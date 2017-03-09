Disney's live-action Aladdin searching for Middle Eastern youngsters to star

Set to be directed by ‘Snatch’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’s Guy Ritchie, the remake is on the look-out for two actors aged 18-25 to play lead pair Aladdin and Jasmine.






Shared on Twitter, the casting call states that the leads must be able to sing and if they have dance experience that would certainly be a plus.

source
Tagged: ,