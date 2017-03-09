Mako

Lars von Trier wants you to know ‘The House That Jack Built’ will be his most brutal film ever



Lars von Trier's new film 'The House the Jack Built' is a coming of age story about a serial killer. It stars Uma Thurman and Matt Dillon. The film takes place in America in the 1970’s and over the course of 12 years charts the evolution of a serial killer, Jack (Matt Dillon), and the art he makes out of the women he kills, among them ‘Lady 1’ played by Uma Thurman (the other women in Jack’s life will be played by Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Sofie Gråbøl and Riley Keogh).

Says von Trier, “I chose Matt and I chose Uma because they obviously can’t read. There were so many people we sent the script to, who said they would do anything to work with me, except this script. And then there were two, who said yes and I asked, ‘Are you sure?’ And they said, ‘Yeah yeah yeah.’ I think we should make a little test of their reading abilities.”


