Lorde - Liability
- According to a beats 1 interview, this song was inspired by her listening to "Rihanna's higher and crying in the back of a cab" and is a "protective talisman" for her
- Also cowritten with Jack Antonoff (is he going to be all over this album?)
- Album release date is confirmed to be June 16th
oh, and also, Melodrama has an official release date: JUNE 16. you can preorder it here https://t.co/YeJ1aeAefA pic.twitter.com/6CEJopgZwF— Lorde (@lorde) March 9, 2017
Source // Source
She's doing the hipster voice thing but it's more mild than her older stuff. Adele does it too.
Edited at 2017-03-09 07:21 pm (UTC)
green light is the definition of grower. i was eh on it but now i'm obsessed
that predator doesn't deserve this many good songs
I dont hate the lyrics and it will probably grow on me. I'm still getting it going to Green Light tho so she will need to wait.
she never was and she still isn't
The song, lyrically and musically is decent. Just don't think her voice really works with it.
magnets was everything.
Edited at 2017-03-09 11:04 pm (UTC)