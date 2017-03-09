oh that was fast, last night they were saying janelle monae Reply

She's great, but I hope this doesn't delay season 2 of Atlanta even further Reply

Atlanta won't be back until Fall 2018 at the earliest. I think this starts filming soon for an early 2018 release.



Edited at 2017-03-09 10:30 pm (UTC)

Maybe Deadpool and Han Solo film will be in production at the same time. Reply

Lmao, I just thought of that. Between this and Donald's million projects, we probably won't get another season until 2020. Reply

Wasn't the Janelle Monae rumor just posted yesterday? That was quick. Reply

Yassssssssssssss Zazie!

Her, Keith, and Donald bout to cook.

It's Brian's turn now. Reply

JK, congrats to the good sis! Reply

this gif is so huge!! Reply

lmao Reply

i look so good Reply

Of course she's half white. Yay diversity 🙄 Reply

I would have preferred Janelle..but at least they went with an actual ethnic woman. The fanboys wanted a white chick. Reply

Blah. If they're just going to cast a bunch of light brights every time to fill their diversity quota, they can keep it, honestly. Reply

Good for her! Reply

but Janelle.... Reply

mte Reply

Oooooh Zazie!!!! I'm hft. Reply

This is the actress who plays Donald's baby mama? I like her tbh the ep with her bougie bbal player dating girlfriend was good Reply

not a bad choice Reply

lmao tf is that photoshop? they couldn't have gotten an intern w nothing better to do to put an ounce of effort into that?



good for her, but sorry that she'll have to be around ryan's obnoxious ass for three months + promo tour Reply

Oh Reply

oh cool Reply

