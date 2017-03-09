Lars von Trier wants you to know ‘The House That Jack Built’ will be his most brutal film ever
#LarsvonTrier wants you to know ‘The House That Jack Built’ will be his most brutal film ever https://t.co/ciMchubfbU pic.twitter.com/6rPUig6PKE— European Film Awards (@EuroFilmAwards) March 9, 2017
Lars von Trier's new film 'The House the Jack Built' is a coming of age story about a serial killer. It stars Uma Thurman and Matt Dillon. The film takes place in America in the 1970’s and over the course of 12 years charts the evolution of a serial killer, Jack (Matt Dillon), and the art he makes out of the women he kills, among them ‘Lady 1’ played by Uma Thurman (the other women in Jack’s life will be played by Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Sofie Gråbøl and Riley Keogh).
Says von Trier, “I chose Matt and I chose Uma because they obviously can’t read. There were so many people we sent the script to, who said they would do anything to work with me, except this script. And then there were two, who said yes and I asked, ‘Are you sure?’ And they said, ‘Yeah yeah yeah.’ I think we should make a little test of their reading abilities.”
What's next????
heh lol but not surprised about the plot tbh
But it was also really fucking boring.
i like lars' films but some of them are so upsetting the way he depicts women. it's just violent and has to come from a really dark place. Melancholia will always be one of my favorite movies but I watched Antichrist and it was the most sexist disturbing bullshit I've ever seen and it had 0 redeeming qualities.
but it sounds fucking gross
nymphomaniac was shit, but i liked melancholia a lot. he's a pos, but i really love his films.
But yes to everyone talking about Melancholia in here. Especially if you've been through depression.
She should have been Oscar nommed for American Honey.
wait, never mind. source + quick google search says nothing of 'Lady 1' being the characters name so maybe that was OP's way of differentiating? but, still. doesn't that sound like the most Lars von Trier thing EVER.
anyways, hard pass.