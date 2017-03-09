Scarlett Johansson will never talk about her divorce, Romain Dauriac will fight for custody
Why Romain Dauriac is fighting Scarlett Johansson for custody of their 2-year-old daughter: https://t.co/Zo1ZJZxqti pic.twitter.com/WZ0GUkvKJz— E! News (@enews) 9 mars 2017
Scarlett Johansson
“As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage.”
“Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you.”
Romain Dauriac's attorney
"Under the laws of the United States, thankfully men and women are treated the same in reference to custody. There are many cases where the fathers do a lot of traveling, and if they were to raise this same issue, you would you laugh. You can't hide behind a suit or a dress—it's what's in the best interest of the child."
"He wants her to be involved with her daughter, desperately, but you can't have schedules switching all the time. How do you explain that to a child? She's allowed to have her career, and there will be a certain degree of flexibility—but not to suit her schedule or Mr. Dauriac's. It will be one that suits the child."
"People should have respect for their privacy, but she filed in the court system. She did. If she wants to continue to fight in the court system, she can't blame Mr. Dauriac for doing anything. She raised the issue."
"If the court decides it's in the best interest of the child to be flying on a plane or changing their schedule all the time then I'm going to find a new business. It's not fair to the kids or to the other parent."
Romain Dauriac
"It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public. I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can."
source
it looks big enough
Uh...?? She didn't 'make' it public, it's just that those kinds of filings are always public and the media made a thing of it because she's a celeb, right?? That's out of her hands, unless I'm greatly misunderstanding something.
Obviously, mediation wasn't going her way or she wouldn't have felt the need to take it to court. He has a very strong case, since he's been the primary care giver/parent because she's been off making movies. She must feel like a judge will be more favorable to her, since her husband probably won't budge on his wanting primary custody of the child, in France.
Honestly, the moment I heard she was pregnant, I saw this coming. She was raving about how much she loved Paris, etc., but I've read the book Le Divorce and seen the Kate Hudson movie, and if you have a baby in France with a Frenchman, good luck on getting custody. I'm guessing that's why she filed in NY before he could file in France. This is going to get very messy, especially if he's going to issue statements and she's saying she won't.
Did he just want to be separated and that be that, maybe.
Did they not sit down and talk about their work goals and how adding a child to that would be or not be?
Whelp, someone doesn't know jack shit about custody law in the US
Either way, in actuality and in (wrong) perception, custody law in the US is far from gender neutral
LMAO
and esp with both parents living in different countries? it's a shitty ass situation.
and also like... how else would she file for divorce if not in court?