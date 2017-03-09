swamp monster

Queen Gabourey Sidibe says she's past her hoe phase, is ready to date



- Gabby is promoting her new book This is just my face: Try not to stare (the cover is super cute and can be found @ the source)

- Says she's living her best life but is ready to receive a gentleman caller

- Five months ago she realized every single person she hangs out with is either gay or a woman, and neither one will fuck her or marry her, which is the ultimate goal

- Says now she's ready and in the mood for a relationship

- Wants a tall dude obviously but also she's 5’4 so 5'6 is tall for her. Can do taller if that's the case, she'll just climb them. She's not superficial, likes funny, smart guys and people who read

- Says she had a hoe phase she doesn't regret but also doesn't want to be a hoe again







source: 1 & 2

How was your hoe phase, ONTD? Numbers are welcome.

Are you happily single or would love to be dating?
Tagged: , ,