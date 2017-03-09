Florence

'Most Hated Woman in America' Trailer


A true-crime biopic about the disappearance of Madalyn Murray O'Hair, founder of the "American Atheists" and pioneering firebrand in the political culture war, The Most Hated Woman in America captures the rise and fall of a complex character who was a controversial villain to some and an unlikely hero to others.

The film stars Academy Award® winner Melissa Leo, Josh Lucas, Adam Scott, Vincent Kartheiser and Juno Temple, and was directed by Tommy O’Haver from a script by O’Haver and Irene Turner.
