does this follow the original story with the blood dripping ritual? Reply

the ritual never happens in the original story, it's only mentioned. she goes to the prince's chambers but doesn't kill him in the end. in this film she's supposed to kill the prince with a magic shell. and the tongue cutting doesn't happen either (tho she loses her voice and is in pain whenever she walks).



Edited at 2017-03-10 12:35 am (UTC) Reply

It's because the original is 100% a tragic one-sided love story that ends in suicide and imo its themes are way too dark for kids but since it's mermaids has been mis-marketed ever since. I mean to get it 'right' you'd have to sell it as an adult's movie which means bye-bye family wallets Reply

the mermaid in the gif looks fucked up on some shit tbh Reply

Did you see Die kleine meerjungfrau, I thought it was really cute and it managed to have (basically, though more happy) a fairly faithful ending.



Reply

I see they're trying to capitalize on the Disney live action trend and fool people into thinking this is a Disney Little Mermaid live action lmao. Reply

It's not the Disney version, and it's not the original story. Change the name to like Little Mermaid of the Mississippi or something. Reply

mte I feel like the title just invites comparison to the disney version and then people are disappointed lol Reply

Esp considering the fact that Disney is doing live action versions of a bunch of their classics. It feels like one of those Asylum movies like Transmorphers or that Sherlock Holmes movie with robot dinosaurs in it, just trying to capitalize on people who aren't pop-culture savvy enough to realize they aren't getting what they thought they paid for. Reply

It's like when parents would rent the bootleg-looking versions of the Disney movies for their kids. Reply

this looks like it belongs on lifetime Reply

so they reimagined it w the 'prince' as the protagonist? lmao i cant Reply

I mean 6-year-old me would devour this and there's always an abundance of shiny substance-free films catering to boys' imagination so I'm ain't even mad at one aimed for girls Reply

