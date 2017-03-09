The View talks to Mandy Moore and James Cameron

What happened to ha music career. She was my folk pop queen! Amanda Leigh is the original Joanne! Reply

I can't wait until all the pieces come together and Trump goes bye-bye. Reply

That was the FISA warrant from November. What new information is in this? Reply

I wonder if this is y he cancelled his thing at sxsw Reply

So...this happened this week...



- JD Gordon admitted this week that he convinced the RNC to soften their stance on Ukraine on behest of DT

- Roger Stone admitted having a back channel to Assange in a drunken tweet storm, then revealed today that was DMing Fancy Bear on Twitter during the campaign

- Manafort was in contact with a suspected GRU agent around the time of the RNC.

- Corey Lewandowski goes on Fox five days ago and denies he knows anyone named Carter Page. A Politico reports two days ago that Lenadowski approved his trip to Moscow.

- Carter Page is seeking every interview on MSM, looking sketchy af, so he avoids being suicided.



Honestly, it's a slow week. I think we're due for another big leak soon. Reply

"odd," huh Reply

Paul Ryan's health care plan is a work out video of himself. pic.twitter.com/UFSyywImQe — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) March 9, 2017

LMAO. I love all the meme's coming out of this. Reply

I think I'm still under the deluded impression that they still live in the White House and are secretly in charge and this is all a horrible fever nightmare. Reply

didn't he learn with Ross Perot about using charts?



Edited at 2017-03-09 11:13 pm (UTC)

I love Mandy Moore so much. She's the queen of basic but she's so harmless and cute. Every so often I'll play this song and I fucking belt it at the "AT THE TOP MY LUUUUUUNGS" part hahaha.



This soundtrack <3 Reply

I love this song, but now whenever I hear it, I think of the girl from Laguna Beach and her failed Broadway audition with this song. Reply

classic. voice of an angel!!!! Reply

ugh<3 love her, this song, and this movie. the fault in our stars who?? Reply

Why are they asking about Tangled? That was a million years ago! I like This is Us more than I thought I would. She's not a great actress but she's good in it. I'm not prepared for the finale either. Reply

they're releasing an animated series of it soon. Reply

Isn't there a Tangled show coming out on Disney?? Reply

Was this a good time for my post? Need opinions! Reply

Perfect time! <3 Reply

Good to know. Because if I post it right after it airs, I battle with Roundup. Reply

Just here to say I LOVE MANDY MOORE AND EVERYTHING SHE HAS EVER DONE OR WILL EVER DO!!!



That ONTD book post from the other night got me into reading "You" and I'm picturing her as the main character. I need ha to do more movies!!! Reply

YAS she's my fav and i've seen so many shitty ass movies bc of her but I DON'T EVEN CARE Reply

Mandy Moore's greatest role, I will fight anyone on this: Reply

Lana in Princess Diaries lol Reply

Sis...it is NAWT cool to prove me wrong. Reply

They should reminisce about their movie, Aquaman. Reply

Guys you think this horrible healthcare plan is actually gonna pass? I'm trying to manage my freakout on the chance that it has no chance in the Senate but.... I DONT KNOW. Talk to me. Should I be calling all my reps 24/7 and staging a sit-in or if this all a false alarm? Reply

DT wants to roll back medicaid expansion by 2018. That's gonna put the fear of god into representatives that come from states with medicaid expansion. If it passes committee, I think it's gonna die in house. If not, you still have time before it reaches the floor, and by that time AARP will led the revolt. /imo but it's hard to tell. Reply

At this point, stuff that Louise is saying is coming out as being true. Oh the times! Reply

Every time she catches something, I'm like "gurl, you too much sometimes" and then MSM kinda fills in the cracks of her theories. Maybe a day later, maybe months later, but it eventually happens. She caught Spicer mentioning the DOJ, and she's right, we were all talking about the FBI acquiring a FISA warrant, so why the hell would Spicer bring up the DOJ? The only annoying thing is Rachel Maddow is picking up her work, discussing things she did months ago, and it's become a bore, but I know it's needed to add validity to it all. I just wish she'd get Louise on, especially if she's going to talk about Michael Cohen next. Reply

rachel maddow was laying out what the hell was going on wrt to the RNC and the current implications re: the state department and honest to god folks it's scary Reply

Can you summarize what is going on? I don't get MSNBC Reply

