mammary_glands bullies me!!!

American Idol's La'Porsha Renae says she chose to be straight after being gay for 2 years



Previously on ONTD: 1, 2

American Idol contestant La'Porsha Renae recently came under fire by a fan for being homophobic (see: the "previously on ontd" links), which led to the following string of tweets:













sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: , , ,