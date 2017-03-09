Brie

Brie Larson addresses her reaction to Casey Affleck's win at the Oscars


  • Last month, during the Oscars ceremony, Brie Larson didn't clap after Cassey Affleck won the best actor category.

  • A lot of people interpreted her response as a silent protest in light of his sexual harassment allegations.

  • During a Vanity Fair interview while promoting her new movie Kong: Skull Island, Larson addressed her response and said that whatever it was that she did onstage kind of spoke for itself, and that she said all that she needs to say about that topic.

  • During an interview with Jane Fonda for Elle magazine, Larson mentioned that, having played two characters who were sexually abused, she has done a lot of work with victims of sexual abuse and we can't take any steps backward in allowing people to think abuse is their fault because that's the people-pleaser disease.

source
Tagged: ,