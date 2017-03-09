Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Nicole Kidman explains her strange clap at the Oscars


  • She was wearing multiple (borrowed) rings and didn't want to ruin them by clapping them against each other

  • She said: It was really awkward! I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don't want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!

  • The ring she was most terrified of damaging was a 13.58 carrat Harry Winston ring


