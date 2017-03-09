Emma Watson Continues Her Feminist Shtick: Hides More Books in NYC

what show is this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Survivor, I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is the ABSOLUTE best Reply

Thread

Link

If I wasn't so possessive over the books I own, I'd probably spread the book love too negl. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm the same way. I have a kindle but I still buy books. XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can only manage to give away/exchange books I didn't like lol



But yeah, I adore my books <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

donate to a library. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. i don't even like lending my books to people since every time i've done that i've never gotten my book back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, or they return it in crappy condition.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I posted a pic of my to-read pile on my insta and a friend commented about how she knew where to go to borrow books and I was this close to going off at her because she STILL has my copy of The Bitch Posse that she borrowed SIX YEARS AGO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is very neat, maybe I'll try it in Boston with better book choices.



Edited at 2017-03-09 11:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My sister bought me a few feminist books for Christmas and I've been so into podcasts lately that I haven't read them yet. I was listening to 2 dope queens today. I felt personally called out by their episode about white people @ the color purple lol.



If I could afford to buy educational books and leave them in random places for people to find? I'd love to. I love when neighborhoods have those little libraries of books for people to take as they please on people's lawns. One had Dream City and The New Jim Crow, so I appreciated their commitment to educating their neighbors lol. Reply

Thread

Link

the fact that she took gloria steinem to see beauty and the beast so her conscience could be at ease or whatever cracks me up. corporate feminism is such an absolute sack of bullshit.



edit: and caitlin moran books? the woman who "doesn't give a shit" if black women are represented in media?



Edited at 2017-03-09 11:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i've told people this and they don't believe me lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's just absolute nonsense. I'm sick of people acting like this film is "feminist" for marketing purposes, and emma actively going with it for a buck. Just say it's a nostalgic family movie and leave it alone. This movie will make billions purely on that. Why push a feminist angle that doesn't exist?



And the gloria steinem thing was just icing on the cake. The only women who benefit from this film are the actors and media execs - what exactly does that do to help women, honestly? And why do we have to pretend that feminism has anything to do with this in the first place? But then again this is someone who thinks coffee farm workers and studio execs are on similar footing, so I guess I shouldn't expect anything else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't forget she also doesn't give a crap about winning an Oscar! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love the gloria steinem story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that she took gloria steinem to see beauty and the beast so her conscience could be at ease or whatever



lol this can't be real Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



I had not heard this Gloria/Emma/BatB story. I am crying from laughing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what in the ego stroking, guilty conscience hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy fucking shit hahahhaa oh that is terrible and so schlocky. For real though, ontd has turned me into a nutty conspiracy theorist because everyone on my FB loves Emma like, "Omg she's so amazing! She's a true feminist! An inspiration!" Meanwhile I'm like Charlie Kelly in the mail room ranting about Pepe Silvia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









She looks cute with that hat. Your bitterness about Emma is delicious, OP.She looks cute with that hat. Reply

Thread

Link

ik, it gives me strength. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





We need anti-stans to maintain the balance. Keep it up <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she looks cute and british in that pic Reply

Thread

Link

mission accomplished then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Since it's International Women's Day, here's a video of me and my favorite feminist @EmmaWatson stashing books on the subway! @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/yneAfSoVa7 — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) March 8, 2017

ngl the videos were cute. Reply

Thread

Link

it's a cute idea as is the bookclub.



if only she hired someone to come up with better book picks instead of half-assing it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what, then, would be good feminist books for her to hide?



(only half-kidding; i'm a gay white woman and i've been looking for more feminist books written by WoC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know it's been out since the 80's but I'm reading Alice Walker's In Search of Our Mothers' Gardens rn. If anyone here hasn't read it I recommend it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think she's somewhat sincere, but for the most part it's meant to be a marketing technique and it works. The guy tweeting writes for Vanity Fair and they love covering this type of stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly, anything by caitlin moran is a horrible choice Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

favorite feminist



yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~~me & mom & me~~ is one of her favorite books of all time but she got the title wrong lmfaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It is cute but it also makes me bitter bc I know there are people who do this where I live and I NEVER fucking manage to find a book. Like I've literally seen a person finding the book that was SUPPOSED TO BE MINE steps away from me lol



I never get lucky with those things. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

includes important feminist reads such as caitlin moran's how to be a woman (a racist white woman explains feminism) & nicholas kristof's half the sky (the neoimperialist white guilt manifesto!)



I've read both these books and I can honestly say anyone would be worse off for reading them, especially if they don't have enough information to realize that they are utter and complete trash Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i've been wanting to read a good take down of 'half the sky' but haven't found one yet. i've heard enough about it to know it's a crock of shit though.



i'm so amused that the most recent pick is some ancient hippie shit ("Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype") like honestly given the rampant islamophobia today, you can't think of leila ahmed or something? given standing rock, you can't think of lakota woman? it's just such a pathetic attempt at relevancy and advocacy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wrote a huuuge review of it on goodreads when I read it, and when I clicked to post it my internet disconnected and I lost the whole thing



I threw my copy in the garbage where it belongs so now I can't write another review



it was bullshit though. there was a whole thing about how sweatshops are super empowering for women, bc it gives them employment, and women are perfect for sweatshops bc they accept being paid less and have agile fingers



another gem was how the author manipulated a clearly terrified sex trafficking survivor who managed to escape into going back to the place where she was kept to identify it (not for the police or anything, for his own benefit)



and there is always the chapter that literally begins with "not to victim blame, BUT...." and is all about how only women who have the MENTALITY of a victim end up being sex trafficked. if you don't think of yourself as a victim you won't be one!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i own women who run with wolves, but my procrastinating ass still hasn't read it yet. i also used to play the half the sky fb game, and someone did a good dragging of that. will see if i can find. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's why they do so well. these are the kinds of books that publications like Elle and Glamour eat up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I used to not mind her, but there's something about her that bothers me now. Reply

Thread

Link

her lack of acknowledgement of valid criticism? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literary icon Reply

Thread

Link



I used to do this with "Dreams of my Father," a memoir by a just elected Junior Senator from Illinois, for two years. I am not even exaggerating. Reply

Thread

Link

Her eyes in this gif are terrifying

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link