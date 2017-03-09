American Idol's La'Porsha Renae says she chose to be straight after being gay for 2 years

You can't choose your sexual orientation. It's not a fucking choice. Reply

why does she keep talking. Reply

I was waving the bisexual flag but I still had my invisibility cloak on so let me try again





















How do you choose to be gay? You either are or you aren't. You can be bi but that's not the same as "being gay when i want~" or something. Reply

One day you wake up and hear a song by HRC award winner Katy Perry and decide that todays the day I guess. Reply

Excuse you, Macklemore invented homosexuality with "Same love", you need to learn about LGBT history tbh. Reply

Lmaoo omg Reply

Kids Choice Awards Winner Katy Perry Reply

lol great use of current events Reply

if only i knew how to post a gif... Why tati's iconic choices hasnt been posted already? Reply

Well this explains everything. Reply

tbh I always say I'm gonna turn straight at least every other month. Reply

that's one time of the month that i would not mind ahah Reply

same but that's bc My ovaries are yielding Me unto temptation but I ain't given in yet bitch Reply

I c u. Reply

It's not a fucking choice and if it's true that she in fact liked women (that I don't believe it, it seems like an evolved ~I have gay friends~ tbh) then she is bisexual, not someone who chose to be gay for 2 years , my god.



Edited at 2017-03-09 09:03 pm (UTC)

well already used the "i have gay friends" excuse last time. she had to be creative somehow. Reply

Don't you know that every straight person has a gay phase? /sarcasm Reply

Exactly. She is attracted to women and men and has chosen to only pursue men from now on, thereby living a heterosexual lifestyle...and apparently saving her soul in the process *eye roll* Reply

Just the fact that she keeps using the word "homosexuals" is a big ol' red flag. You can choose what you do, but you can't choose what you are. It's up to her to decide how to label herself, and to date/sleep with whomever she wants, but she's spreading a really incorrect and dangerous message by phrasing it that way.

God, looking at that gif...good thing, he's athletic because that could have gone very wrong. Reply

where's it even from? Reply

WAIT. We can CHOOSE to be gay now? Reply

It's America, you can be whatever you want to be!



#AmericanDream Reply

lmao I was about to say in response "Lena Dunham must be so excited @ this revelation!!" then I was like "wait, is that Lena in the gif?!"



...I think it is but I might be wrong lmao Reply

what a time to be alive! Reply

LOL bless. Reply

It's James Franco's time Reply

mte Reply

lmao Reply

Oh for fuck's sake. Gonna go back to reviewing polar data now. This is ridiculous.

well she's talking about her "belief system" so there's your answer. Reply

Wouldn't it be easier for her to say shes bi so she can date who ever she wants without having to explain herself? This way she just looks dumb.



Edited at 2017-03-09 09:02 pm (UTC)

nah bc she seems to think same-sex attraction is ungodly or something Reply

yup, last time she said she didn't agree with it because of "religious reasons" Reply

Oop Reply

