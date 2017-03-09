Katy Perry to be honored for LGBT rights advocacy work

Has she ever apologized for that song / does she still perform it? Reply

I've seen her last 2 tours and she never has performed it. I think she just pretends it doesn't exist.

On the one hand at least she's still not performing it but on the other she really should say something. Though I don't think she's ever said anything about any of her cultural appropriation either so there's that.

I want to say no and no.



Hrc is so basic. Just handing out awards to straights for not murdering us and calling them advocates.

She performed it on her Teenage Dream Tour







And she never apologized.

She gave a half-ass apology/explanation that just dug her an even deeper ditch.

she also performed "i kissed a girl" during her most recent tour. this song was strongly criticized by the lgbt community as well. and the performance was racist as hell

lmao fuck the hrc.

America doesn't deserve this.

at this pt we kind of deserve even worse tbh

Who's this we sis.

They're talking about America Ferrera, she's gonna be presented with an award by lena dunham

The US or ferrera?

HRC has gotta start being more selective with who they give awards to. They will literally give it to anyone. Next year Steve Bannon gonna be honored, watch.

bannon gotta wait. pence and kim davis first.

Shoot, that's true. They're long overdue!

omfg this video, im SCREAMING!

lmao

lmao my god i forgot about this.

lol, I love this video.

has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people

by making them roll their eyes.

lol stay honoring assholes??

how much did she pay for this

my first thought

Right?! Ofc she gets it while she's promoting a new flop album

It's kinda hilarious she's getting this award while promoting her "woke" music that isn't really doing so well right now lol

Right? What exactly has she done to earn this, because I can't think of anything.

I wonder if she will acknowledge her past homophobia in her speech or just play like she's been down for us from the beginning.

the human rights enterprise and the organizations involved are so embarrassing sometimes...

HRC stays rewarding assholes for doing the least.

you had me until "Lena Dunham"

REASONS KATY PERRY IS NOT A BIG OLD RUBBISH HOMOPHOBE



1. In a former (and largely success-free) career she used to be a Christian singer songwriter, and Christians are all about tolerance 'n' loving The Gays.



2. Her photo shoots look like an explosion in a branch of Cath Kidston, and there are sometimes homosexual men in London's Kings Road branch of that shop.



3. She's friends with Mika - not that Mika is gay, but he is the sort of person described in UR So Gay so she can't really hate all men who aren't archetypal plumbers. Reply

US ain't shit for not giving Mika a chance tbh

Mte

God sis, when will the reign of your flawless taste end!

he didn't make it america? damn that sucks he was so popular here in the uk i loved his song happy endings

ia, whatever happened with him

We did! Grace Kelly did ok! I remember it being a pretty popular song. Not our fault he's a one hit wonder and that the world gave up on him after his first album.

Christians are all about tolerance 'n' loving The Gays



lol

Mike came out like 5 years ago.

she is so fucking gross

