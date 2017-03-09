she deserves a better icon lmao

Emma Watson Continues Her Feminist Shtick: Hides More Books in NYC


- anarchafeminist extraordinare emma watson has been depositing books selected in her important feminist bookclub "our shared shelf" all over nyc
- she dropped them at the harriet tubman memorial, bluestockings bookstore, the joan of mark memorial, eleanor roosevelt's monument & the gertrude stein statue
- includes important feminist reads such as caitlin moran's how to be a woman (a racist white woman explains feminism) & nicholas kristof's half the sky (the neoimperialist white guilt manifesto!)
- there are videos of her doing it posted to her twitter


source: 1

when will u step up like feminist queen princess emma watson, ontd? also do you think she got the private photographer she hired to take important feminist photos of her at the women's march to take these vids? feminist history in the making!
