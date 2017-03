So late, but so excited.



I read the leaks and I'm not ready Reply

Oooooh I like the bit with the wildfire



Also I can literally feel Clarke's crappy acting through this urgh Reply

omg I need it now! Reply

these idiots really spent an hour livestreaming ice melting before revealing one piece of information, i cant think of a better metaphor for how dumb the show is omg Reply

lmao my mom kept updating me on the status of the melting ice block. I know nothing about Game of Thrones. Reply

You need to transcribe this. Reply

So excited to begin the hate-watch season! Reply

this is creepy looking Reply

here for this Reply

Ha, so it is starting right after the All Star break! My totally obvious guess was right!



The end is so close.



Reply

lol this show is mess but i'll still be watching every fucking week because i'm trash Reply

WHY DID THEY CHOOSE A HASHTAG THAT LOOKS LIKE "GOATSE"



ARE THEY ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL Reply

it's insane how much this show is popular Reply

yes. esp outside the US. people are legit obsessed with it Reply

Wait , people in US are not obsessed with GoT? I thought they were the biggest fans of the show. Reply

it's ridiculous in europe, i don't think i know anyone my age who doesn't watch it Reply

Isn't it the biggest show ever? its a phenomenon worldwide Reply

I truly think is the biggest show ever.It's so huge EVERYWHERE. Reply

why not in april? ugh Reply

they wanted to film later in the year for the winter scenes Reply

makes sense.. still annoying tho! Reply

and none for twow bye Reply

i dreamt last week that it was coming towards the end of this year Reply

Bran, is that u? Reply

they're getting released after shrek dies lbr Reply

Toooo excited!!! Reply

