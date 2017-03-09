Nicole Kidman explains her strange clap at the Oscars
This is why Nicole Kidman had a weird clap at the Oscars: https://t.co/VeXs9SMLMV pic.twitter.com/lrvs2j1088— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) March 9, 2017
- She was wearing multiple (borrowed) rings and didn't want to ruin them by clapping them against each other
- She said: It was really awkward! I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don't want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!
- The ring she was most terrified of damaging was a 13.58 carrat Harry Winston ring
Ring post!
Nightmares forever.
I got a rose gold signet ring for christmas and I love it so much. I love rings.