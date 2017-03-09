Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin have broken up
After 4-years of dating, Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have broken up: https://t.co/sekUfK3hYu pic.twitter.com/GUcgP8RFE3— E! News (@enews) March 9, 2017
- Met in 2012, on The Vampire Diaries set
- Started dating in summer 2013 before Paul's divorce from Torrey DeVitto was finalized
- They haven't been seen together since December, but he did go to Australia with her for Christmas
- "They are still good friends," a source tells E! News. "The relationship just ran its course."
There have been rumors they'd broken up since around New Year's, but this is the actual confirmation.
Source
That nose is downright insulting.
Then again I really haven't cared for the show so...
And I actually mean that as a compliment.
it was such a gorgeous look for her
She really reminds me of Madchen Amick. Their features aren't that similar but I get the same vibe.
Would definitely cast them both as werewolves or widows of wealthy older men who died under mysterious circumstances.
Edited at 2017-03-09 10:11 pm (UTC)
sad they broke up tho, they were cute.
Edited at 2017-03-09 09:13 pm (UTC)