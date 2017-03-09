'Most Hated Woman in America' Trailer
A true-crime biopic about the disappearance of Madalyn Murray O'Hair, founder of the "American Atheists" and pioneering firebrand in the political culture war, The Most Hated Woman in America captures the rise and fall of a complex character who was a controversial villain to some and an unlikely hero to others.
The film stars Academy Award® winner Melissa Leo, Josh Lucas, Adam Scott, Vincent Kartheiser and Juno Temple, and was directed by Tommy O’Haver from a script by O’Haver and Irene Turner.
What I can't accept, and won't accept, is like you say the institutions of religion. The misogyny, the homophobia, the transphobia, the anti-intellectualism. People who use religion to gain power and money and to marginalize others, etc. NO THANKS.
About a year and a half ago, I watched a miniseries about the first American settlers without knowing he was in it and I literally never realized it was him playing the lead character - and I've been a fan of his for 20 years. He can disappear into a role so well.
I've always wondered if the American Atheist Movement might have spread faster and wider if she, the face of it, wasn't such a relentlssly miserable bitch - or if her awful personality maybe did some actual good just by bringing attention to it.
The guy who murdered her, David Roland Waters, did it after she went on a relentless campaign against him, publishing a bunch of stories in the American Atheist newsletter calling him a homosexual (he wasn't even gay, she just wanted to humiliate him by claiming he was) and detailing embarrassing incidents and crimes he committed as a juvenile. She was furious that he hadn't gotten a serious enough sentence after he was caught embezzling from the AA offices. It obviously doesn't in any way justify him committing murder (and of course, he was absolutely a piece of shit to have embezzled in the first place), but it was emblematic of the way she never let anything go and had to keep attacking when someone had pissed her off.