Everyone's favorite pretentious footballer Xabi Alonso is going to retire.

A traitor but ok. We knew this earlier this year no?

I honestly had no idea lol. I knew it was going to happen sooner or later but did he announce it beforehand?

I don't think he officially announced until today.

I must be thinking of NT retirement but I knew this was coming soon

xabi's old liverpool pic is more proof that beards are indeed make up for men



and yikes at gerrard mispelling the name!



Edited at 2017-03-09 07:22 pm (UTC)

As for Stevie, nope he didn't, he really meant Xavi I swear.

When he first got the beard I hated it (mostly because my brain couldn't compute how his beard was ginger lmao), now I'm so used to it and yeah, it's contributed to his handsomeness. As for Stevie, nope he didn't, he really meant Xavi I swear.

Oh man I was just think about that Iker/Xabi/Real Madrid mess the other day. I can barely remember what happen now but I feel like Xabi took all the blame and came off like an asshole when really it was Iker who was wrong, but he just knew how to play the media better??

both were to blame.

Arbeola made a mess of it

unless i'm remembering this wrong, it was never about xabi vs iker, but always about iker vs mourinho. xabi's allegiance was (and afaik still is) to mourinho, as were arbeloa & granero's. and that's what caused the inter-team conflicts. xabi peaced out while the RM fandom was still ambivalent about the whole thing, but he never came off as the asshole. now arbeloa, that's a different story.

I thought Arbeloa more than anyone came off like an asshole. I'm probably not remembering everything that happened, but I know I was basically done with Arbeloa and Xabi when it all went down.

Edited at 2017-03-09 07:40 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-09 07:40 pm (UTC) Reply

As everyone has mentioned, it was Arbeloa. He's been reblogging everything about Xabi on his twitter lmao like what kind of Peter Pettigrew.

Arbeloa was the arsehole and I'm sure Diego Lopez and his missus had something to do with it as well? could be wrong though as it's been ages since it happened.

IIRC Diego Lopez's wife was the one leaking shit to the press, and Iker was constantly getting blamed for it (because of Sarah) completely ignoring that DL's Wife did the same thing when he was at his former club to the same reporters (I think they were friends or something?)

god that was such a mess

Albeloa was the asshole tbh, he was the one who's friends were telling Iker's partner to drown Martin in the ocean and shit due to their infighting. Xabi just bounced and didn't want to deal with the fallout of his own decisions to stand by Mou so he's considered a traitor.

Edited at 2017-03-09 07:23 pm (UTC) i was just going through all my fav drunk!xabi gifs <3

Nice love note to Xavi, Slippy G

why is he pretentious tho? bc he's not dumb and tacky like 99% of the other footballers? lol

I mean, I say it with love 😂 I don't know about everyone else tho lol.

i know sis, this wasn't aimed at you. but it's a common criticism about him & it just makes me laugh. (there was this one user here who was on a legit crusade against him bc of it, lol)

ikr

I liked him when he was on Liverpool but then he joined El equipo del mal and I couldn't care less about him tbh.



But it's funny that now I like CR and I used to hate him when he was in ManU lmao (I hate ManU of course but I hate Real Madrid more tbh) Reply

Xabi + Stevie G 5eva.



Edited at 2017-03-09 07:26 pm (UTC) Reply

My ginger bearded prince <3

I was listening to WHM earlier today and they mentioned dudebros who watch Fincher movies wrong and think Don Draper is great and I immediately thought of Xabi.

he is one of the sexiest players around tbh

literally this. I don't even watch football but I stalked the shit out of him during the world cup years ago.

ITA

The pic the lfc acc chose 💀

He was one of my faves till he joined bayern and then I stopped caring but it's sad tbh! Reply

lmao amazing

Bayern is so goddamn extra sometimes I love our media team.

it was a choice of this gif or this:

i always admired his ability to know *just* when to leave a team

