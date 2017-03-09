Anne Hathaway to star in The Lifeboat
'Mustang' helmer Deniz Gamze Ergüven to direct Anne Hathaway in 'The Lifeboat' https://t.co/kKPmbfvCtC pic.twitter.com/H0Uqou1lGt— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) March 9, 2017
- Deniz Gamze Ergüven who directed Mustang and the upcoming movie about the L.A. riots, Kings is directing
- Film is based on a book of the same name by Charlotte Rogan
- Is a period piece about a woman who survives a shipwreck and then is tried in court for her actions at sea
Are you ready for the return of Anne Hathaway?
i'd be interested to see what they do with it though because i think it could be made into a better movie than it was a book
iconic
AnnE ❤
she looks gorg and it takes me a bit back 2 her rachel getting married days