Star Wars: The Last Jedi scenes shown @ the Disney Shareholders meeting

that "who are you line?" is a decoy in the pre-screening to fool people into thinking rey is not his daughter



I don't see how Rey will be anything but his daughter. Reply

Why do you think so? Reply

yup Reply

such a decoy scene. fuck, idk how many times i've been tricked by trailers. Reply

I'm surprised that these tweets are still up and that Disney being more iron tight about this.



Like I had to sign multiple NDAs for a film I test screened over a year ago that hasn't come out yet - that is nowhere near Star Wars level - that I'm not even allowed to even say the name of the movie I saw of until it is in theatres let alone any info like he's saying here. Reply

Well I think the Star Wars celebration is coming soon so they will probably release the same footage or something similar so they probably are less concerned. They've let a few things leak and I honestly think its intentional to keep us engaged until the trailer arrives. Reply

How much Disney stock do you have to own to be invited to the shareholder meeting? I could see any sort of enforcement being a bit relaxed if most of the people in that room own a significant chunk of the company (and clearly they refrained from showing anything too spoilery in the first place, probably in anticipation of this.) Reply

right? my extras company is in deep shit rn bc people were revealing casting calls and codes for a Disney movie Reply

This is looking like a repeat of RO's beautiful locations. Which I am excited for because I didn't see RO. Reply

You need to see RO, it was awesome. Reply

Please see it. It was really, really good. Reply

I'm surprised it has not leaked yet on TPB. Reply

Rogue One was okay. Next time you wanna watch a New Hope, watch that right before. Reply

General Leia 😢 Reply

I still can't and I don't know honestly how I am going to process her in the movie. Especially since there is a rumor she has a rough time in the film. Reply

No don't want Reply

I fully expect to tear up/cry when/if at the end it says In Memory of Reply

Yep. I'm probably going to cry every time she appears on the screen. Reply

That Leia bit is kinda making my eyes water tbh.



Edited at 2017-03-09 08:15 pm (UTC)

I'm already sad about seeing Leia on screen :'( Reply

I don't know if I'm going to make it through this. Reply

I'm still so mad that Leia didnt accompany Rey to find Luke at the end of TFA. It made no sense. She couldn't spare a few minutes to go see her long lost brother and also deal with some outstanding issues with him regarding her son? I know planets were just destroyed and shiz but it would have made more sense for her to go than say Rey. Reply

Honestly..it's makes 100% sense. She's a General of a resistance isn't she? In real life, Generals make sacrifices and usually stay behind with the fight instead of trekking off to see a brother. Reply

oh i want to see this Reply

laura dern's cameo pls Reply

I'm honestly so excited to see her and what kind of role she has in the film. Oh and Kelly Marie Tran too. Reply

And John Boyega said Tran had a major role, too! Reply

I hate Rey's new hair. She looks like Casey Anthony. Reply

omfg Reply

Can't unsee it now Reply

omg Reply

Oh. You didn't lie. Reply

i'm not ready yet.



if i sobbed with leia on screen during rogue one, this is going to destroy me. Reply

I was mad no one was talking about the new Last Jedi trailer I saw on YT but then I found out it was just a fan made one. Oop Reply

lmao my friend freaked out on me yesterday because of that trailer, then she started cursing because she noticed it was "fake". Reply

Some of that fan made stuff looks so real though that I could honestly believe some of them. Reply

lollll the other day my SIL came racing upstairs all "DID YOU SEE THE NEW TRAILER" only to find out it was fan made. Reply

"It's now or never!" totally sounds like a cheesy Poe line. Reply

It does, lmao. Reply

I'm nhf Rey's new hair, that shit's gonna get in the way when she's fighting Reply

