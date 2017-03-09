March 9th, 2017, 07:14 pm just444 Riverdale 1x07 Sneak Peeks source 2 Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 103103 comments Add comment
I think that they'll end with Juggy being arrested 😱
SO glad we got renewed tho - http://www.vulture.com/2017/03/the-cw-r
aren't some of the kids on social media or something? lol
There's some interview the showrunner gave that's on YouTube or something that you could try to use for the viewing post. Or try and comb through the cast's social media. One of the writers posted the little plot cork board they use to plot stuff for season two!
I personally think Luke Perry is the only hot male regular on this show.
This is how I feel about Luke Perry.
Jughead continues to be sexy AND YES I KNOW HE'S THE CHILD FROM BIG DADDY PERSON ABOVE, but it's like he's a different person with dark hair.
I have no answer for Veronica's eyebrows. While having to sit through the Covergirl commercials about how they apply the look for the actresses, they just keep piling on the filler.
Archie's always been sort of a Gary Stu flop (they took away his clumsiness though), but I sort of find it endearing.
I think Bughead is super cute but it can't last, this is a CW show after all.
Also, the way Jughead speaks drives me crazy.
Pacey/Joey
Brooke/Lucas (even Lucas/Peyton, 4 seasons)
Luke/Lorelai
Rory/Jess
Dan/Blair
I mean, even with Gossip Girl, I hate Chuck/Blair, but in Season 1 at least from episode 1 they had a foundation and by episode 7 it made sense when they slept together.
I can't believe I find Ben's son hot smh.