MOTH

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin have broken up




- Met in 2012, on The Vampire Diaries set
- Started dating in summer 2013 before Paul's divorce from Torrey DeVitto was finalized
- They haven't been seen together since December, but he did go to Australia with her for Christmas
- "They are still good friends," a source tells E! News. "The relationship just ran its course."

There have been rumors they'd broken up since around New Year's, but this is the actual confirmation.

Source
Tagged: ,