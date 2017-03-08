In honor of the World Baseball Classic, here's the best looking player from each team
The World Baseball Classic started this week and since there's probably less than five people on this site who actually care, I made a post that was more of ONTD's speed.
Australia
Luke Hughes
Canada
Dalton Pompey
China
Yufeng Zhang
Colombia
Julio Teherán
Cuba
Livan Moinelo
Dominican Republic
Robinson Canó
Israel
Joey Wagman
Italy
Drew Butera
Japan
Hayato Sakamoto
Mexico
Marco Estrada
Netherlands
Kalian Sams
Puerto Rico
Ángel Pagán
with bonus Team Mexico's Sergio Romo
South Korea
Seo Geon-Chang
Taiwan
Wei-Chung Wang
United States
Brandon Crawford
I'll admit this was a bias pick but I don't feel so bad about it
Venezuela
Carlos González
