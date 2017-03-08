In honor of the World Baseball Classic, here's the best looking player from each team

Dalton Pompey could fuck me UP Reply

mte Reply

You a Giants fan, OP?



I've only been watching the "night" games. It's been v hard watching China play so sloppy. Reply

Yep, born and raised one.



I'll be glad when they start playing in SD/LA and I can watch at a normal time. Reply

We all have our flaws.



But honestly! I have been waiting to see Japan play but there was no way in hell I was saying up until 2 AM to whatever ungodly hour their games ended at. Reply

Me too, OP!!! Reply

As a Yankee fan I'm still a little bitter about Cano to this day but the man is handsome ngl. Also Buster Posey fucks me up cause that picture at the top is literally the best he's ever looked to me and then during the season he's just...not Reply

I will be forever bitter. Idk why he left though, for a team that won't really go anywhere. Reply

When i was a teen i had such a crush on Joe Girardi his bod was so nice! Reply

I needed this today. Reply

Ooooh weeee... thank you for this post OP! Baseball players I think have the most amazing bodies, I don't know anything about the sport but I just love when I have to watch them bend down to pick up the ball.



i'll take Robinson Canó and a little Brandon Crawford on the side Reply

Yasss to the brandon Crawford / giants love.

They're my west coast team... since I'm from NY born and raised a mets fan.😑 Reply

I'm a Phillies fan and my West Coast team is the Dodgers, we are born enemies!! Reply

I was gonna be upset if Estrada wasn't on here lol Reply

need butt pics for total accuracy tbh Reply

Robinson Canó and Wei-Chung Wang, yes ma'am. 😍 Reply

Forgot to post this the other day, but it's worth sharing. If "Best Shirt of the 2017 Season" is an award, just give it to Tanner Roark now pic.twitter.com/7yWZlGIW8r — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) March 3, 2017

Kinda need a Great Hambino shirt...



Anyway, the only WBC I've watched is the end of Japan vs Cuba, because Japan had a submariner closing (and loading the bases...). Good post, OP. My bias pick is Tanner Roark's Sandlot shirt.Kinda need a Great Hambino shirt...Anyway, the only WBC I've watched is the end of Japan vs Cuba, because Japan had a submariner closing (and loading the bases...). Reply

He couldn't at least iron his shirt...? Reply

True, being covered in hotdogs is no excuse for being wrinkled. Reply

omg i want that shirt Reply

So disappointed with the Mexican one. He's so whatever looking. Reply

