Lorde - Liability

her accent is so bad...idk what it is? wannabe american? it is distracting

does anybody really want to be american tho? and i say that as an american lol

haha no. i mean a lot of singers from non-american countries attempt american accents while singing and i find it distracting

She's doing the hipster voice thing but it's more mild than her older stuff. Adele does it too. Not me & I can't embed but https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e-0K77ccA OU She's doing the hipster voice thing but it's more mild than her older stuff. Adele does it too.

literally just said this out loud lol. it sounds so strange?

these lyrics sound very bleachers/steel train lol

Well, Jack Antonoff is one of the producers of this album

I know, green light had lyrics that sounded very lorde but music like bleachers, this one is kind of the opposite lol

It's cause he helped write it lol.



Edited at 2017-03-09 07:21 pm (UTC)

That's exactly it which is probably why I'm also getting Swiftian vibes

seriously, I heard it and immediately googled to see if Jack did this track

usually when people sing you can't hear their accent.. idk about this one. but i like this

lots of british singers have their accents while singing

Right? The britpop genre is all about that.

These lyrics...

lol

Taylor writing ha albums tbh

yas queen, fuck me up

very vitamin c

I love it. Seems like we are getting a breakup album and not so much angry and offbeat but its still different and I love it. Her voice is so interesting.

i'm loving this new era



green light is the definition of grower. i was eh on it but now i'm obsessed

Yeah, at first I was iffy about it, but after multiple listens the transitions stop being jarring and then the last minute is just great.

same

i love listening to it in the car tbh.

Lol I legit haven't listened to it past the first time, it didn't grab me at all

Green Light is brilliant

I only like the chorus. I just feel like it is an awkward song, the chorus is so upbeat and bop-ish but the verse lyrics are SO cringe-worthy like who would want to dance to "you said you like the beach, you're such a damn liar" or whatever that bad line is.

Its the year of awkward, forced bad lyrics.

lmao thats literally my favourite line from the song oop me

*she thinks you love the beach

i love the song when i'm not watching the music video. the music video was too much for me somehow

I borderline hated it the first time I listened to it and then I played it for someone and decided it wasn't as bad as I first thought... and now I just actually like it.

YASS Green Light is life changing.

This sounds like a demo... Her flow is so bad, what is going on with her?

I can't believe she's making a breakup album over that chinless dude.

Ewww don't remind us of that predatory gremlin.

maybe its over taylor

its over diplo

i was gonna say



that predator doesn't deserve this many good songs

lol seriously. as long as the songs are good I guess haha

Its the only thing she knew. Wasn't she with him for like 3-4 years?

Did she finally break up with him?

mte ugh

lmao mte...sorry sis i can't relate

Is the Taxi like the Elevator for Bey? Clearly some shit went down in a taxi.

I dont hate the lyrics and it will probably grow on me. I'm still getting it going to Green Light tho so she will need to wait.

i think the prob w/ new lorde stuff is that the yrs since her last album have deluded ppl into thinking she was super introspective and deep lyrically

she never was and she still isn't

So fucking true. (And I say this as someone who really loved PH, YFB and thinks GL is fun as hell)

yeah i should've added that i like all of her stuff but it's weird to see ppl criticize the lyrics from green light like they're a horrific step down from her past stuff, it's all the same

She really isn't lol I don't get why people are acting like she's a lyrical genius or the savior of music her lyrics always were a jumbled mess of nonsense and she just got extremely lucky Royals was a hit

Yeah I think b/c she's *quirky* and from new zealand, people see her as an artist.

mte

lol mte. her moody production made her lyrics seem like they were somethign other than a bunch of nonsense, but now that she doesn't have that anymore people are shook. her lyrics have always been like this

I loved the 'The Love Club EP' but I never thought her lyrics had any depth.

I don't like this at all. The flow is so...meh



I really loved the Yellow Flicker Beat and Magnets vibes and hope we get some of that on this album.

mte. I'm not feeling this song.

Yeah same lol I feel like if this came on the radio I would change it even if it meant listening to like, margaritaville

I honestly think her voice is more suited for EDM and pop than ballads, it sounds weak and has an affected tone here.

The song, lyrically and musically is decent. Just don't think her voice really works with it.

Same

yeah yellow flicker beat is so damn good

