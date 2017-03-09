The Get Down - Part II | Official Trailer

I'm so excited 😭 Reply

For some reason I thought this wasn't renewed. I'm glad that's not the case.

it's not really season two, for some reson they split the first season into two blocks

it was taking FOREVER and netflix needed something to release afaik

it's just part two of the first season. it probably won't :(

Yes I can't wait and it's confirmed that shaolin has feelings for zeke I love my otp

Wait really?? Links please this is so beautiful



Edited at 2017-03-09 05:45 pm (UTC) Reply

I think it was a writer but someone that works on the show tweeted back to a fan saying he loves zeke but he may not know himself how much

Yaaas

i love me some mylene and zeke with mylene but boy this made me so happy i ot3 them all tbh

Ahhhaaa! I can see it and it would explain his 4 ever saltiness towards Mylene.

We'll see though.

We'll see though. Reply

omg I'm SO EXCITED for this, I want to rewatch part 1 first tho



Edited at 2017-03-09 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Shaking and crying 😭😭😭

I hope more people start watching this now

FYI this isn't the second season just part two of S1. I like this show but I don't think it will be picked up again. I feel like it doesn't get that much attention as some of the other Netflix shows.

Yes give it to me, although I don't expect things to go well for a lot of people.

this show is everything



i really want it to be renewed for season two Reply

YESSSSSSSSS

Yaaaasssssss 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

i'm sooooo excited!!!

Less Baz Luhrman indulgence, more Nas produced and written tracks please

This is what Vinyl tried to be, and failed



Has anyone been watching The Breaks on VH1? Reply

Isn't that with Juno Temple? It was messy and i couldn't get invested

Vinyl failed because Ray Romano had a sex scene.

god help us

I watched The movie but haven't gotten around to the show yet. Not exactly what I was expecting but seems pretty interesting. What do you think about it?

