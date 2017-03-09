D'aww, makes me miss holding hands with someone. Can't hear the audio because my work computer has no speakers :( Reply

Ikr my single, lonely self is like "fuck them both for thinking they could be happy" Reply

You're right though, how dare they? lol I know people think it won't last but my bitter cold single heart hopes they do. Reply

I don't see Bughead lasting tbh. But they're more tolerable than Betty/Archie Reply

I don't think it will either, but I like them more as friends so I hope when they break-up they can go back to being friends. Reply

I think when they do break up they will still be friends but I see them being together going into season 2. Reply

Is this the last episode before the hiatus?



I think that they'll end with Juggy being arrested 😱 Reply

I can't with hiatuses jfc. Reply

why is it going on hiatus?! what is wrong with american tv schedule ugh Reply

I think it's because of March Madness, they don't want the shows competing with basketball games. Reply

Ugh seriously, America needs to stop with this shit. Riverdale and B99 are pretty much the only current shows I watch and they're both gonna be on hiatus at the same time. Reply

My guess was they needed episodes to air during May sweeps or something and it they aired them continuously the show would be ending too soon. Reply

SO glad we got renewed tho - Y'all keep posting things early and we don't have things for a viewing post LMAOSO glad we got renewed tho - http://www.vulture.com/2017/03/the-cw-r enews-riverdale-for-season-2.html Reply

lmao for real xD

aren't some of the kids on social media or something? lol Reply

The whole cast is on social media. Both instagram and twitter. They keep doing live tweets of the episodes so I just stick to instagram Reply

Lol, I tried to wait last week but then the mod didn't check the queue for an hour. Think of it as build up!



There's some interview the showrunner gave that's on YouTube or something that you could try to use for the viewing post. Or try and comb through the cast's social media. One of the writers posted the little plot cork board they use to plot stuff for season two! Reply

this show always makes me want a strawberry milkshake Reply

I can't believe people find Cole Sprouse hot. He's Ben Geller. He's the little boy in Big Daddy who said he wiped his own ass.



I personally think Luke Perry is the only hot male regular on this show. Reply

Don't question the Cole love, sis. Just embrace it.



This is how I feel about Luke Perry.

I was shocked to see how gaunt and old Luke looked-- I don't know if they want him to look rough for the show or what but he looks exhausted and old in my opinion Reply

give in to his eyebags sis Reply

Luke Perry has aged like shit, though. Skeet Ulrich is the true Hot Older Man on this show. And the Sprouse kid has grown up cute. Just embrace it. Reply

Skeet be looking fine. I didn't expect that tbh, I expected him to be super washed-up looking.



Jughead continues to be sexy AND YES I KNOW HE'S THE CHILD FROM BIG DADDY PERSON ABOVE, but it's like he's a different person with dark hair. Reply

I chose to believe it is a completely different person all together. Otherwise I can't @ myself. Reply

I have to also but it's not that hard for me because I think he looks so different from when he was a kid tbh. Reply

FLAWLESS TASTE Reply

I lowkey don't appreciate that I have to stay up late to watch this smh; I could watch it tomorrow but I love watching it w/ you guys Reply

Omg your icon Reply

I'm so excited for this ep but also DEVASTATED it's going into a 3-week hiatus. I can't wait to see how Cheryl reacts to Polly's pregnancy. Also the club scene. Also the scene in the woods where like EVERYONE is involved, omg this is gonna be the best ep yet. Reply

is it 2 or 3 week? i thought it was back on the 30th Reply

Oh idk. I saw a comment here last week saying 3 weeks but I don't know at all actually. Reply

well, if it's the 30th, then we would have to wait 3 weeks Reply

i watched the first episode of this and ive got a few thoughts. Why is archie such a gary stu? why does that one girls eyebrows look like a cartoon villain? why does everyones mom look way too young to have highschool aged kids? why does this show abuse the fog machine? Reply

The fog machine is part of its creepy aesthetic! hdu



I have no answer for Veronica's eyebrows. While having to sit through the Covergirl commercials about how they apply the look for the actresses, they just keep piling on the filler.



Archie's always been sort of a Gary Stu flop (they took away his clumsiness though), but I sort of find it endearing. Reply

Cole is great until he starts talking, idk why but his voice just sounds so weird to me. Also he looks great with the dark hair.



I think Bughead is super cute but it can't last, this is a CW show after all. Reply

i love his stupid drawl lmao Reply

same lol Reply

The way he speaks totally takes me out of the moment and I'm finding it hard to ship Betty/Jughead because of it. Reply

He has weird nasal quality to his voice. And it's higher pitched than you'd expect Reply

literally my favorite part about the comics as a kid was Archie/Jughead's friendship and this show is absolutely wasting it because of some silly fallout. Reply

They made up, but ia they don't have enough scenes together. Which is crazy because KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse instantly became bffs making this show and have amazing chemistry. Reply

i live for kj and cole they're such hipster dorks Reply

Parent

tonight's ep is going to be so ott and i can't wait Reply

Betty and Jughead got together so fast. I miss when couples had buildup!



Also, the way Jughead speaks drives me crazy. Reply

Couples getting together fast is a very CW thing tbh. Gossip Girl and 90210 were well-known for their 3-episode-long relationships that came out of nowhere. It was ridiculous. Reply

Yeah it's such a shame. I love long build-ups...



Pacey/Joey

Brooke/Lucas (even Lucas/Peyton, 4 seasons)

Luke/Lorelai

Rory/Jess

Dan/Blair



I mean, even with Gossip Girl, I hate Chuck/Blair, but in Season 1 at least from episode 1 they had a foundation and by episode 7 it made sense when they slept together. Reply

Yeah and jug making the first move took me out of his character. Reply

