Brie Larson addresses her reaction to Casey Affleck's win at the Oscars
- Last month, during the Oscars ceremony, Brie Larson didn't clap after Cassey Affleck won the best actor category.
- A lot of people interpreted her response as a silent protest in light of his sexual harassment allegations.
- During a Vanity Fair interview while promoting her new movie Kong: Skull Island, Larson addressed her response and said that whatever it was that she did onstage kind of spoke for itself, and that she said all that she needs to say about that topic.
- During an interview with Jane Fonda for Elle magazine, Larson mentioned that, having played two characters who were sexually abused, she has done a lot of work with victims of sexual abuse and we can't take any steps backward in allowing people to think abuse is their fault because that's the people-pleaser disease.
i know that's dumb and immature but he's a prick
She still hugged him though?
I wish more actresses had the guts to be like Constance Wu.
she probably hates him and what he did, but she's still an actor with PR training who knows better
This is so reactionary. A woman isn't receiving negative attention, so we have to take her down a peg. It's like Casey Affleck isn't a part of this story.
K.
queen of subtle protests
Like what in the actual fuck, Constance Wu actually put her career on the line to call Casey Affleck a predator.
We need to stop congratulating people for doing the least they can do in their position and start applauding those willing to risk it all.
like, i seriously want to volunteer to promote it or some shit.
Brie had a great chance with this interview to be vocal and make her ~protest more known but all I'm seeing is a diplomatic as fuck approach.
Fuck subtlety, people need to start calling this shit out and being VERY CLEAR about it.
She has a certain degree of visibility, power and influence in her position that she can't be so easily vanished away and disappeared by the system.
Protect yourself when you're in a vulnerable position, understandable... but then once you HAVE the platform not using it just seems idk irresponsible to me.
I like her and appreciate that she's doing SOMETHING, but at the same time it makes me uncomfortable when she's lauded for doing the absolute barest minimum when she is in a position to do much more and take a stand if she wished to.
I have a lot of feelings about this idk idk.
