Scarlett Johansson will never talk about her divorce, Romain Dauriac will fight for custody

i wonder if it is a popcorn tree

Don't they own a popcorn shop together in Paris? Reply

It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public.



Uh...?? She didn't 'make' it public, it's just that those kinds of filings are always public and the media made a thing of it because she's a celeb, right?? That's out of her hands, unless I'm greatly misunderstanding something. Reply

They were going through mediation, which is private. Reply

Right, but it's kind of unfair to blame her for "making it" public; if she could have filed privately I'm sure she would have, but the fact is that it's public record and the press jumped on it. Reply

Mediation is private. She filed, making it public.



Obviously, mediation wasn't going her way or she wouldn't have felt the need to take it to court. He has a very strong case, since he's been the primary care giver/parent because she's been off making movies. She must feel like a judge will be more favorable to her, since her husband probably won't budge on his wanting primary custody of the child, in France.



Honestly, the moment I heard she was pregnant, I saw this coming. She was raving about how much she loved Paris, etc., but I've read the book Le Divorce and seen the Kate Hudson movie, and if you have a baby in France with a Frenchman, good luck on getting custody. I'm guessing that's why she filed in NY before he could file in France. This is going to get very messy, especially if he's going to issue statements and she's saying she won't. Reply

He looks like Bill Nye x Christopher Gorham Reply

100%, just uglier than either. Reply

I see Fred Armisen Reply

So do I! Totally Fred, and I don't like him, so this guy can get lost. Reply

It's so clear she cheated. Reply

Why do you think so? Reply

how so? Reply

How is it clear? Enlighten us. Reply

Is there another place to file legal divorce? Like secret court? Where would he have filed if he did it first if not in the court system?

Did he just want to be separated and that be that, maybe.

Did they not sit down and talk about their work goals and how adding a child to that would be or not be? Reply

He's talking about her filing for custody, not divorce. There doesn't have to be a custody judgment in place if the parents don't want one. Reply

I see thanks Reply

So he lives in the US? IDK why I thought he lived in France or something. Reply

He lives in France but she filed for divorce in the US Reply

Oh ok, idk I get why he'd want custody if they live in two different countries, it's not like he can just get the kid on the weekends or whatever. Reply

Team Kid Reply

"Under the laws of the United States, thankfully men and women are treated the same in reference to custody.



Whelp, someone doesn't know jack shit about custody law in the US Reply

The whole thing about men never being given custody isn't really true. The biggest reason is that men never ASK for custody. In many cases where they do the outcome is a lot more balanced. Reply

10/10 this is true. Reply

Yup. I work with a guy that has 3, but was only married to mother of kid #2&3. They separated and are doing joint custody without a fight. He has joint custody of his first kid, but got a lawyer and fought for it. He probably should have had primary custody, but such is life. Reply

Yep same with maintenance and child support. I've seen women embarrass themselves in family court still thinking they can get anything they want out of their exes. I remember one woman saying she wanted more child support to buy their kids new cars meanwhile it came out she just got a raise at work and makes more money than the dad and that dad actually had the children more days of the week than her and the judge told her she was actually going to have to start paying him child support. The look on her face was priceless. Reply

That's what I was referring to. Men never ask (because they're not seen as "caregivers" and it's pmuch ok for them to abandon their children) and when they do, they're given it over the mother.



Either way, in actuality and in (wrong) perception, custody law in the US is far from gender neutral Reply

who is right & who is wrong Reply

Idk but I low key think she cheated Reply

Eeesh, sounds like she got impatient with the mediation process and filed anyway and that he clearly has some useless lawyers who aren't telling him the truth about US divorces. Reply

he looks like a methed up chris gorham Reply

Wow he does!



LMAO Reply

ugh, their poor daughter Reply

The only one I feel for. Reply

honestly



and esp with both parents living in different countries? it's a shitty ass situation. Reply

seriously these idiots should never have procreated. Reply

Perfect statement tbh. I hope the people who know details of her divorce respect her wishes Reply

i thought they were still friendly after the split??? damn this turned. poor kid!



and also like... how else would she file for divorce if not in court? Reply

