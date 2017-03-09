Emma Watson Continues Her Feminist Shtick: Hides More Books in NYC
Today I'm a red-striking ninja book-fairy out to spread some wise women's words @the_bookfairies #IWDOurSharedShelf #IWD #adaywithoutawoman pic.twitter.com/sOBhrHremg— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017
- anarchafeminist extraordinare emma watson has been depositing books selected in her important feminist bookclub "our shared shelf" all over nyc
- she dropped them at the harriet tubman memorial, bluestockings bookstore, the joan of mark memorial, eleanor roosevelt's monument & the gertrude stein statue
- includes important feminist reads such as caitlin moran's how to be a woman (a racist white woman explains feminism) & nicholas kristof's half the sky (the neoimperialist white guilt manifesto!)
- there are videos of her doing it posted to her twitter
Dropping off books at the Joan of Arc memorial in NYC ✊📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman @the_bookfairies https://t.co/p8qrMJBbXk pic.twitter.com/jdiUGgl3F5— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 9, 2017
when will u step up like feminist
But yeah, I adore my books <3
Edited at 2017-03-09 11:52 pm (UTC)
If I could afford to buy educational books and leave them in random places for people to find? I'd love to. I love when neighborhoods have those little libraries of books for people to take as they please on people's lawns. One had Dream City and The New Jim Crow, so I appreciated their commitment to educating their neighbors lol.
edit: and caitlin moran books? the woman who "doesn't give a shit" if black women are represented in media?
Edited at 2017-03-09 11:52 pm (UTC)
And the gloria steinem thing was just icing on the cake. The only women who benefit from this film are the actors and media execs - what exactly does that do to help women, honestly? And why do we have to pretend that feminism has anything to do with this in the first place? But then again this is someone who thinks coffee farm workers and studio execs are on similar footing, so I guess I shouldn't expect anything else.
lol this can't be real
She looks cute with that hat.
if only she hired someone to come up with better book picks instead of half-assing it.
(only half-kidding; i'm a gay white woman and i've been looking for more feminist books written by WoC)
yikes
I never get lucky with those things.
I've read both these books and I can honestly say anyone would be worse off for reading them, especially if they don't have enough information to realize that they are utter and complete trash
i'm so amused that the most recent pick is some ancient hippie shit ("Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype") like honestly given the rampant islamophobia today, you can't think of leila ahmed or something? given standing rock, you can't think of lakota woman? it's just such a pathetic attempt at relevancy and advocacy.
I threw my copy in the garbage where it belongs so now I can't write another review
it was bullshit though. there was a whole thing about how sweatshops are super empowering for women, bc it gives them employment, and women are perfect for sweatshops bc they accept being paid less and have agile fingers
another gem was how the author manipulated a clearly terrified sex trafficking survivor who managed to escape into going back to the place where she was kept to identify it (not for the police or anything, for his own benefit)
and there is always the chapter that literally begins with "not to victim blame, BUT...." and is all about how only women who have the MENTALITY of a victim end up being sex trafficked. if you don't think of yourself as a victim you won't be one!!!