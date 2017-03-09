Ryan Gosling Impostor Accepts ‘La La Land’ Trophy at Major German Awards Show

- Two German comedians, Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf tried to get a Goldene Kamera award for their TV show "Circus Halli Galli" through a rather unconventional method by setting up a fake PR agency and sending an e-mail to the organizers telling them that Ryan Gosling is in town for a commercial shoot and would drop by if he gets an award.- The Goldene Kamera people agreed and the duo planned on sending a Ryan Gosling lookalike from Munich named Ludwig Lehner. Since he resembles Ryan but notmuch, they made sure that he wouldn't walk the red carpet, give any interviews, sit in the front row, etc.- On March 4th, they sent him and a fake entourage to Hamburg for the award show. The crew managed to get him in, he picked up the award, dedicated it to Winterscheidt and Heufer-Umlauf, then he ran off and people in the audience (among them Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell) were extremely confused.- In the aftermath, the ZDF (the broadcaster responsible for the Goldene Kamera) is now trying to get Winterscheidt and Heufer-Umlauf to return the award to them. So far they haven't done it.There are also two subbed, long videos from "Circus Halli Galli" I put under a cut where they explained and showed the weeks leading up to their prank, as well as what was going on backstage right before and after.