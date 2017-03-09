How Ariana Amassed 100 Million Insta Followers, Passing up TSwift and Your Faves
Ariana Grande has become the second-most followed person on Instagram. How did it happen? https://t.co/eMU4c22BLe— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 9, 2017
- According to Vanity Fair, Ariana is now behind only Selena Gomez (?) for the most Insta followers, with almost 100 million, despite having less worldwide name recognition than Tswift, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Bieber and your fave.
- They say it's because she sings better than the rest of them, posts a lot, keeps it real and has "recurring characters" (her friends and dogs)
What is your social media strategy, ONTD?
Anyway it's probably because Ari is a QUEEN, a DIVA in an age of talentless, personality-less nobodies, a CLASSIC pop star. Now just give us new looks and endless bops, sis. Dump that irl troll Mac Miller, ease up on the bronzer and let ya hair down.
idk how selena has 110 million(??) is she really that popular? i notice musicians who post concert photos every night get way more followers.