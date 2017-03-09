Disney's live-action Aladdin searching for Middle Eastern youngsters to star

well thank god they're looking for people who can sing Reply

Thread

Link

right? then again they can just autotune the shit out of it, disney doesn't seem to have an aversion to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't nobody suggest, Z*yn. Reply

Thread

Link

Someone did 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone had to sis :) if Gigi moves her ass and gets him an audition he might have a shot! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People already did lol he'd be a cute aladdin idgaf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Somebody somewhere is probably making a petition as we speak sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cant wait for him to mumble through 'a whole new world' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at this rate there's gonna be a live action Lion King. Reply

Thread

Link

i think there is one in production Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://thewaltdisneycompany.com/di sney-jon-favreau-the-lion-king/ sis you hella late with this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh ffs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao where have you been



Edited at 2017-03-09 08:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, I thought this comment was a joke at first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this comment cracked me up because there's already a live-action Lion King in the works Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guy Richie? Reply

Thread

Link

I gasped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is planet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo i just introduced my bf to HE IS PLANET last week and he's living for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao I forgot about this guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOOOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No chill lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect choice! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao oh god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mood tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sequel is never going to get made. :-( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish we could get a sequel. I want more Handsome Bob/One Two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHERE IS THE SEQUEL @ GUY RITCHIE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is that/what is the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guy Richie's Rocknrolla featuring Toby Kebell as Johnny Quid. The movie also includes Mark Strong, Idris Elba, Thandie Newton, Tom Hardy, Gerard Butler, Ludacris and more! You can buy it now on iTunes or Amazing :-D Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"These characters are middle eastern" not "Must be middle eastern"...



This wording. HMMMMM. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's for legal reasons they have to word it so they don't get sued for discrimination. This is not a new thing.



Edited at 2017-03-09 08:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah this was my first thought :( they better not screw this up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i paused at that too, hmm... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol u know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have to legally otherwise its racial discrimination against other actors if they say must. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. (See: the Hamilton casting mess) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can they say should instead of must then? i could've sworn i've seen CCs with "should be Caucasian" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BUT WHO IS GONNA BE GENIE?!!! Thats the most important question!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Awww, now I'm sad today :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dan Castellaneta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I read that as Danny Castellano Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know they're gonna get The Rock or some shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone non Middle Eastern. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean can't they just get James Monroe Iglehart? Surely he'd do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sinbad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they fuck this up I'll be pissed. Aladdin is one of my faves. Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't blown away by the Broadway production of this tbh (except for the Genie ofc). Hopefully the live-action movie is better.



Edited at 2017-03-09 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Not the Broadway, but I saw the live musical version at Disney Land and their depiction of Genie was so hilarious, but so different from Robin Williams. He was like a sassy gay best friend type, constantly making pop culture references. It was very bizarre, but he was funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now i'm imagining billy eichner as the genie... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same, the guy who played the Genie was amazing, but the rest of it was pretty "meh" for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I HATED the girl who played Jasmine's voice. It was so grating. I did kind of like Abu being replaced by 3 goofballs, but I don't know that it would translate well to film. Keep the new Genie and the big dance numbers, toss everything else. Oh and definitely keep "Proud of Your Boy". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It'd be nice if they were actually Middle Eastern (Arab, Turkish, Persian, etc.) for once. I feel like a lot of South Asian or european actors often get these roles.



Oh God, Guy ritchie is directing?! ugh



Edited at 2017-03-09 07:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Ehh I think it's a grey area for Aladdin, it's not like the disney cartoon was historically accurate to anything lol. They're signing Arabian Nights in front of the Taj Mahal basically (Agrabah). No @ European actors tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it wasn't accurate, but the characters seem to be more arab than anything. persian and turkish actors wouldn't work then either, but at least they're middle eastern. it would just be nice to see middle eastern characters actually played by middle eastern actors...it's sadly rare these days. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In the actual story Aladdin is Chinese, though 💁🏻 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'll believe it when it's cast and i'm sitting in the theater. Reply

Thread

Link

hmmmm I have a feeling they'll mess this up some how. I just know they will! Reply

Thread

Link

Guy Ritchie is directing this, tho……………… Reply

Thread

Link