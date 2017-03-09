The Get Down - Part II | Official Trailer
''A mythic saga of dreams, desire, soul and sound, The Get Down chronicles the epic musical evolution from disco to hip hop that defined 1970s New York City - as told by the relationships, struggles, triumphs, and artistry of the South Bronx teens who saw it through. Part II streaming April 7th.''
We'll see though.
i really want it to be renewed for season two
Has anyone been watching The Breaks on VH1?