Queen Gabourey Sidibe says she's past her hoe phase, is ready to date
Gabourey Sidibe says she is ‘ready to receive a gentleman caller’ after weight-loss surgery https://t.co/4i5sTgavCy pic.twitter.com/3y7HsSplW3— People Magazine (@people) 8 de março de 2017
- Gabby is promoting her new book This is just my face: Try not to stare (the cover is super cute and can be found @ the source)
- Says she's living her best life but is ready to receive a gentleman caller
- Five months ago she realized every single person she hangs out with is either gay or a woman, and neither one will fuck her or marry her, which is the ultimate goal
- Says now she's ready and in the mood for a relationship
- Wants a tall dude obviously but also she's 5’4 so 5'6 is tall for her. Can do taller if that's the case, she'll just climb them. She's not superficial, likes funny, smart guys and people who read
- Says she had a hoe phase she doesn't regret but also doesn't want to be a hoe again
source: 1 & 2
How was your hoe phase, ONTD? Numbers are welcome.
Are you happily single or would love to be dating?
my hoe phase has been great, my number is 0. i would like if i could skip the casual dating part of a relationship and just marry a friend who would be willing to adopt/carry a baby for me/get me preggo.
i got into my first relationship a year ago and while i'm happy i also have realized that being single really isn't that bad either. i'm cool with or without a man.
I'm in my "browsing Tinder at 2am because I'm lonely but swiping left on everyone because my last breakup was traumatizing and I'm not ready for that shit again" stage.
I would like to meet the right person and settle down but I can't see that realistically happening for a long time. It might not happen at all, which is okay. I'll just get cats and dogs instead.
I used to be in this weird phase of kind of a hoe but then also introverted?? But it was after I started dating girls. I have a gf but it's long-distance rn. It still feels weird going from seeing someone so much to having to fly 7 hours to see them.
Me!
Sigh.
Personally, can't see myself involved at all. Nor do I have the desire to be attached or have kids.