Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Anne Hathaway to star in The Lifeboat


  • Deniz Gamze Ergüven who directed Mustang and the upcoming movie about the L.A. riots, Kings is directing

  • Film is based on a book of the same name by Charlotte Rogan

  • Is a period piece about a woman who survives a shipwreck and then is tried in court for her actions at sea

source

Are you ready for the return of Anne Hathaway?

Tagged: ,