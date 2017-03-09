Queen Gabourey Sidibe says she's past her hoe phase, is ready to date

I was fine with being single for ages but lately it seems like all I can think about it finding someone. Like, it's getting me down so much. Reply

Same. I've been craving dick for months but I'm a shy introvert and I have no idea how/where to meet someone. I feel like it's never going to happen :( Reply

are you me? Its so hard being an introvert when it comes to things like this Reply

Same here *gah* Reply

Go to popular bars in your area Reply

she looks so cute in these pics lmao i love her



my hoe phase has been great, my number is 0. i would like if i could skip the casual dating part of a relationship and just marry a friend who would be willing to adopt/carry a baby for me/get me preggo. Reply

summer after i graduated from college i was a little more...careless than is my nature. i didnt have sex with people but for me, it was a little much.



i got into my first relationship a year ago and while i'm happy i also have realized that being single really isn't that bad either. i'm cool with or without a man. Reply

happily single, but my dreams tell me i want a boyfriend. Reply

That's me. haha I like being single, cause I just like having my bed to myself, and generally just being by myself. But I have a lot of dreams about being in a relationship. So confusing. Reply

She's looking GORGEOUS. I'm so happy for her, she seems like a sweetheart.



I'm in my "browsing Tinder at 2am because I'm lonely but swiping left on everyone because my last breakup was traumatizing and I'm not ready for that shit again" stage. Reply

I'm in the exact same phase rn. Reply

I'm single, not interested, just focused on taking care of myself rn.





I would like to meet the right person and settle down but I can't see that realistically happening for a long time. It might not happen at all, which is okay. I'll just get cats and dogs instead. Reply

Same here! I'm in the if it happens or doesn't happen it'll still be okay boat. Reply

Exactly. I'm also not burdened by the desire to have children, which takes a lot of the pressure off. Reply

I really feel like my 40's might be a good time for marriage for me (most men I've met under 30 are still little boys), but when I say this out loud, people get scandalized, ugh. Reply

I feel this so much Reply

She looks cute. I'm happy she's happy.



I used to be in this weird phase of kind of a hoe but then also introverted?? But it was after I started dating girls. I have a gf but it's long-distance rn. It still feels weird going from seeing someone so much to having to fly 7 hours to see them. Reply

I recently ended my ho phase. I didn't realize it at the time but I was seeking self validation after a really bad dramatic break up with a fuckboy and instead of it making me feel good, I just felt worse about myself. I'm a lot happier now being by myself. Reply

so who else is gonna die alone with me Reply

excellent gif usage, i need to rewatch it and cry Reply

I hate that this didn't get renewed. Stupid cliffhanger. Reply

Babes <3 Reply

Right there with you, sis. Reply

Meeeee Reply

me :/ Reply

Me! All my siblings are married or having kids, and I just want no part of it. Reply

me Reply

I always seem to have too much personal shit going on to do anything other than deal with that. I would like to settle down eventually but rn I'd just settle for regular sex :c Reply

I'm a single guy, have had a few fuck buddies throughout the last few years but I want a real boyfriend/girlfriend. Idky but it's been hard finding the right person :( Reply

I'm single and I'm not looking for a relationship but I must be in heat because I'm h*rny ALL THE DAMN TIME. Reply

I've never had a "hoe phase" but I'd like to settle down. I want the stereotype. Reply

i've never dated or been in a relationship at the age of 26 i feel embarrassed about it :(

It was 28 for me. I had been on one date before that but it was so awful I don't count it, lol. Been with my gf a year and a half now! Honestly the older you get the less that sort of stuff matters. It does feel weird though, I know. Reply

like iam curious about dating and relationships, but it just seems like ton of work for something that may not last for a year or six months.

Don't be. I've never been in a relationship. I've hooked up, but no dating or anything more, cause I've just never even really tried at it. I have random bouts with OKCupid, but I can never actually talk myself into meeting anyone. I really like the whole single thing. I'm not going to be embarrassed about not doing something I've never actually attempted to do. Reply

You're me basically. Nothing to be ashamed about. My bff was the same way until she decided to change that a little while ago.



Personally, can't see myself involved at all. Nor do I have the desire to be attached or have kids.

There's nothing embarrassing about that. It'll happen when it's meant to (if that's what you want). Reply

