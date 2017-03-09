The View talks to Mandy Moore and James Cameron
The View is Live from Disney World this whole week!
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
Mandy Moore talks about "This is Us" and "Tangled"
James Cameron talks about the new "Avatar" themed portion of Walt Disney World opening this ummer
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
uote>
Edited at 2017-03-09 10:24 pm (UTC)
- JD Gordon admitted this week that he convinced the RNC to soften their stance on Ukraine on behest of DT
- Roger Stone admitted having a back channel to Assange in a drunken tweet storm, then revealed today that was DMing Fancy Bear on Twitter during the campaign
- Manafort was in contact with a suspected GRU agent around the time of the RNC.
- Corey Lewandowski goes on Fox five days ago and denies he knows anyone named Carter Page. A Politico reports two days ago that Lenadowski approved his trip to Moscow.
- Carter Page is seeking every interview on MSM, looking sketchy af, so he avoids being suicided.
Honestly, it's a slow week. I think we're due for another big leak soon.
Edited at 2017-03-09 11:13 pm (UTC)
list of people still checking for avatar
That ONTD book post from the other night got me into reading "You" and I'm picturing her as the main character. I need ha to do more movies!!!
College coaches now...damn. I'm thrilled that Fuck Duke is a political stance.