Anne Hathaway to star in The Lifeboat

Sounds interesting, plus I like Anne

the book was very... internal? like from what i remember, there wasn't much action



i'd be interested to see what they do with it though because i think it could be made into a better movie than it was a book

I agree, I'm really curious to see how they're going to film it. I wouldn't be surprised if they focus a bit more on the trial than they did in the book.

I love her. <3

I'm intrigued by this.

Her cat woman performance was amazing, I want to rewatch tdkr just for her

I didnt see the woman part of your sentence and was like wait what?

me toooo











iconic Reply

honestly legendary

loved ha

next level

I'm guessing she's tried for her actions before the shipwreck because otherwise that would be interesting but super odd.

it's after the shipwreck. she's tried for her actions resulting from the shipwreck

Ooh, what happens? I love spoilers.

does she eat someone?

Doesn't she also have that movie coming out where the monster attacks the city and its actually controlled by her or something? I saw a trailer during Logan but was tipsy.

Colossal. Comes out next month

so this isn't related to the Tallulah Bankhead/Hitch Lifeboat, is it?

Nope, completely unrelated.

The Hitchcock movie was based on a John Steinbeck story



Edited at 2017-03-09 08:22 pm (UTC)

ahh I never knew that. gotcha

wtffff HOW did i not know that???

another oscar for the queen (and a first for erguven please! mustang was so good)

AnnE ❤



AnnE ❤ Reply

I love that haircut on her.

same



she looks gorg and it takes me a bit back 2 her rachel getting married days Reply

Im hoping to see her new movie at sxsw. It looks fun!!

i love her a lot so im hft. no idea why she gets so much hate

same, i've enjoyed her in everything i've seen her in

i'll watch almost anything she's in

I wanted to adopt all the sisters in Mustang, people made me so angry.

