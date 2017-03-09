I actually forgot about them. Reply

RIGHT? like we are already spoiled to what happens. lol.

seriously! keep up with what? the stuff that happened to them is like a year old. Just go on gossip sites and follow them on social media if you want to know wtf is going on

I remember thinking KUWTK was gonna be like Jersey Shore not even up to Paris Hilton level of fame but they somehow became mainstream like it actually blows my mind tbh

i know, i'm impressed too

I think social media helps a lot. and unlike the jersey shore, the kardashians don't look like walking ratchet people with STIs all the time, so young impressionable girls wanna look and act like them, particularly kim

in the thumbnail is that kylie or khloe behind kendall

that you even had to ask... rip kylie 😂

thats so rude lol

No thank you

Poor KhloMoney, she really got a wake up call to the fact no one really gives a flying fuck about what she has to say when Kim is away. I have a laundry list of issues with these people (because I'm petty) but my heart goes out to Kim, what a nightmare.

khloe's pouts she does with her mouth really confuse me.

someone on my fb posted a snap of Kim using one of those filters that makes your features look ridiculously big to mock Kyle's lips and I'm like... gee, I wonder why your little sis even felt the need to change so much and has such a warped perception of beauty.

i didnt realize tristan thompson was only 25. damn.

Keep it then burn it

i forgot this show existed

I'm ready for this, ngl

how come every dude who cheats is "addicted to sex"

drama

just enjoy the fame while you have it. you wont be on top forever, just look at paris or nicole.

lol people really need to get over this already. The Kardashians have been famous for over a decade now and they have exceeded whatever fame Paris and Nicole had in a major way. They're nothing alike anymore and the comparisons no longer make any sense.

Mte

preach

When Kim was crying about the robbery it's weird to me how Khloe and Kourtney looked so stone faced. I mean, I guess that is how Kourtney's face always looks but still.

maybe they're so used to the cameras or act differently? idk. i feel like they'd have different emotions behind closed doors/what wasn't filmed

They proibably reacted before off camera. The scene you see is just for the show.

That scene was shot almost a month after the actual robbery. It was shot for the show so Kim could give her story for the viewers because if she didn't discuss it on the show, she would get dragged for it,

American royalty

I enjoy this garbage tv... like honestly on a sunday I can marathon this with my boyfriend..lol we talk mad shit about them and the show...but we keep watching LOL ready for this season

Scott's parents died and all she could say was is:







And "maybe you should go see a therapist." Like maybe you shouldve shown some empathy or affection. Like, maybe she did in private but the way she came off on camera made me hate her.



damn really?

Yes, she was so quiet and cold about it. She went up there with him to close up their house and stood around with her arms folded. It drove me nuts. Then he went on his bender and was saying next season that he had no one and Kourt was like "maybe you should go see a therapist."



It drove me fucking nuts. I don't condone his cheating at all but his parents died and he went off on a tear clearly out of pain and while it's not Kourtneys responsibility to try and help him, he still to this day just wants to be with her and then she rejects him and gets mad when he goes and sleeps around, like girl......just tell him you wanted him for his sperm and that's it.

the series will end with Kourt and Scott getting married

I hope they do reach a point where they can resolve their issues and get married, because they do genuinely seem to love each other.

Lol at :56 all I paid attention to was Kendall's big ass picture of those naked models



