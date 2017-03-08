In honor of the World Baseball Classic, here's the best looking player from each team



The World Baseball Classic started this week and since there's probably less than five people on this site who actually care, I made a post that was more of ONTD's speed.

Australia
Luke Hughes


Canada
Dalton Pompey


China
Yufeng Zhang


Colombia
Julio Teherán


Cuba
Livan Moinelo


Dominican Republic
Robinson Canó


Israel
Joey Wagman


Italy
Drew Butera


Japan
Hayato Sakamoto


Mexico
Marco Estrada


Netherlands
Kalian Sams


Puerto Rico
Ángel Pagán
with bonus Team Mexico's Sergio Romo


South Korea
Seo Geon-Chang


Taiwan
Wei-Chung Wang


United States
Brandon Crawford
I'll admit this was a bias pick but I don't feel so bad about it


Venezuela
Carlos González



