Star Wars: The Last Jedi scenes shown @ the Disney Shareholders meeting
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" clip is being screened. But it's a joke, sort of! We just got a few seconds of Rey handing Luke a lightsaber.— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017
We just saw more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber.— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017
Also making appearances in "The Last Jedi" footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn.— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017
One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings -- mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic.— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017
More on "The Last Jedi" clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird.— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017
More on "The Last Jedi" clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak.— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017
A tidbit on "The Last Jedi" footage: In the clip, a character yelled "It's now or never!" Sorry to say I couldn't tell you who screamed it!— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017
/tinfoil hat
Like I had to sign multiple NDAs for a film I test screened over a year ago that hasn't come out yet - that is nowhere near Star Wars level - that I'm not even allowed to even say the name of the movie I saw of until it is in theatres let alone any info like he's saying here.
Edited at 2017-03-09 08:15 pm (UTC)
if i sobbed with leia on screen during rogue one, this is going to destroy me.