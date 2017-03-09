naomi letterman

Katy Perry to be honored for LGBT rights advocacy work


Katy Perry is to be celebrated for her work on behalf of LGBT rights.

The Human Rights Campaign announced today that Katy will receive the group's National Equality award on March 18.

HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement: "We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality... Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people—and, in particular, young people. Katy's message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world."

America Ferrera will be presented with the Ally for Equality Award by Lena Dunham.

