Everyone's favorite pretentious footballer Xabi Alonso is going to retire.
Lived it. Loved it.— Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017
Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ
One of the greats is saying goodbye. @XabiAlonso will retire from professional football at the end of the season. Danke, Xabi! 👏 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/HrbdaUvC4e— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 9, 2017
We lived and enjoyed your football. #GraciasXabi pic.twitter.com/Bk0lnZvmKA— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) March 9, 2017
Today, we started our preparations for the weekend - with @XabiAlonso, who will retire after this season. Congrats on your great career! pic.twitter.com/bLz7QzuhAO— Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) March 9, 2017
Contigo aprendí a amar este deporte. Gracias por tantos buenos momentos / I learnt with you to love football. Thnx for a lot of good moments pic.twitter.com/DaHdEJZMH1— Fernando Torres (@Torres) March 9, 2017
And we did love watching you play !!— Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) March 9, 2017
Gracias por tanto Xabi !! https://t.co/19CP3FIu6c
Great player and good friend of mine. I'm sure you'll enjoy the time after your outstanding career @XabiAlonso 👏🏽 #AllTheBest #Memories pic.twitter.com/wfDe5vkTqe— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) March 9, 2017
💙 Uno de la Real... Eskerrik asko, @XabiAlonso pic.twitter.com/MDdK5predg— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) March 9, 2017
Legend. pic.twitter.com/kcezOGaMgi— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 9, 2017
Un orgullo que hayas defendido nuestra camiseta, @XabiAlonso:— Real Madrid C. F. (@realmadrid) March 9, 2017
🏆 Champions
🏆 Supercopa de Europa
🏆 Liga
🏆🏆 Copa del Rey
🏆 Supercopa de España pic.twitter.com/DEGYfBCUQO
Sources xabialonso, FCBayernEN,
stevengerrard, Thiago6, philipplahm, Torres, LuchoGarcia14, SamiKhedira, RealSociedad, LFC, realmadrid
Will you miss Xabi everyday like certain people (can you also spell his name) or are you like Iker who is probably like "who dat?" (mods I added his name in the title :)
and yikes at gerrard mispelling the name!
Edited at 2017-03-09 07:22 pm (UTC)
As for Stevie, nope he didn't, he really meant Xavi I swear.
Edited at 2017-03-09 07:40 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-09 07:23 pm (UTC)
But it's funny that now I like CR and I used to hate him when he was in ManU lmao (I hate ManU of course but I hate Real Madrid more tbh)
Edited at 2017-03-09 07:26 pm (UTC)
He was one of my faves till he joined bayern and then I stopped caring but it's sad tbh!