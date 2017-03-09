March 9th, 2017, 02:20 pm ms_mmelissa Kong: Skull Island L.A. premiere Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagessourceI got free tickets to see this and I couldn't be bothered to go. Tagged: black celebrities, brie larson, british celebrities, samuel l. jackson, tom hiddleston Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7171 comments Add comment
I like Tian's dress
Edited at 2017-03-09 07:28 pm (UTC)
WTF is that for real? He easily looks like the lead in the trailer lol
lmfao seriously? Yikes. I still kinda want to see it for Brie and because idc I like monster movies/action nonsense like this and Godzilla (her atomic breath scene was AMAZINGGGG in the 2014 movie), but l m a o at him having so few lines. Tragique.
I'm sorry if this sounds bitchy - I don't mean it to - this is just a big pet peeve
Hell i'm still going tomorrow.
goes to the source to see if my fave showed up to this
/end post
my bank account is full and my acne is gone, bless you
Also I liked the Peter Jackson version too.
why
Speaking of wrinkles, I can't believe Hiddleston is only 36. Dude. Get some moisturizer or something.
I was planning on it, but then I realized we would have to drive and park and it doesn't look that good.... so I just stayed home to watch the Clippers get their asses beat by the Wolves.