I went to an early screening and it was hilarious. It was so uneven and tried way to hard. Hiddleswift was not good at all and I dont think he's a terrible actor but he was really bad. There were a few good moments but overall it was not worth paying for with everything out right now.

So many ugly shoes...



I like Tian's dress

I saw this last night and it was pretty fun. It has a similar plot structure to the Godzilla movie (especially in the end...) but without all the lame human drama. The humor was pretty self-aware. Tom Hiddleston was a completely pointless character though, I think he only had like five lines. How did he end up first in the credits??



Edited at 2017-03-09 07:28 pm (UTC)

that t swift/marvel push baby

Tom Hiddleston was a completely pointless character though, I think he only had like five lines.



WTF is that for real? He easily looks like the lead in the trailer lol

I mean he may have had more than five lines but Sam Jackson was the CLEAR lead, with John C. Reilly next. They could've gotten rid of Hiddleston's character completely and literally nothing would have changed.

Tom Hiddleston was a completely pointless character though, I think he only had like five lines. How did he end up first in the credits??



lmfao seriously? Yikes. I still kinda want to see it for Brie and because idc I like monster movies/action nonsense like this and Godzilla (her atomic breath scene was AMAZINGGGG in the 2014 movie), but l m a o at him having so few lines. Tragique.

What's Thadeus Heffalump's ribbon in honor of?

international women's day

Oh wow, you go Tommy!

That ain't half-bad.

...are you talking about Tom or Benedict Cumbersnot?

I call him Hiddeous Humblebrag nowdays.

"Hiddlesudan" is my fav mangling of his name, lmfao. I hope it never dies.

always glad to see john goodman

Still debating if I wanna see monkey fighting for the sake of seeing John Goodman and Sam Jackson together on screen...

King Kong is a giant ape not a giant monkey!



I'm sorry if this sounds bitchy - I don't mean it to - this is just a big pet peeve

I know, I was being lazy. :P

I'm going tomorrow if Fandango gets their shit together.



Hell i'm still going tomorrow.



goes to the source to see if my fave showed up to this Reply

/end post

my bank account is full and my acne is gone, bless you my bank account is full and my acne is gone, bless you

ugghhhh I love him so much <333 and he is so underused in this movie YET AGAIN. IT IS 2017. WHY IS THIS STILL HAPPENING

He is amazing and the king of movies about apes tbh (it's a shame he is not going to be in the superior ape movie that is going to slay us all on July tho)

ugly

Brie's dress would be a lot better if the hem were shorter.

I don't care I want to see this.



Also I liked the Peter Jackson version too.

This movie looks so bad.

i cant believe these actors with ~serious cred agreed to do this

why



why Reply

Franchises mean it's easier to get cast in their pet indie projects. Also $$$.

Franchise money is probably more of a living wage than small independent features.

munty hunty

everyones placing their bets on the rise of the kaiju movie

I would totally be like Sam L Jackson and take roles left and right.

Parent

Jesus Christ Brie Larson is so old looking. Why do white people age like that

Speaking of wrinkles, I can't believe Hiddleston is only 36. Dude. Get some moisturizer or something.



Embed from Getty Images IDK what happened but right after she did Room it was like she wrinkled up so much. I guess it was all the stress of suddenly becoming famous.Speaking of wrinkles, I can't believe Hiddleston is only 36. Dude. Get some moisturizer or something.

good Lorde

White Brits have this weird thing where they wanna get sun but they overestimate how much damage it'll do to them in the long run. Tom was almost baby-faced six years ago in the first Thor movie but now....*sigh*

British Genes are heckuva weird.

He really needs an intervention when it comes to what he does with his hair.

Link

Omg 36 is too young to be looking like this :///

mte I gasped when I saw that pic lol

lol, I also got free tickets to this and couldn't be bothered to go!



I was planning on it, but then I realized we would have to drive and park and it doesn't look that good.... so I just stayed home to watch the Clippers get their asses beat by the Wolves. Reply

this picture makes it really hard for me to stan Tom.. Unless he's trying to be the new joker he should really quit smiling in such creepy way!

Link