Lars von Trier wants you to know ‘The House That Jack Built’ will be his most brutal film ever

omg wait what, lars von trier is directing a movie featuring violent hatred toward women? color me shocked tbh!

exactly rme

Starring white people??



What's next????

Yeah, he doesn't know poc exist

right? I do love his films tho, I must admit.

Never gonna work out his issues till the end of time.

enough

ew

I threw up during antichrist so yikessssssssssssssssss

"I chose Matt and I chose Uma because they obviously can’t read."



heh lol but not surprised about the plot tbh Reply

his time has been done for so long now. nymphomaniac was pure garbage.

That shit was.....bad

I saw the first one clearing out my Netflix queue and it's hands down one of the most horrible films I've ever seen. It makes Uwe Boll look like fucking Oregon Welles.

"Oregon" Wells? Sis, I think your autocorrect got the better of you.

it really was, I didn't even bother with the second part

Uma thurman's acting in it for her 30 secs role is the only good thing about it.

wtv, Meloncholia is amazing and that came right before.

Nymphomaniac was actually a really cohesive elegant rehashing of his past work.



But it was also really fucking boring. Reply

He stopped drinking. He's back on the sauce now apparently.

he is so painfully overrated, like most European auteur directors

As soon as I saw "serial killer" and "lars von trier" i was like ok this is absolutely going to be another disgusting misogynistic POS



i like lars' films but some of them are so upsetting the way he depicts women. it's just violent and has to come from a really dark place. Melancholia will always be one of my favorite movies but I watched Antichrist and it was the most sexist disturbing bullshit I've ever seen and it had 0 redeeming qualities. Reply

Yes to this. I love Melancholia but I watched Antichrist a couple of years ago and once it finished, I was sitting there like "wtf did I just watch?"

It was so awful. Melancholia is one of the most beautiful films I've ever seen and one of the most honest portrayals of depression I can think of (probably in my top 3 favorite movies ever, I just adore it) and I even liked Nymphomaniac quite a lot (I thought it was visually stunning and it kind of fucked me up for a few days), but I had the same reaction as you after Antichrist finished lmao. I was like, "OK I HAVE to complete the depression trilogy!!!" and regretted it immediately.



Edited at 2017-03-09 03:43 pm (UTC)

Charlotte's performance in Antichrist is like the best of this decade tho tbh

mte on all accounts! i liked melancholia, the portrayal of depression was on point and quite a few things hit way too close to home. then i decided to watch antichrist and turned it off halfway through. i thought it'd be about the main character dealing with the depression/personal tragedy, but turned into violent, misogynistic garbage reaaal quick. never watching his movies again.

I only saw Antichrist, and the genital mutilation is burned into my brain forever. Like, FUCK was that necessary?!

Lars is so mysognistic and I don't think he realizes it. In the same interview he said that he doesn't think serial killers are interesting, but every women he ever met is obsessed with them 🙄

I haven't really liked a movie of his since Antichrist (Melancholia had its moments), but Uma Thurman and Riley Keough in this... sign me up.

but it sounds fucking gross



but it sounds fucking gross Reply

and matt dillon. i'm actually excited about this, ngl.



nymphomaniac was shit, but i liked melancholia a lot. he's a pos, but i really love his films. Reply

i'm VERY hot/cold on him and i'm predisposed to dislike whatever he makes now but I'll watch it lmao

I can't tell if he's just misunderstood or poor at communication or idek



But yes to everyone talking about Melancholia in here. Especially if you've been through depression. Reply

Riley Keough is building up a really impressive body of work.



She should have been Oscar nommed for American Honey. Reply

MTE (except i luved melancholia obvi)

iconiccc

Every day of 2017 I have felt like Kirsten Dunst at the Cannes press conference where Lars Von Trier said he was a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/aofjFrbuqi — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) February 3, 2017

this is one of my fave tweets

this is one of my fave tweets Reply

Her reaction throughout the press conference is iconic. She wanted to fucking run, lol.

Wait, that reaction gif was @ von Trier?! I had no idea lmao. God he's a piece of shit.

I hope they include this set of gifs in futuristic history books tbH

she deserved an oscar nom for this movie and i am forever convinced he ruined her chances in this very moment

isnt lars the guy who said he understood hitler, said he has nazi roots, and called his mother a slut? no thnx

No thanks

lmao i hope the 'Lady 1' name is like, a placeholder until he comes up with an actual name for her but like, at the same time it's Lars von Trier so I'm........ not holding out hope. but wouldn't that be like, so Lars von Trier. to have a violently misogynistic movie and then have one of the main female characters who is subjected to said violent misogyny..... and then name her Lady 1. that would be really, really rich.



wait, never mind. source + quick google search says nothing of 'Lady 1' being the characters name so maybe that was OP's way of differentiating? but, still. doesn't that sound like the most Lars von Trier thing EVER.



anyways, hard pass. Reply

you know they won't have names

The bit about Lady 1 came from the press conference. If you click on the slashfilm link at the source it should be there.

thanks! but hoooooo boy, i guess i learned my lesson about giving Lars von fucking Trier even a SLIVER of the benefit of the doubt lmao

An ultra violent movie about a man brutalizing and using women as literal objects? Groundbreaking.

This. I am so bored.

it baffles me how anyone can like his films. he's a fucking maniac I can't believe studios hear his torture porn bullshit and go "ah, yes, art, filmé"

I love Kingdom which is spooky fun and had hilarious storylines. Never liked his films. His films were always too indulgent.

melancholia is one of my favorite films of all time but i can't stomach his other stuff.

