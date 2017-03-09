Zazie Beetz cast as Domino in Deadpool2
Domino Effect. pic.twitter.com/ILEnTcW7fY— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 9, 2017
Beetz stars in Donald Glover’s Golden Globe-winning new series Atlanta.
source
Her, Keith, and Donald bout to cook.
It's Brian's turn now.
JK, congrats to the good sis!
good for her, but sorry that she'll have to be around ryan's obnoxious ass for three months + promo tour