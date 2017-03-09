Katy Perry to be honored for LGBT rights advocacy work
Katy Perry is to be celebrated for her work on behalf of LGBT rights.
The Human Rights Campaign announced today that Katy will receive the group's National Equality award on March 18.
HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement: "We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality... Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people—and, in particular, young people. Katy's message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world."
America Ferrera will be presented with the Ally for Equality Award by Lena Dunham.
Hrc is so basic. Just handing out awards to straights for not murdering us and calling them advocates.
And she never apologized.
that one guardian article lmao
1. In a former (and largely success-free) career she used to be a Christian singer songwriter, and Christians are all about tolerance 'n' loving The Gays.
2. Her photo shoots look like an explosion in a branch of Cath Kidston, and there are sometimes homosexual men in London's Kings Road branch of that shop.
3. She's friends with Mika - not that Mika is gay, but he is the sort of person described in UR So Gay so she can't really hate all men who aren't archetypal plumbers.
