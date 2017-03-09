Brie Larson addresses her reaction to Casey Affleck's win at the Oscars

i wish she had thrown the oscar in his face

i know that's dumb and immature but he's a prick

K.

She still hugged him though?

but she left a "kick me" sign so it all evens out



Edited at 2017-03-09 06:22 pm (UTC)

lmao Reply

Lol Reply

perfect response to this user. they obviously have an axe to grind. Reply

what do you want her to do? Reply

IA she is being blown up into a huge hero for nothing but i dont blame her for hugging him. if i am not mistaken, he leaned in first



Edited at 2017-03-09 06:30 pm (UTC)

did he go in for the hug? maybe it'd be too obvious to just brush him off esp when all eyes are on them in that moment Reply

When? At the Oscars they didn't hug when he took the award from her. Reply

lmao nothing will ever be good enough for anyone on this fucking site. Reply

I mean, if he leaned in, which I can believe he did to trip her up, I would probably have been caught so off guard that I would have hugged him. It's live international tv. But I agree we shouldn't overstate her "bravery." Reply

yeah, I mean I like Brie and I think it's obvious she wasn't comfortable BUT I'm done with white women who are in a position to actually say something getting praise for doing the bare minimum. I know people don't wanna risk losing job offers or whatever but it's not like she's an up and comer, she's a fucking Oscar winner.



I wish more actresses had the guts to be like Constance Wu. Reply

HE hugged HER, what the fuck was she going to do? knee him in the balls right there in front of a billion people watching worldwide?



she probably hates him and what he did, but she's still an actor with PR training who knows better Reply

yes she is doing the bare minimum but good buddy christ hugging someone doesn't mean you fuck with them Reply

lmao @ the defensive responses, they were ready to give Brie the crown girl! Reply

lol of course



This is so reactionary. A woman isn't receiving negative attention, so we have to take her down a peg. It's like Casey Affleck isn't a part of this story. Reply

legend Reply

i really like her Reply

I really like her. Reply

omg i didnt expect her to confirm this



queen of subtle protests Reply

I like Cheese and everything, but I'm rolling my eyes at all the people calling her ~brave and not mentioning Constance Wu.



Like what in the actual fuck, Constance Wu actually put her career on the line to call Casey Affleck a predator. Reply

I was like O___________________o @ "F my career, then." When do you hear THAT in Hollywood?! Reply

Exactly.



We need to stop congratulating people for doing the least they can do in their position and start applauding those willing to risk it all.

constance is awesome Reply

Constance Wu has nerves of steel, especially since Asian actresses have so few opportunities in American cinema as it is (never mind leading roles), so it's pretty badass of her to be so frank about her opinions on ~touchy subjects~. Reply

yes true Reply

Constance went IN on him & it was glorious. I love how outspoken she is. Reply

i knew everyone stans ha but this is peak glorification for doing the bare minimum... Reply

Mte, Constance tore him apart and I love her for it Reply

Constance Wu always goes in and I love it. She's so unapologetic on twitter and it's glorious. Reply

MTE, exactly, I like her and I don't blame her for not being more vocal but some fans are doing the most with her reactions. Reply

Agreed. I need for crazy rich asians to do REALLY WELL.

like, i seriously want to volunteer to promote it or some shit. Reply

mte, I mean whatever I got nothing against Brie but lately I can't help rolling my eyes at how everyone's put her on this huge pedestal for barely even doing the bare minimum. Reply

What does Constance Wu have to do with anything???? No one knows her Reply

THANK YOU!



Brie had a great chance with this interview to be vocal and make her ~protest more known but all I'm seeing is a diplomatic as fuck approach.



Fuck subtlety, people need to start calling this shit out and being VERY CLEAR about it. Reply

True that.... Reply

mte Reply

this accuracy Reply

Like fair enough if you're an up and comer and you don't want to ruin your career being outspoken in that industry, which famously protects abusers (and raises them up lbr) and condemns women who speak out... but at the same time Brie is NOT an up and comer, sis has an oscar, and if she was smart about this she could drag them to hell and back and spin her PR to make it very obvious that if/when she suffers from it that people know why.



She has a certain degree of visibility, power and influence in her position that she can't be so easily vanished away and disappeared by the system.



Protect yourself when you're in a vulnerable position, understandable... but then once you HAVE the platform not using it just seems idk irresponsible to me.



I like her and appreciate that she's doing SOMETHING, but at the same time it makes me uncomfortable when she's lauded for doing the absolute barest minimum when she is in a position to do much more and take a stand if she wished to.



I have a lot of feelings about this idk idk. Reply

She has been plenty outspoken about victims of abuse. Just because she's not dragging Casey through the coals does not mean she hasn't been loud about what she believes. Brie has focused her energy more on the victims than the predators and people have a right to their opinion on whether that's fair or not but she speaks and she speaks often. Reply

I didn't know that. Good for her. Reply

ia Reply

Bless her Reply

Good for her. Reply

I love that she confirmed what everyone was thinking. I was worried she'd be like, "Oh I was just nervous!" or something like that. Reply

mte, I saw people pointing out that Leo didn't clap for Emma and some other presenters didn't either I think? So I was worried it wasn't actually making a statement, but I think this def clarifies things. Reply

oh @ leo not clapping for emma Reply

I'm glad she isn't backing down. I'm tired of people congratulating abusers and rapists on being good at their job and flat-out ignoring the very serious allegations against them even when directly asked about it (e.g. JK Rowling saying how glad she was Johnny Depp was in Fantastic Beasts, etc). Reply

Isn't she close with child molester lena dunham tho Reply

lol cmon how is lena a child molester?? she was dumb af and her story was disturbing but i dont think it was abuse? Reply

I dunno I think I'd consider what she did abuse... Reply

Idk I usually would consider someone who molested a child to be a child molester Reply

Nah sis. What she did was fucked up & actually bragged about it. Reply

yeah, I can't stand Lena as much as the next person with common sense but people go out of their way with calling her a child molester. She's shit for telling that story as if it was a funny little anecdote but c'mon, she's not fucking Woody Allen. Reply

