American Idol's La'Porsha Renae says she chose to be straight after being gay for 2 years
American Idol contestant La'Porsha Renae recently came under fire by a fan for being homophobic (see: the "previously on ontd" links), which led to the following string of tweets:
Phobia is a fear. I'm not afraid of homosexuals, nor do I hate them. I respect and love EVERYONE. https://t.co/IejlheUqx5— La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017
Go educate yourself on my statement and come correct or don't come at all. #RENAETION #DONTBELIEVEVERYTHINGTHE #INTERNETSAYSABOUTPEOPLE https://t.co/IejlheUqx5— La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017
You're wrong to think it's not a choice for some....because it was for me. #Truth https://t.co/qHPqu4eJjN— La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017
And the bigger picture of my statement was that homosexuals should be loved and respected, not dehumanized...not whether/not it was a choice https://t.co/qHPqu4eJjN— La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017
@JessicaLandd15 I chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years. I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit. #TRUTH— La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017
@kays1023 Lol now who's judging? U haven't walked in my shoes, so don't try to diagnose me...it's not your place 2 tell me what I was/wasn't— La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017
Just the fact that she keeps using the word "homosexuals" is a big ol' red flag. You can choose what you do, but you can't choose what you are. It's up to her to decide how to label herself, and to date/sleep with whomever she wants, but she's spreading a really incorrect and dangerous message by phrasing it that way.
