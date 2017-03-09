ONTD Roundup





i love it tbh. we're all supposed to wear blush or cream and i am pale af so cream washes me out, so hopefully this one will be better with my skin tone. i finally picked out my bridesmaid dress for my bestie's wedding this october!!!i love it tbh. we're all supposed to wear blush or cream and i am pale af so cream washes me out, so hopefully this one will be better with my skin tone.

ps dat's not me in the photo obviously

Beautiful dress!

Love it!

That's a cute bridesmaid dress

that is so pretty!

very pretty!

That's a gorgeous dress!

I love the color!

Ooh it's pretty.

omw you are gonna upstage the bride

when i showed it to her she responded in all caps so i think she's excited! and she's STUNNING so i don't think it'll be an issue

omg I need it



Brand/cost (if you don't mind sharing)? Reply

so beautiful <3

oh that's really pretty!

holy shit i love this. where did you find this?!

Dogs are so dumb. Bless!

This animal cruelty.

awwwwwwwwww

Poor bb.

Omg that's so mean!!!! They need to stop this shit and get him another bowl :(

omg pobrecito lol

Doggo pls

aww he's thinking. cute

oh this sweet creature. So funny!!

@GovMikeHuckabee They should have showed A Dog's Purpose, you could have watched it with your son. Maybe he would learn some things — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 8, 2017





Cackling. I love her. Cackling. I love her.

i need his son to be taken to a mental facility

killing animals for fun is the first step for a serial killer Reply

Wait, WHAT?!!!!!!!!!! JESUS!!!!! how is he not in prison and how did I not know about this?!!!!!!

...please don't tell me...

HAHAHA

lmao go Matilda!!

He blocked me on twitter. that asshole.

damn go in Mara!!!!



Also I hate whoever convinced Huckabee that he's a comedian bc he's like the most unfunny person in existence. Reply

holy shit. i had not known that about huckabee's son. what a fucker.

AYYYYE I'M AT NASA LMAO

which location??

Kennedy Space Center! I'm about to get on a bus tour.

aww I'm from Florida, we used to go to Kennedy Space Center on field trips all the time as kids. we even got to watch a shuttle launch back in the early 90's. I love it there, enjoy!

ugh i'm still sick

please recommend me a show you watch when you're sick

or just in general Reply

I usually watch soap opera's or some Real Housewives franchise

Judge Judy forever and always when I'm sick

Dead Like Me

I like David Attenborough nature documentaries when I'm sick. (And when I'm not, but that's not the point here.) They're fascinating enough to keep me interested, but if I get drowsy or nod off I'm not going to miss an important part of the plot.

superstore.

last week when I was sick I rewatched last season of drag race to prep for the new one. Reply

hey bb! i finally watched T2 and it was good. by good i mean alright, it lacks what the original had but it was a satisfactory sequel.

plus theres a scene where JLM is naked so i was very pleased!



When i'm sick i binge watch peep show, toast of london or grey's. or if im being a lazy sick mush whatever rerun i can find on tv (usually gilmore girls)



hope you feel better soon! xx Reply

so i guess you have a crush on jlm

Community, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Superstore, Happy Endings, Schitt's Creek

Star Wars Clone Wars or Rebels is comfort tv for me.

friends, parks & rec, the office, himym, dumb disney shows, grey's anatomy, the fosters

Parks & Rec

Venture Bros.

South Park Reply

The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers



I still carry on my childhood tradition of watching cartoons when I'm at home sick Reply

Watch season 1 of schitts creek on Netflix!

[ gorgeous ]



Has anyone else been watching All Stars Face Off? I'm so ready for Emily and Tyler to win. They keep creating amazing characters Reply

Yes! I loved that ballerina!

Emily and Tyler are my faves!! They keep pulling out wins and they deserve it. I love the fuzz stuff she did on their ballerina's face and how Glenn was like "Did you just make that up?!?!"



I don't understand how Keaghlan and Melissa are still in the competition. They've been in the bottom a majority of the time except for this week when they were a top look. Reply

#085: Entertaining survival thriller. And the bear makes it all the better.







#086: This was an odd comedy with some not so subtle metaphors. I can see why it was misunderstood at the time of its release.







#087: Sally Field is a delight in this early '90s comedy. The movie is more slapstick than sophistication, but what else do you expect with the plot.







#088: This is one of my favorite movies I've watched so far in my challenge. It's got a nice storytelling device (the same story told from two different perspectives). Sweet, emotional, cute.







#089: Depressing faux indie-looking dramedy I checked out only because I watched another movie in the director's filmography (see tomorrow's comment). I've heard mixed reviews about this one and I can see why. The leads' performances make this movie work.



More at my letterboxd

omg i love soapdish

soap dish is amazing and i'm obsessed w it. sally did a fab characterization of susan lucci~

I love Soap Dish!

I love The Edge! It's surprisingly good.

I love Soap Dish. It's my #2 RDJ movie.

Finally made a Roundup on time.

when someone brings their husky to work >>



when that fucking husky poops in the office and you work in a high rise and cant open windows <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Reply

ugh that sucks.





at my old job, same thing, but it was a chow chow. Reply

lmaooooo



but at least you get to pet a HUSKY!!!! Reply

Oh man, I feel you. My dog got sick in his room (aka the office/guest room) overnight and the stench was overwhelming. It lingers for a while even after you clean up. :/ Reply

That's shitty (pun intended lmao)...



But it's a husky !! they are majestic creatures and even majestic creatures need to poop. Reply

Stuck at home with a cold and bored. Anyone else feeling crummy? Reply

i'm trying not to throw up right now

so hey lets be crummy together Reply

The struggle is real.



I just got a replacement DVR, so all my new shows are being recorded on it- but I still have about 80 hours of shows on my old DVR to watch. Since both DVRs are in the same room, I have to put electrical tape over the sensor of the one I'm not using.The struggle is real. Reply

sis you're in my #thoughtsandprayers during this tough time :( Reply

thx, i don't know if i'm going to survive this Reply

gah, my grandma recently switched carriers (well...kinda. The one she had bought the one she switched to and they're forcing all their customers to do so) and we were in a mad dash right up until the literal second that the feed was cut to watch things we had on the DVR. Reply

I know your struggle, sis. My DVR is constantly at 90%. I watch too many damn shows. Reply

Catch Me If You Can ebook is on sale for $1.99 through Amazon, B&N, and others. It fits both April and June's challenges. I'm going to read it for June I think but I figured I'd post it bc I was really excited when I saw it on BookBub today: ONTD Reading Challenge people (or anyone else who cares lmao):Catch Me If You Can ebook is on sale for $1.99 through Amazon, B&N, and others. It fits both April and June's challenges. I'm going to read it for June I think but I figured I'd post it bc I was really excited when I saw it on BookBub today: https://www.bookbub.com/books/catch-m e-if-you-can-by-frank-w-abagnale-and-sta n-redding?ebook_deal&email=other_retailers&mid=1-13036-145890 Reply

if there is a limit to how many collared shirts you can own i am not aware of it, just like i am not aware of any limit to striped clothing Reply

I have like 97986986 blue and white striped shirts Reply

i approve of that!



and i do need a proper sailor's striped sweater for the cold days, i will not compromise my #aesthetic Reply

I'm on my way to NY (state)~ hoping for no trouble at the border.



I'm all caught up on Superstore! It's so good! I'm so attracted to Jonah. Reply

I didn't have trouble coming back from MX Sunday! I was so worried for nothing tbh. Reply

Oh good! I feel like they are more asshole-ish when you fly, when I went to NYC last summer the customs guy at the airport was such a jerk. Reply

What do y'all do when you're bored @ work? I've done Reddit and these reports are taking a bit



I'm considering getting my personal laptop and starting my taxes lmao Reply

I do Ask Reddit or r/nosleep Reply

I finished /askreddit, /relationships, /askgaybros tbh. I started at 6am lol I didn't have much ground to cover Reply

Read ONTD. Reply

reddit, here, facebook, instagram, homework, we also have a pool table in the office Reply

read books Reply

ONTD mostly. Other than that, Reddit, homework, reading a book, chatting w/ people... Reply

ONTD & podcasts! Reply

Recipe blogs. Reply

read TV Tropes tbh Reply

Ontd, Reddit, books in my phone, news, tumblr Reply

I talk to you. Even tho I work from home <3 Reply

Longreads it's a website that collates longform journalism from all around. There's often articles that catch my interest. Reply

I look up japanese kanji like the weeb that I am :x Reply

reddit, ONTD, tumblr email, literally anything lol Reply

buzzfeed lmao. Reply

Draw and/or write if I can get away with it. Reply

